FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount grocery store chain opening new location in New York state this monthKristen WaltersRotterdam, NY
The Van Gogh Experience in Albany: Do or Don't?Alex RosadoAlbany, NY
Opinion: solutions for Glenville Bridge truck accidentsCarol DurantGlenville, NY
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in New York stateKristen WaltersNorth Greenbush, NY
Jalopnik
At $38,500, Is This 2015 Chevy Tahoe LTZ HPE500 an SUV That Should Sell PDQ?
In the ad for today’s Nice Price or No Dice Chevrolet Tahoe, the seller claims the 500 horsepower wagon was his wife’s very speedy daily driver. Now she needs something bigger and that means we’ll need to see if it’s priced to sell as fast as it probably goes.
Jalopnik
Become a Part of the Family and Buy Tony Soprano's Cadillac Escalade
Just how big of a Sopranos fan are you? Would you say you’re a big enough fan to spend nearly $200,000 on a prop? Yes? Well, that’s great then, because I’ve got just the thing for you at a deal you just can’t refuse. Behold, Tony Soprano’s 2003 Cadillac Escalade ESV.
Jalopnik
The 2022 Audi Q4 E-Tron Could Be the Car of the Future If It Outgrows Its Present Problems
Electric vehicle owners once considered themselves special; a rare breed, just a little more environmentally conscious and technologically advanced than Joe Q. Internal-Combustion. But like all emerging technologies, EVs are transitioning from advanced fancy tech to being plain old cars — in theory, a good thing for the planet.
Jalopnik
The Daihatsu Tanto Fun Cross Is My New Best Friend
Here in America, we like our vehicles big and fast, and god help anyone that gets in their way. But over in Japan, things aren’t quite so menacing — their cars are smaller, happier, more fun. Out there, the keijidosha reigns supreme, with boxy vans putting every cubic centimeter allotted by regulations to full, practical use.
Jalopnik
What Car Would You Take To Your High School Reunion?
First, you get the invite email. The Class of 20XX is reuniting at the old stomping grounds in a few months, and you’re invited. You think you can ignore it, but then the texts start to trickle in. Friends, acquaintances, all asking if you’ll be there — your absence will be noted. Shit, I guess you gotta go to this thing.
Jalopnik
Toyota Didn't Sell Any bZ4X Models Last Month Because It Still Hasn't Fixed a Recall
The start of October brings with it plenty of Q3 sales figures for automakers, but one of the most fascinating tidbits from Toyota’s release today is the fact that it sold no bZ4X models in September. None. Nada. Zero. That’s because Toyota still hasn’t found a way to fix the bZ4X’s runaway tires.
Jalopnik
The Toyota FJ Cruiser Has Been Discontinued Again, This Time in the Middle East
No — you did not wake up in 2014, I’m sorry to say. The affable Toyota FJ Cruiser has actually been on sale this entire time, just not where you could buy one. That’ll end very soon, though. Toyota, which has been selling FJ Cruisers in the Middle East for this entire time, is sending the quirky SUV out with a Final Edition for buyers in that region next year.
Jalopnik
At $13,500, Is This 2001 Audi S4 Avant a Hot Wagon That’s an Even Hotter Deal?
The seller of today’s Nice Price or No Dice S4 says no test drives without cold hard cash or certified funds in hand. Let’s see if this Audi is priced to make it worth waving a wad to get behind the wheel. Much like the Taurus before it,...
Jalopnik
Ford's Super Duty Won't Be Going Electric for a Very Long Time
We had thought that towing range for the F-150 Lightning would be very bad before the truck was out, and, indeed, publications like MotorTrend recently confirmed as much, getting as little as 90 miles of range towing a 7,218-pound trailer. It sounds like with Super Duty, Ford won’t even bother with electric for the foreseeable future.
Jalopnik
Hyundai Finally Releases Fix to Stop Vehicle Thefts and it's Not Free
After a wave of Hyundai and Kia car thefts, and viral social media posts showing how to execute said car thefts, Hyundai has finally released a security fix for its vehicles. Millions of Hyundai/Kia owners can now feel some sense of safety knowing that their cars won’t be so easily stolen. But as Automotive News reports, that fix will have to be on the owner’s dime.
