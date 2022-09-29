Read full article on original website
Increased efficiency or a demotion? Role of electric light manager headed to town meeting
IPSWICH — A select board proposal to have the electric light department (ELD) manager report to the town manager has found no favor among finance committee (FinCom) members. At its warrant hearing last week, the committee voted 6-0 not to recommend the change, Article 12, to the Oct. 25 town meeting. The full warrant is embedded below.
Letter: Engel says Electric Light Department changes are a bad idea
With little fanfare, and even less public discussion, the select board has placed Article 12 on the warrant for the October 25th town meeting. Article 12 proposes fundamental changes in the governance of the Ipswich Municipal Light Department (IMLD). Passage of this article, followed by an affirmative action by the Massachusetts legislature, would implement these changes. Select board reasons for these changes have been vague at best, and the summary provided in the published warrant does little to clarify the intent.
Zoning correction and update
IPSWICH — Town meeting articles are sprouting like weeds these days. First, the select board tried to be efficient and stuffed a bunch of stuff into a consent agenda. Some people felt that was too ambitious and that the items stuffed into that bunch needed to be treated individually.
Records tumbling at Topsfield Fair
TOPSFIELD — First, it was the giant pumpkin on Friday night. Then it was a giant stomach on Sunday afternoon. With a strategy of standing rather than sitting, Brandon Wood of Warren beat 15 other hot-dog gobblers in the hot-dog eating contest. He also set a record by downing...
Letter: We will ask State Ethics Commission to rule on Fierro
In his response to our September 28 letter to the Ipswich Local News, Mr. Fierro argues with a straw man of his own creation. In our letter, we did not question Mr. Fierro’s long-standing record of good citizenship or his generous donation of time on behalf of Ipswich. We...
Sr. Agnes Pashby obituary
Sr. Agnes Pashby went peacefully home to her good God on September 29, 2022, at the St. Julie Billiart Residential Care Center in Ipswich. She was born Agnes Virginia Pashby in 1932 in Lynn to parents John J. and Rebecca (Sullivan) Pashby. After graduating from St. Mary’s School in Lynn,...
Jennifer Williams joins Lions
Jennifer Williams has been inducted into the Ipswich Lions Club as its newest member. Also shown in the picture is District Governor Frank Bertolino. Williams was sponsored by Bob Sinclair. An employee of Ora, Williams has worked with the Lions who use their Spot Vision Screener for free eye-health check ups.
Golf team clocking up high scores this season
IPSWICH — A driving swing of a golf club digs into the grass at Ipswich country club on Thursday afternoon. The high school varsity golf team, ranging from freshmen to seniors, competed against Georgetown. Coach Gardy O’Flynn encouraged his players to practice before the game at 3:30 p.m.
