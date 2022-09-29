ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Motley Fool

2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Overtake Bitcoin

While Bitcoin still leads in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum and Solana are innovating at a much faster pace. Ethereum already offers more utility than Bitcoin. After The Merge, it will have a much better blockchain to drive growth. Solana has become an innovation power, launching everything from a new...
u.today

Many Traders Sold Bitcoin at $20,000, But There's a Catch

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
ambcrypto.com

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Is $937K still realistic after 2022’s winter?

Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. If you’re a Bitcoin holder, I’m guessing you’re not really happy. After all, when you bought into the world’s largest cryptocurrency, the expectation was it would soon hit $100k on the charts. At least, that’s what some “analysts” said.
Motley Fool

Crypto Crash Continues as Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP All Plunge Again Today

On Wednesday morning, large market cap cryptocurrencies Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP had all dropped by more than 5% over the prior 24 hours. These moves followed an overnight decline in the yield on the 10-year Treasury bond, which peaked early Wednesday at more than 4%. With risk-free alternatives looking more...
ambcrypto.com

Ethereum vs. Polygon and an ‘OpenSea’ of decline in NFTs trading

The craze that surrounded profile picture NFTs (PFPs) in 2021 dwindled significantly as per data from Dune Analytics. According to the blockchain analytics platform, monthly NFT trading volume on OpenSea had declined by 93% from the all-time high of $4.86 billion in January. The last nine months have been full...
astaga.com

Bitcoin Price Climbs Upward With Trading Volume At A 3-Month High

Simply up to now 24 hours, the crypto market was virtually in inexperienced, with a number of belongings reclaiming some values, together with Bitcoin. However the pattern has abruptly reversed to a detrimental route. Consequently, the vast majority of the crypto belongings out there have declined drastically. Bitcoin has crashed...
dailyhodl.com

Arthur Hayes Says Ethereum (ETH) Merge Still Not Priced In, Lays Out Bottom Scenario for Crypto Markets

BitMEX co-founder Arthur Hayes says that the market still hasn’t priced in the significance of Ethereum’s (ETH) successful transition to a proof-of-stake consensus model. In an interview with Raoul Pal of Real Vision, Hayes says that the Ethereum network is now capable of supporting a new ecosystem filled with new businesses and protocols, something that hasn’t been priced in for ETH just yet.
CoinDesk

Grayscale Takes Over Key Role for Bitcoin Trust, Other Products From Genesis

Crypto asset management firm Grayscale Investments, which offers the world’s biggest bitcoin (BTC) trust, is bringing a key administrative role for all of its products in-house through a newly created broker-dealer unit. The company will now act as the authorized participant for the products through its Grayscale Securities subsidiary,...
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Analyst Warns Bitcoin Could Witness Massive Devaluation As Equities Markets Print Fresh 2022 Lows

A closely followed crypto strategist and trader is issuing a warning to Bitcoin holders that BTC could witness a big capitulation event amid weakness in the stock market. Pseudonymous trader Cantering Clark tells his 146,700 Twitter followers that Bitcoin could witness a drop of nearly 40% from current levels if the S&P 500 (SPX) continues its bearish streak.
cryptopotato.com

Despite Bear Market, Bitcoin Holders are On the Rise

The number of on-chain addresses holding a balance is consistently rising – but is there more to the story?. Though Bitcoin’s price has been suppressed for months, this may not necessarily mean that adoption of the asset is slowing down. On-chain data from IntoTheBlock shows that the number...
cryptopotato.com

Ethereum Price Analysis: Will ETH’s Sideways Action End By a Huge Move?

After reaching a high of $2030 on August 14, Ethereum’s price began a corrective wave, forming a descending channel – as shown in blue on the following chart. The bottom of this channel, combined with the 200-week moving average line (in yellow), acted as support and prevented the price from dropping further. This resulted in the development of a local low at $1,220.
cryptopotato.com

ETH Closes Third Red Week in a Row, is $1,000 Coming? (Ethereum Price Analysis)

Yesterday, Ethereum closed its third consecutive weekly red candle. A candlestick with a long upper wick indicates that increased selling pressure continues. In the last two weeks, the price has been trapped between two significant levels, and breaking out of this zone would likely determine the direction forward. Technical Analysis.
cryptopotato.com

Stock-to-Flow Creator PlanB Bought More BTC and Explains Why Now

PlanB made his three bitcoin purchases at a time when many people were proclaiming the asset “dead.”. The creator of the bitcoin Stock-to-Flow (S2F) model – PlanB – admitted that recently he made his third BTC investment. At the time of the purchase, the primary cryptocurrency was hovering around $20,000.
themarketperiodical.com

Maker Price Prediction: MKR Crypto is Headed Towards Conceptual Round Level of $1000

Maker Token made an upward move after reversing from September lows. MKR price is moving towards the 100-day moving average on the daily chart. Trading volume increased by 52% to $68.1 million compared to the previous night. Maker Token is outperforming after reversing from monthly lows. This price recovery is...
