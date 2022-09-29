Read full article on original website
WAFB.com
Murder suspect on the run from St. John Parish turns herself in to Baker Police Department
Authorities searching for female suspect in Baton Rouge area
Disclaimer: All persons are innocent until proven guilty. BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A female suspect from LaPlace could be in the Baton Rouge area, officials with the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office said. The sheriff’s office says deputies responded to the area of East 21st Street regarding a homicide on Oct. 1. […]
brproud.com
BRPD investigates crash killing Southern University student
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — According to Baton Rouge Police, Southern University student, James Roberts Jr., was involved in a wreck on Friday, Sept. 23. James succumbed to his injuries in the hospital a few days later. “I miss my baby,” said Gail Roberts, mother. “He was so full...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge man charged with Soliciting For Prostitutes
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A man was recently arrested after detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department noticed a Honda without its headlights on. Latreal Bernard Raymond, 42, of Baton Rouge, was found in the vehicle with one other unidentified person on E. Garfield St. The duo was...
WWL-TV
Suspect at-large in St. John homicide
NEW ORLEANS — The St. John Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide that occurred Saturday on East 21st Street in Reserve. Deputies have identified 21-year-old Ashley Marie Johnson-Washington as the suspect after an investigation revealed she was responsible. Johnson-Washington fled the scene in a 2012 Kia Sorento, license...
Two fatal hit and runs have left families devastated in St. Martin Parish
News 10 reported on a hit-and-run incidents in Breaux Bridge
Man hospitalized in Prairieville shooting
PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that injured a man in Prairieville on Friday, Sept. 30. The shooting reportedly happened around 2 p.m. on Oak Meadow Street. A spokesman for the sheriff’s department said the man who was shot was transported to...
No injuries reported in Lafayette house fire
The fire started on the exterior of the house and spread to the inside, fire officials say. A neighboring home also was damaged.
wbrz.com
High-ranking Ascension Parish deputy ticketed for DWI, suspended
ASCENSION PARISH - A high-ranking sheriff's deputy was suspended after a state trooper reportedly caught him driving drunk late Saturday night. State Police arrested Captain TJ Gaughf for DWI, according to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office. The department reported Gaughf was booked over the weekend, but he was released after getting a ticket.
wbrz.com
Three arrested after overnight standoff in Tangipahoa Parish; allegedly shot police dog when firing at deputies
TANGIPAHOA PARISH - Three people were arrested following an overnight standoff in Tangipahoa Parish after they allegedly shot at deputies and wounded one of their K9s. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said around 10 p.m., they were notified of two suspicious men with guns walking around in the Bedico Creek Lane trailer park, just east of Ponchatoula.
WAFB.com
Luxury cars, heroin, cocaine, guns seized in drug bust that led to six arrests in EBR
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Six people in East Baton Rouge Parish were arrested on various drug trafficking and firearm offenses, United States Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr. announced on Tuesday, Oct. 4. The arrests were made following an investigation into a drug trafficking organization based out of EBR, which...
CRIME STOPPERS: Information wanted about who shot, killed Baker man in 2021
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Over a year later, authorities and loved ones are still searching for answers as to who killed 29-year-old Tre’Donovan Paynes. According to the Capital Region Crime Stoppers, the Baton Rouge Police Department found Paynes sitting inside his vehicle, suffering from gunshot wounds on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021.
pelicanpostonline.com
Deceased victim’s identity released in Donaldsonville shooting
According to Sheriff Bobby Webre, at approximately 6:30a.m., deputies responded to a shooting incident at a residence on Woodland Drive in Donaldsonville. Upon arrival deputies found a deceased male with multiple gunshot wounds inside a vehicle. This is an active investigation. Further details may be limited at this time. No...
Man shot to death in Donaldsonville; victim identified
DONALDSONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - According to Sheriff Bobby Webre with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, around 6:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 30, deputies responded to a shooting incident at a home on Woodland Drive in Donaldsonville. Once they arrived, deputies found a deceased male with multiple gunshot wounds inside...
houmatimes.com
Adult Suspect Arrested in Ongoing Homicide Investigation of A Juvenile
Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue announced that a third arrest has been made in the shooting that occurred in early September. On Saturday, September 10, 2022, shortly before 6:00 p.m., the Thibodaux Police Department responded to a report of someone being shot in the 1700 block of South Barbier Avenue. When Police arrived, they learned that a subject later identified as 15-year-old Jairen Cole had been shot in the lower torso area multiple times inside a residence. Cole was transported to Thibodaux Regional Health System and later transferred to University Medical Center via Air Med ultimately succumbing to his injuries.
WAFB.com
Officials try to ID 3 women after hundreds of dollars’ worth of liquor stolen from Walmart
PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Authorities are asking the public for help identifying multiple people as part of a theft investigation in Ascension Parish. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, detectives are trying to identify three people regarding the theft of more than $600 worth of liquor from Walmart in Prairieville.
Deputies continue searching for answers related to man who was found dead in St. Charles Parish canal in 2021
On Wednesday, the St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office announced that deputies were still searching for answers related to the death of 31-year-old Ellington Lockett of Boutte. According to a previous report from the sheriff's office, Lockett's body was found in a drainage canal on Spruce Street back in December.
BRPD: Arrest made in connection with Shelley Street shooting
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police say they have made an arrest in connection with a shooting on Shelley Street near Evangeline Street. Kelvin Wallace, 55, faces charges of attempted 1st-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon. Police say the gunfire broke out around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept....
theadvocate.com
LSU senior killed in Government Street shooting to receive posthumous degree, university says
Allison Rice, the LSU senior shot to death as she drove home from a Government Street bar earlier this month, will be awarded a posthumous degree at what would have been her graduation ceremony this spring, the university's president announced. During a candlelight memorial for Rice held on LSU's campus...
One dead after shooting in Baker; U.S. Marshals investigating
BAKER, La. (WAFB) - U.S. Marshals and the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating a deadly shooting in Baker Thursday morning. According to EMS, the incident happened in the 17000 block of Wisdom Drive, near Heck Young Road, just before 8 a.m. One person was confirmed dead once first responders arrived at the scene.
