brproud.com
Juvenile charged after allegedly grabbing woman at apartment complex in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office recently responded to an apartment complex in the 7800 block of N. Jefferson Place Circle. Upon arrival at the Maison Bocage Apartments, deputies initiated an investigation into a battery complaint involving a woman and juvenile. According to...
The Father Who Took the Law into His Own Hands
Leon Gary Plauche waited in the airport, watching those arriving. He was looking for one person in particular. He calmly walked over to him and shot him when he saw him being escorted through the airport.
brproud.com
Man arrested after BRPD respond to reported shooting in Tigerland
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to a report of shots fired at approximately 4:40 p.m. on Monday, October 3. The shooting investigation centered around the 1100 block of Jim Taylor Dr. According to emergency responders, one person was taken to a local...
brproud.com
Louisiana woman arrested in connection with deadly shooting
RESERVE La. (BRPROUD) – On Saturday afternoon, the St. John Parish Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help locating a murder suspect. On that same day, deputies were called to a deadly shooting in Reserve. SJPSO said, “The victim was shot several times and was pronounced deceased...
brproud.com
Sheriff’s office investigating escaped inmate’s death
JACKSON, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office launched an investigation into the death of an escaped inmate over the weekend. The sheriff’s office said the escaped inmate, 29-year-old Matthew D. Walker of Denham Springs, walked away from his assigned work location in Jackson on Sept. 19. Deputies assisted West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office in the search.
WAFB.com
Murder suspect on the run from St. John Parish turns herself in to Baker Police Department
Matt Williams delivers your Monday morning headlines. The pink stripes remind patients they’re not alone in the fight against cancer, and that there is hope. Coffee could actually lower your risk of certain liver diseases, some types of cancer, and type 2 diabetes. CONGRATULATIONS: Spencer & Amanda get engaged!
WAFB.com
Luxury cars, heroin, cocaine, guns seized in drug bust that led to six arrests in EBR
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Six people in East Baton Rouge Parish were arrested on various drug trafficking and firearm offenses, United States Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr. announced on Tuesday, Oct. 4. The arrests were made following an investigation into a drug trafficking organization based out of EBR, which...
wbrz.com
Six arrested for firearm and drug trafficking charges in federal sting
BATON ROUGE - Six people were arrested during a federal investigation into a firearm and drug trafficking scheme based in East Baton Rouge Parish. The investigation found the six individuals were distributing large quantities of cocaine and heroin, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Detectives also seized over $250,000 worth of illegal drug proceeds, luxury vehicles, and firearms from the site.
wbrz.com
Three arrested after overnight standoff in Tangipahoa Parish; allegedly shot police dog when firing at deputies
TANGIPAHOA PARISH - Three people were arrested following an overnight standoff in Tangipahoa Parish after they allegedly shot at deputies and wounded one of their K9s. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said around 10 p.m., they were notified of two suspicious men with guns walking around in the Bedico Creek Lane trailer park, just east of Ponchatoula.
brproud.com
18-year-old charged with First Degree Murder after drug transaction goes bad near O’Neal Ln.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Two weeks ago, 20-year-old Erion Franklin was found shot to death near O’Neal Ln. The ensuing investigation led to the arrest of Destin Cade Brogan, 18, of Baton Rouge, on Thursday, September 29. The 18-year-old was caught on Mead Rd. “Brogan admitted to...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge man charged with Soliciting For Prostitutes
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A man was recently arrested after detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department noticed a Honda without its headlights on. Latreal Bernard Raymond, 42, of Baton Rouge, was found in the vehicle with one other unidentified person on E. Garfield St. The duo was...
Officials announce investigation into possible inmate suicide
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating the possible suicide of a man believed to be an inmate who allegedly walked off during his work release. The East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office released the following statement about their investigation:. On September 19,...
theadvocate.com
Man arrested in drive-by shooting that injured 8-year-old, Livingston Parish Sheriff says
A 21-year-old man is facing charges after evidence from the scene of an unrelated crime connected him to a May drive-by shooting that injured an 8-year-old girl, the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said. Jaran Adams was booked Friday into the Livingston Parish Detention Center on counts of aggravated criminal damage...
theadvocate.com
Body found hanging in East Feliciana cemetery was escaped work-release inmate, sheriff believes
Authorities believe a body found hanging in a tree in an East Feliciana Parish town is that of an inmate who apparently died by suicide after fleeing a work release assignment days earlier. The body was discovered sometime Sunday in the cemetery in Jackson, a town of about 4,000 located...
WAFB.com
Officials try to ID 3 women after hundreds of dollars’ worth of liquor stolen from Walmart
PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Authorities are asking the public for help identifying multiple people as part of a theft investigation in Ascension Parish. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, detectives are trying to identify three people regarding the theft of more than $600 worth of liquor from Walmart in Prairieville.
Louisiana man gets almost $850,000 bond after seizure of marijuana, gun, meth and more
An alleged drug dealer was arrested last week after an investigation by the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office.
wbrz.com
Work release inmate missing for weeks found dead in Jackson cemetery
JACKSON - The East Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office reported an inmate who had walked out of his assigned work release location in September was found dead in a Jackson cemetery two weeks later. On Sept. 19, the West Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office was notified of a work release inmate, Matthew...
pelicanpostonline.com
APSO captain suspended after DWI arrest on Sunday
According to Sheriff Bobby Webre, Captain TJ Gaughf, a high-ranking deputy with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, was arrested for first offense DWI. On Sunday, October 2 at approximately 12:15 a.m. Gaughf was stopped by Louisiana State Police after crossing the fog line on Airline Highway in Duplessis. He...
“Come back tomorrow”: Ponchatoula shootout wounds K-9 officer, leads to standoff with suspects
Three people were taken into custody after a shootout with deputies left a K9 officer wounded and a led to SWAT roll in Tangipahoa Parish.
brproud.com
Ascension deputy arrested for DWI, suspended from duties
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – Local authorities say a high-ranking deputy has been suspended and is slated to become the subject of an upcoming investigation after he was arrested on a DWI charge this weekend. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO), Captain T.J. Gaughf was arrested in...
