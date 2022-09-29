ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Man arrested after BRPD respond to reported shooting in Tigerland

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to a report of shots fired at approximately 4:40 p.m. on Monday, October 3. The shooting investigation centered around the 1100 block of Jim Taylor Dr. According to emergency responders, one person was taken to a local...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Louisiana woman arrested in connection with deadly shooting

RESERVE La. (BRPROUD) – On Saturday afternoon, the St. John Parish Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help locating a murder suspect. On that same day, deputies were called to a deadly shooting in Reserve. SJPSO said, “The victim was shot several times and was pronounced deceased...
RESERVE, LA
Baton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge, LA
Sheriff’s office investigating escaped inmate’s death

JACKSON, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office launched an investigation into the death of an escaped inmate over the weekend. The sheriff’s office said the escaped inmate, 29-year-old Matthew D. Walker of Denham Springs, walked away from his assigned work location in Jackson on Sept. 19. Deputies assisted West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office in the search.
JACKSON, LA
Six arrested for firearm and drug trafficking charges in federal sting

BATON ROUGE - Six people were arrested during a federal investigation into a firearm and drug trafficking scheme based in East Baton Rouge Parish. The investigation found the six individuals were distributing large quantities of cocaine and heroin, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Detectives also seized over $250,000 worth of illegal drug proceeds, luxury vehicles, and firearms from the site.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
Three arrested after overnight standoff in Tangipahoa Parish; allegedly shot police dog when firing at deputies

TANGIPAHOA PARISH - Three people were arrested following an overnight standoff in Tangipahoa Parish after they allegedly shot at deputies and wounded one of their K9s. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said around 10 p.m., they were notified of two suspicious men with guns walking around in the Bedico Creek Lane trailer park, just east of Ponchatoula.
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
Baton Rouge man charged with Soliciting For Prostitutes

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A man was recently arrested after detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department noticed a Honda without its headlights on. Latreal Bernard Raymond, 42, of Baton Rouge, was found in the vehicle with one other unidentified person on E. Garfield St. The duo was...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Work release inmate missing for weeks found dead in Jackson cemetery

JACKSON - The East Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office reported an inmate who had walked out of his assigned work release location in September was found dead in a Jackson cemetery two weeks later. On Sept. 19, the West Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office was notified of a work release inmate, Matthew...
JACKSON, LA
APSO captain suspended after DWI arrest on Sunday

According to Sheriff Bobby Webre, Captain TJ Gaughf, a high-ranking deputy with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, was arrested for first offense DWI. On Sunday, October 2 at approximately 12:15 a.m. Gaughf was stopped by Louisiana State Police after crossing the fog line on Airline Highway in Duplessis. He...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
Ascension deputy arrested for DWI, suspended from duties

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – Local authorities say a high-ranking deputy has been suspended and is slated to become the subject of an upcoming investigation after he was arrested on a DWI charge this weekend. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO), Captain T.J. Gaughf was arrested in...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA

