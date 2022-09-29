ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rowley, MA

Letter: Engel says Electric Light Department changes are a bad idea

With little fanfare, and even less public discussion, the select board has placed Article 12 on the warrant for the October 25th town meeting. Article 12 proposes fundamental changes in the governance of the Ipswich Municipal Light Department (IMLD). Passage of this article, followed by an affirmative action by the Massachusetts legislature, would implement these changes. Select board reasons for these changes have been vague at best, and the summary provided in the published warrant does little to clarify the intent.
Zoning correction and update

IPSWICH — Town meeting articles are sprouting like weeds these days. First, the select board tried to be efficient and stuffed a bunch of stuff into a consent agenda. Some people felt that was too ambitious and that the items stuffed into that bunch needed to be treated individually.
Records tumbling at Topsfield Fair

TOPSFIELD — First, it was the giant pumpkin on Friday night. Then it was a giant stomach on Sunday afternoon. With a strategy of standing rather than sitting, Brandon Wood of Warren beat 15 other hot-dog gobblers in the hot-dog eating contest. He also set a record by downing...
Sr. Agnes Pashby obituary

Sr. Agnes Pashby went peacefully home to her good God on September 29, 2022, at the St. Julie Billiart Residential Care Center in Ipswich. She was born Agnes Virginia Pashby in 1932 in Lynn to parents John J. and Rebecca (Sullivan) Pashby. After graduating from St. Mary’s School in Lynn,...
Jennifer Williams joins Lions

Jennifer Williams has been inducted into the Ipswich Lions Club as its newest member. Also shown in the picture is District Governor Frank Bertolino. Williams was sponsored by Bob Sinclair. An employee of Ora, Williams has worked with the Lions who use their Spot Vision Screener for free eye-health check ups.
Golf team clocking up high scores this season

IPSWICH — A driving swing of a golf club digs into the grass at Ipswich country club on Thursday afternoon. The high school varsity golf team, ranging from freshmen to seniors, competed against Georgetown. Coach Gardy O’Flynn encouraged his players to practice before the game at 3:30 p.m.
