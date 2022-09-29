ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Jalopnik

Become a Part of the Family and Buy Tony Soprano's Cadillac Escalade

Just how big of a Sopranos fan are you? Would you say you’re a big enough fan to spend nearly $200,000 on a prop? Yes? Well, that’s great then, because I’ve got just the thing for you at a deal you just can’t refuse. Behold, Tony Soprano’s 2003 Cadillac Escalade ESV.
TV SERIES
Jalopnik

The Daihatsu Tanto Fun Cross Is My New Best Friend

Here in America, we like our vehicles big and fast, and god help anyone that gets in their way. But over in Japan, things aren’t quite so menacing — their cars are smaller, happier, more fun. Out there, the keijidosha reigns supreme, with boxy vans putting every cubic centimeter allotted by regulations to full, practical use.
CARS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Saratoga Springs, NY
City
Albany, NY
Albany, NY
Cars
Jalopnik

What Car Would You Take To Your High School Reunion?

First, you get the invite email. The Class of 20XX is reuniting at the old stomping grounds in a few months, and you’re invited. You think you can ignore it, but then the texts start to trickle in. Friends, acquaintances, all asking if you’ll be there — your absence will be noted. Shit, I guess you gotta go to this thing.
CARS
Jalopnik

The Toyota FJ Cruiser Has Been Discontinued Again, This Time in the Middle East

No — you did not wake up in 2014, I’m sorry to say. The affable Toyota FJ Cruiser has actually been on sale this entire time, just not where you could buy one. That’ll end very soon, though. Toyota, which has been selling FJ Cruisers in the Middle East for this entire time, is sending the quirky SUV out with a Final Edition for buyers in that region next year.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Small Cars#Vehicles#New Cars#Used Cars#The Cars#Linus Business#Mazda 3#Hyundai
Jalopnik

Ford's Super Duty Won't Be Going Electric for a Very Long Time

We had thought that towing range for the F-150 Lightning would be very bad before the truck was out, and, indeed, publications like MotorTrend recently confirmed as much, getting as little as 90 miles of range towing a 7,218-pound trailer. It sounds like with Super Duty, Ford won’t even bother with electric for the foreseeable future.
CARS
Jalopnik

Hyundai Finally Releases Fix to Stop Vehicle Thefts and it's Not Free

After a wave of Hyundai and Kia car thefts, and viral social media posts showing how to execute said car thefts, Hyundai has finally released a security fix for its vehicles. Millions of Hyundai/Kia owners can now feel some sense of safety knowing that their cars won’t be so easily stolen. But as Automotive News reports, that fix will have to be on the owner’s dime.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy