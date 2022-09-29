ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon Musk offers to buy Twitter at original price, reports say

Elon Musk has offered to move forward with a deal to buy Twitter at $54.20 per share after months of wrangling with the social media company, according to multiple reports. The proposal came in a letter sent to Twitter, unidentified sources told Bloomberg News and The Washington Post. A person told the Post on Tuesday that the social media company was considering the deal.
