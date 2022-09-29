No — you did not wake up in 2014, I’m sorry to say. The affable Toyota FJ Cruiser has actually been on sale this entire time, just not where you could buy one. That’ll end very soon, though. Toyota, which has been selling FJ Cruisers in the Middle East for this entire time, is sending the quirky SUV out with a Final Edition for buyers in that region next year.

WORLD ・ 1 DAY AGO