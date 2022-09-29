ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA



KLFY News 10

Authorities searching for female suspect in Baton Rouge area

Disclaimer: All persons are innocent until proven guilty. BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A female suspect from LaPlace could be in the Baton Rouge area, officials with the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office said. The sheriff’s office says deputies responded to the area of East 21st Street regarding a homicide on Oct. 1. […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

BRPD investigates crash killing Southern University student

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — According to Baton Rouge Police, Southern University student, James Roberts Jr., was involved in a wreck on Friday, Sept. 23. James succumbed to his injuries in the hospital a few days later. “I miss my baby,” said Gail Roberts, mother. “He was so full...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge man charged with Soliciting For Prostitutes

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A man was recently arrested after detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department noticed a Honda without its headlights on. Latreal Bernard Raymond, 42, of Baton Rouge, was found in the vehicle with one other unidentified person on E. Garfield St. The duo was...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WWL-TV

Suspect at-large in St. John homicide

NEW ORLEANS — The St. John Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide that occurred Saturday on East 21st Street in Reserve. Deputies have identified 21-year-old Ashley Marie Johnson-Washington as the suspect after an investigation revealed she was responsible. Johnson-Washington fled the scene in a 2012 Kia Sorento, license...
RESERVE, LA
WAFB

Man hospitalized in Prairieville shooting

PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that injured a man in Prairieville on Friday, Sept. 30. The shooting reportedly happened around 2 p.m. on Oak Meadow Street. A spokesman for the sheriff’s department said the man who was shot was transported to...
PRAIRIEVILLE, LA
wbrz.com

High-ranking Ascension Parish deputy ticketed for DWI, suspended

ASCENSION PARISH - A high-ranking sheriff's deputy was suspended after a state trooper reportedly caught him driving drunk late Saturday night. State Police arrested Captain TJ Gaughf for DWI, according to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office. The department reported Gaughf was booked over the weekend, but he was released after getting a ticket.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Three arrested after overnight standoff in Tangipahoa Parish; allegedly shot police dog when firing at deputies

TANGIPAHOA PARISH - Three people were arrested following an overnight standoff in Tangipahoa Parish after they allegedly shot at deputies and wounded one of their K9s. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said around 10 p.m., they were notified of two suspicious men with guns walking around in the Bedico Creek Lane trailer park, just east of Ponchatoula.
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
pelicanpostonline.com

Deceased victim’s identity released in Donaldsonville shooting

According to Sheriff Bobby Webre, at approximately 6:30a.m., deputies responded to a shooting incident at a residence on Woodland Drive in Donaldsonville. Upon arrival deputies found a deceased male with multiple gunshot wounds inside a vehicle. This is an active investigation. Further details may be limited at this time. No...
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
WAFB

Man shot to death in Donaldsonville; victim identified

DONALDSONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - According to Sheriff Bobby Webre with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, around 6:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 30, deputies responded to a shooting incident at a home on Woodland Drive in Donaldsonville. Once they arrived, deputies found a deceased male with multiple gunshot wounds inside...
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
houmatimes.com

Adult Suspect Arrested in Ongoing Homicide Investigation of A Juvenile

Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue announced that a third arrest has been made in the shooting that occurred in early September. On Saturday, September 10, 2022, shortly before 6:00 p.m., the Thibodaux Police Department responded to a report of someone being shot in the 1700 block of South Barbier Avenue. When Police arrived, they learned that a subject later identified as 15-year-old Jairen Cole had been shot in the lower torso area multiple times inside a residence. Cole was transported to Thibodaux Regional Health System and later transferred to University Medical Center via Air Med ultimately succumbing to his injuries.
THIBODAUX, LA
WAFB

BRPD: Arrest made in connection with Shelley Street shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police say they have made an arrest in connection with a shooting on Shelley Street near Evangeline Street. Kelvin Wallace, 55, faces charges of attempted 1st-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon. Police say the gunfire broke out around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept....
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

One dead after shooting in Baker; U.S. Marshals investigating

BAKER, La. (WAFB) - U.S. Marshals and the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating a deadly shooting in Baker Thursday morning. According to EMS, the incident happened in the 17000 block of Wisdom Drive, near Heck Young Road, just before 8 a.m. One person was confirmed dead once first responders arrived at the scene.
BAKER, LA

