Read full article on original website
Related
2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Overtake Bitcoin
While Bitcoin still leads in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum and Solana are innovating at a much faster pace. Ethereum already offers more utility than Bitcoin. After The Merge, it will have a much better blockchain to drive growth. Solana has become an innovation power, launching everything from a new...
u.today
Many Traders Sold Bitcoin at $20,000, But There's a Catch
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Is $937K still realistic after 2022’s winter?
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. If you’re a Bitcoin holder, I’m guessing you’re not really happy. After all, when you bought into the world’s largest cryptocurrency, the expectation was it would soon hit $100k on the charts. At least, that’s what some “analysts” said.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin and Ethereum Whales Abruptly Move Massive Crypto Troves Worth Up to $133,000,000
Crypto whales are moving huge amounts of coins around to start the week, with multiple nine-figure transactions spotted on the blockchain. First recorded by blockchain tracking service Whale Alert, one mysterious Bitcoin whale sent 6,980 BTC to another unknown wallet in the early hours of Monday morning. The transfer was...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Motley Fool
Crypto Crash Continues as Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP All Plunge Again Today
On Wednesday morning, large market cap cryptocurrencies Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP had all dropped by more than 5% over the prior 24 hours. These moves followed an overnight decline in the yield on the 10-year Treasury bond, which peaked early Wednesday at more than 4%. With risk-free alternatives looking more...
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum vs. Polygon and an ‘OpenSea’ of decline in NFTs trading
The craze that surrounded profile picture NFTs (PFPs) in 2021 dwindled significantly as per data from Dune Analytics. According to the blockchain analytics platform, monthly NFT trading volume on OpenSea had declined by 93% from the all-time high of $4.86 billion in January. The last nine months have been full...
astaga.com
Bitcoin Price Climbs Upward With Trading Volume At A 3-Month High
Simply up to now 24 hours, the crypto market was virtually in inexperienced, with a number of belongings reclaiming some values, together with Bitcoin. However the pattern has abruptly reversed to a detrimental route. Consequently, the vast majority of the crypto belongings out there have declined drastically. Bitcoin has crashed...
dailyhodl.com
Arthur Hayes Says Ethereum (ETH) Merge Still Not Priced In, Lays Out Bottom Scenario for Crypto Markets
BitMEX co-founder Arthur Hayes says that the market still hasn’t priced in the significance of Ethereum’s (ETH) successful transition to a proof-of-stake consensus model. In an interview with Raoul Pal of Real Vision, Hayes says that the Ethereum network is now capable of supporting a new ecosystem filled with new businesses and protocols, something that hasn’t been priced in for ETH just yet.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CoinDesk
Grayscale Takes Over Key Role for Bitcoin Trust, Other Products From Genesis
Crypto asset management firm Grayscale Investments, which offers the world’s biggest bitcoin (BTC) trust, is bringing a key administrative role for all of its products in-house through a newly created broker-dealer unit. The company will now act as the authorized participant for the products through its Grayscale Securities subsidiary,...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Holders Withdraw Over $683,000,000 in BTC in Just One Day, Signaling Confidence: Analytics Firm
A leading analytics firm says Bitcoin (BTC) holders have pulled tens of thousands worth of BTC from crypto exchanges in just one day. Santiment says that on the last day of September, crypto exchanges witnessed a massive exodus of crypto to the tune of $683.42 million in BTC, the fourth largest of the year.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Analyst Warns Bitcoin Could Witness Massive Devaluation As Equities Markets Print Fresh 2022 Lows
A closely followed crypto strategist and trader is issuing a warning to Bitcoin holders that BTC could witness a big capitulation event amid weakness in the stock market. Pseudonymous trader Cantering Clark tells his 146,700 Twitter followers that Bitcoin could witness a drop of nearly 40% from current levels if the S&P 500 (SPX) continues its bearish streak.
cryptopotato.com
BTC Testing $20K as Buyers Attempt to Build Momentum But is This Another Bull Trap? (Bitcoin Price Analysis)
Bitcoin’s price is showing signs of recovery as it holds well above the significant $18K support level. The mid-term future of the cryptocurrency- price-wise – could be decided in the next few days, as the market is currently testing key levels. Technical Analysis. By: Edris. The Daily Chart.
cryptopotato.com
Despite Bear Market, Bitcoin Holders are On the Rise
The number of on-chain addresses holding a balance is consistently rising – but is there more to the story?. Though Bitcoin’s price has been suppressed for months, this may not necessarily mean that adoption of the asset is slowing down. On-chain data from IntoTheBlock shows that the number...
cryptopotato.com
Ethereum Price Analysis: Will ETH’s Sideways Action End By a Huge Move?
After reaching a high of $2030 on August 14, Ethereum’s price began a corrective wave, forming a descending channel – as shown in blue on the following chart. The bottom of this channel, combined with the 200-week moving average line (in yellow), acted as support and prevented the price from dropping further. This resulted in the development of a local low at $1,220.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Trader Updates Outlook on Bitcoin and XRP, Says Ethereum’s Preparing a Move Up – Here’s His Target
A widely followed crypto trader is giving a bearish forecast for Bitcoin (BTC) and XRP as he expects Ethereum (ETH) to surge once the leading smart contract platform bottoms out. The pseudonymous analyst known as Altcoin Sherpa tells his 183,600 Twitter followers that the price of BTC will likely continue...
cryptopotato.com
ETH Closes Third Red Week in a Row, is $1,000 Coming? (Ethereum Price Analysis)
Yesterday, Ethereum closed its third consecutive weekly red candle. A candlestick with a long upper wick indicates that increased selling pressure continues. In the last two weeks, the price has been trapped between two significant levels, and breaking out of this zone would likely determine the direction forward. Technical Analysis.
u.today
I Don't Think Bitcoin Will Hit $100K by Year's End, But I Expect XRP to Rally: David Gokhshtein
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
cryptopotato.com
Stock-to-Flow Creator PlanB Bought More BTC and Explains Why Now
PlanB made his three bitcoin purchases at a time when many people were proclaiming the asset “dead.”. The creator of the bitcoin Stock-to-Flow (S2F) model – PlanB – admitted that recently he made his third BTC investment. At the time of the purchase, the primary cryptocurrency was hovering around $20,000.
themarketperiodical.com
Maker Price Prediction: MKR Crypto is Headed Towards Conceptual Round Level of $1000
Maker Token made an upward move after reversing from September lows. MKR price is moving towards the 100-day moving average on the daily chart. Trading volume increased by 52% to $68.1 million compared to the previous night. Maker Token is outperforming after reversing from monthly lows. This price recovery is...
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Price Squeezes Shorts Positions, ETH Could Be Set For More Gains
Ethereum is following the general sentiment in the market as Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies make a run towards previous highs. The second cryptocurrency by market cap knocked some gains over today’s trading session but seems poised for a re-test of its lows before moving to the upside. At the...
Comments / 0