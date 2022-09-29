Read full article on original website
The Father Who Took the Law into His Own HandsSam H ArnoldBaton Rouge, LA
Volleyball World - Week4Under The Radar NWLAMansfield, LA
3 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
5 Seafood Restaurants in Louisiana That Are Considered the Best Places To Eat in the Entire StateJoe MertensLouisiana State
theadvocate.com
Belle of Baton Rouge temporarily closed, will reopen Wednesday
The Belle of Baton Rouge, which is set to spend $35 million to move its gambling operations onto land and remodel its hotel, temporarily closed Sunday and will remain shut down until 10 a.m. Wednesday. The casino announced the temporary shutdown on Twitter, saying the work will allow for “changes...
At Least 1 Person Injured In A Crash In Baton Rouge (Baton Rouge, LA)
According to the Baton Rouge Police, a motor vehicle crash was reported on Monday in a residential area in Baton Rouge. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Former Louisiana gang member signs $1 million record deal with Cash Money records
An Abbeville native and self professed former gang member is changing his life in a million ways.
Lake Charles American Press
Mitchell convicted in murder of Baton Rouge man whose body was found on DeQuincy road
A Lake Charles man was convicted Monday in the 2019 death of a Baton Rouge man whose burned body was found at the end of a dead-end street in DeQuincy. Nathaniel Mitchell III, 43, was found guilty of one count of second-degree murder in the death of Zacchaeus H. Burton.
Louisiana man wins $1 million from playing Powerball
Raymond Hawkins of Thibodaux bought a lottery ticket at RaceTrac in Geismar and matched all five white-ball numbers in the Sept. 24 drawing.
Louisiana Man Died After Jumping From Mississippi Bridge Following Police Chase
The man has been identified as 50-year-old James Thomas Edwards of Morgan City.
brproud.com
Greater Baton Rouge State Fair: What you need to know
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair returns later this month! Here’s what you need to know before going. The GBR State Fair runs from Oct. 27 to Nov. 6. The fair opens at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and at 12 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
225batonrouge.com
Save the date: Sunday, Oct. 9, is a big day for birding in Baton Rouge
Birding’s competitive side is on full display in the 2011 comedy The Big Year, the story of hardcore enthusiasts traveling extreme distances to be the first to document the most species spotted from January to December. But this month’s annual international birding event, The Big Sit!, is just the...
wbrz.com
BR first responders deployed to Florida to assist in Hurricane Ian recovery efforts
Up and down Florida's west coast, streets are littered and filled with abandoned cars, roofs are torn off and roads are blocked by flooding and debris. "This is still a very fluid environment, make no mistake, we're nowhere near the recovery efforts we need to be at. This is a very fluid, dangerous environment — structural integrity, electrical issues, downed infrastructure and still standing water," Ragan Underwood with the St. George Fire Department said.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge native travels the world with her own TV show
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Denella Ri’chard is the host of “Traveling with Denella,” which airs Saturdays at 12:30 p.m. on the CW-21, WBRL. The Baton Rouge native and Southern University graduate travels the world and experience different cultures. Ri’chard said of all her travels, people...
One Person Injured After A Motor Vehicle Accident In Baton Rouge (Baton Rouge, LA)
Authorities responded to a motor vehicle accident that injured a person. The crash happened on Sherwood Forest Boulevard, near Lake Sherwood Avenue North, on October 2. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
L'Observateur
St. James arrest reports 9/26 to 10/2
CCRP ART 202 – WARRANT/BENCH WARRANT. BROWN, FABIAN 34 226 BLACKWELL LN, BELLE ROSE, LA 70341. FLETCHER, CAMERON 24 3200 ANN DRIVE, VACHERIE, LA 70090. HARRIS, DAQUON 31 2438 CHURCH ST, VACHERIE, LA 70090. 14:95.5 – POSSESSION OF FIREARM ON PREMISES OF ALC.BEV.OUTLET (MISD) LUKE, IVORY SR 32...
brproud.com
Juvenile charged after allegedly grabbing woman at apartment complex in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office recently responded to an apartment complex in the 7800 block of N. Jefferson Place Circle. Upon arrival at the Maison Bocage Apartments, deputies initiated an investigation into a battery complaint involving a woman and juvenile. According to...
brproud.com
Perkins Road near Bluff Road closed to freight truck in ditch
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office temporarily closed an intersection in Prairieville Sunday. The sheriff’s office says Perkins Road near Bluff Road is closed due to the street being blocked by an 18-wheeler in a ditch. Drivers should expect delays if traveling in this area.
Officials announce investigation into possible inmate suicide
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating the possible suicide of a man believed to be an inmate who allegedly walked off during his work release. The East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office released the following statement about their investigation:. On September 19,...
theadvocate.com
New trout limits up for debate; top agenda item on LWFC list
This species is Louisiana’s most sought-after coastal fish, and vies with bass to rank overall No. 1 throughout the vast Sportsman’s Paradise waters. And, for the past two years, it’s the hottest and most-debated topic since state Wildlife and Fisheries biologists took an in-depth look at Louisiana’s trout populations.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge food bank to host fall fest Saturday, ticket in is food item
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank will host a fall festival on Oct. 1 and your ticket in is a non-perishable food item. The food bank’s First Annual Fill the Food Bank Fall Fest will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The festival will have music, food, a pumpkin patch, and more. The festival will take place at 14200 River Road.
theadvocate.com
Who leads the Baton Rouge prep football pack after Week 5? Check out local Top 10 lists
Class 5A-4A 1. Catholic (4-1): The Bears won a shootout with Montgomery-based Carver, a game that also provided a few lessons. 2. Zachary (3-1): A breakout third quarter catapulted the Broncos to a road win over Winona, Mississippi, ahead of their Thursday 4-5A showdown with Woodlawn. 3. Scotlandville (3-1): How...
brproud.com
Traffic Alert: Crash with injuries on Sherwood Forest Blvd near Tower Park Blvd
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area drivers may want to avoid the area surrounding a Sunday (October 2) evening crash with injuries. The incident occurred on Sherwood Forest Boulevard across from Tower Park Boulevard, near Lake Sherwood Avenue North. Officials say one person who sustained minor injuries was...
BRPD canvassing area where LSU student Allie Rice was killed, asking neighbors for information
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police held a community walk Thursday, Sept. 29 near the area LSU student Allie Rice was killed in search of clues or tips related to her case. Rice, 21, was shot and killed at a railroad crossing along Government Street on Sept. 16.
