Baton Rouge, LA

Belle of Baton Rouge temporarily closed, will reopen Wednesday

The Belle of Baton Rouge, which is set to spend $35 million to move its gambling operations onto land and remodel its hotel, temporarily closed Sunday and will remain shut down until 10 a.m. Wednesday. The casino announced the temporary shutdown on Twitter, saying the work will allow for “changes...
Greater Baton Rouge State Fair: What you need to know

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair returns later this month! Here’s what you need to know before going. The GBR State Fair runs from Oct. 27 to Nov. 6. The fair opens at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and at 12 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
Save the date: Sunday, Oct. 9, is a big day for birding in Baton Rouge

Birding’s competitive side is on full display in the 2011 comedy The Big Year, the story of hardcore enthusiasts traveling extreme distances to be the first to document the most species spotted from January to December. But this month’s annual international birding event, The Big Sit!, is just the...
BR first responders deployed to Florida to assist in Hurricane Ian recovery efforts

Up and down Florida's west coast, streets are littered and filled with abandoned cars, roofs are torn off and roads are blocked by flooding and debris. "This is still a very fluid environment, make no mistake, we're nowhere near the recovery efforts we need to be at. This is a very fluid, dangerous environment — structural integrity, electrical issues, downed infrastructure and still standing water," Ragan Underwood with the St. George Fire Department said.
Baton Rouge native travels the world with her own TV show

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Denella Ri’chard is the host of “Traveling with Denella,” which airs Saturdays at 12:30 p.m. on the CW-21, WBRL. The Baton Rouge native and Southern University graduate travels the world and experience different cultures. Ri’chard said of all her travels, people...
St. James arrest reports 9/26 to 10/2

CCRP ART 202 – WARRANT/BENCH WARRANT. BROWN, FABIAN 34 226 BLACKWELL LN, BELLE ROSE, LA 70341. FLETCHER, CAMERON 24 3200 ANN DRIVE, VACHERIE, LA 70090. HARRIS, DAQUON 31 2438 CHURCH ST, VACHERIE, LA 70090. 14:95.5 – POSSESSION OF FIREARM ON PREMISES OF ALC.BEV.OUTLET (MISD) LUKE, IVORY SR 32...
Perkins Road near Bluff Road closed to freight truck in ditch

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office temporarily closed an intersection in Prairieville Sunday. The sheriff’s office says Perkins Road near Bluff Road is closed due to the street being blocked by an 18-wheeler in a ditch. Drivers should expect delays if traveling in this area.
New trout limits up for debate; top agenda item on LWFC list

This species is Louisiana’s most sought-after coastal fish, and vies with bass to rank overall No. 1 throughout the vast Sportsman’s Paradise waters. And, for the past two years, it’s the hottest and most-debated topic since state Wildlife and Fisheries biologists took an in-depth look at Louisiana’s trout populations.
Baton Rouge food bank to host fall fest Saturday, ticket in is food item

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank will host a fall festival on Oct. 1 and your ticket in is a non-perishable food item. The food bank’s First Annual Fill the Food Bank Fall Fest will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The festival will have music, food, a pumpkin patch, and more. The festival will take place at 14200 River Road.
BATON ROUGE, LA

