Musk and Twitter were set to face off in court later this month because of Musk's attempt to back out of his bid to purchase the company.
Elon Musk has offered to move forward with a deal to buy Twitter at $54.20 per share after months of wrangling with the social media company, according to multiple reports. The proposal came in a letter sent to Twitter, unidentified sources told Bloomberg News and The Washington Post. A person told the Post on Tuesday that the social media company was considering the deal.
