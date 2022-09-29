ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

R H
4d ago

Lamb isn't a #1 receiver...he can be a good #2 though. But I agree with Sharpe, Cowboy's haven't had a playmaker at wide out since Irvin and not to mention the fact they bring in wide outs from other teams since Irvin retired to be The Guy and it hasn't worked out.

Stefanie Smith
5d ago

This is exactly why he didn't want to wear number 88 because he didn't want to have that kind of pressure on him to live up to.

Wattsamattau
3d ago

Lambs fine. He is getting in synch with Rush more and more. Jerry Rice took a while to adjust to Montana and got better and better.

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Michael Irvin Unhappy News

Michael Irvin isn't happy on Monday morning. The ESPN "First Take" analyst is not happy with the narrative surrounding Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel following Tua Tagovailoa's injury. Irvin believes unfair blame is being placed on the Dolphins first-year head coach. "The realest thing said by anyone on ESPN or...
The Spun

Cowboys Are Adding Quarterback For Sunday's Game

In case of emergency on Sunday, the Dallas Cowboys are adding another quarterback to the active roster. The Cowboys are elevating third-string quarterback Will Grier to the active roster for the team's Week 4 game vs. the Commanders of Washington. Grier will be backing up temporary starter Cooper Rush. Rush...
Larry Brown Sports

Notorious ex-NFL RB throws punches at youth football game

A notorious former NFL running back was captured on video throwing punches at a youth football game over the weekend. LeGarrette Blount, who played in the NFL from 2010-2018, was coaching a youth football game on Saturday in Gilbert, Ariz. The game was between Blount’s GCYFC Gators and the Chandler Elite Bears, TMZ says.
Vibe

Drake Scores $2 Million Payout After Winning Huge Bet On NFL Games

Drake has raked in another seven-figure payout after coming up on the winning end of his latest high-stakes wager, this time to the tune of more than $2 million. The rap star, whose gambling exploits have made headlines over the past few years, scored his latest victory after betting on a three-team parlay picking the Buffalo Bills, Dallas Cowboys, and Kansas City Chiefs to win their NFL Week 4 matchups. According to the rapper’s ticket, he bet CA $394,771.80, which is approximately $287,000 in U.S. currency, on the parlay, and is due over $2 million in Canadian currency following all...
NFL Analysis Network

1 Stat That Should Force Panthers To Fire Matt Rhule Instantly

Had the Carolina Panthers caught a few breaks this season, they could very easily be 4-0. They fell just short in Week 1 against the Cleveland Browns as rookie Cade York kicked a 58-yard game-winner to spoil Baker Mayfield’s revenge game. In Week 2, Daniel Jones gifted them a pick-six that would have turned the tide of the game, but the ball was dropped.
CBS Sports

WATCH: UTEP defensive end takes fumble back 100 yards for touchdown on incredible scoop-and-score play

Defensive ends are known for a lot of things, including their size, strength and tenacity. Endurance is not generally on that list, but UTEP defensive lineman Jadrian Taylor tried to change some minds in the Miners' 41-35 win over Charlotte on Saturday. In the fourth quarter, it looked like Charlotte was about to punch in a touchdown to cut into UTEP's lead. 49ers running back ChaVon McEachern plunged into the end zone, but the ball popped out right before he crossed the goal line.
Yardbarker

NFC East Week 4 Roundup: Eagles, Cowboys, Giants Win

Week 4 would see one division matchup between NFC East teams, the Cowboys and Commanders, while the Giants and Eagles each played their respective games on rain-soaked fields. The only team not to pick up a win was the Commanders, who continue to play uninspired football. Meanwhile, the Eagles continue to look like the team to beat in the division.
Deadspin

Dallas Cowboys: A Cooper Rush vs. Dak Prescott ‘QB controversy’

The Dallas Cowboys are undefeated since Cooper Rush became their starting quarterback following Dak Prescott’s Week 1 thumb injury. Rush is 3-0 this season, and 4-0 in his career, as Cowboys QB1. On Sunday, Rush became the first Dallas QB to start their career with four consecutive wins. He also joins Hall of Fame QB Kurt Warner as the only undrafted QBs in NFL history to win their first four starts and pass for at least 1,000 yards.
