Kansas City, MO

Chiefs vs. Buccaneers Week 4 game to be played in Tampa Bay as scheduled

By Charles Goldman
 5 days ago
After a few days of speculation, the NFL has decided that the Week 4 “Sunday Night Football” game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers with be played at Raymond James Stadium as scheduled.

There was plenty of discussion about moving the game to Minneapolis in light of Hurricane Ian, but the path of the storm has allowed for the game to remain in Tampa Bay as scheduled. Here is the full statement from the Buccaneers:

“Our thoughts and prayers remain with the many thousands in the Southwest Florida region who have been severely impacted by Hurricane Ian. We are also very thankful that the Tampa Bay area was spared the most damaging consequences of this powerful storm. We have informed the NFL, after consulting with local and state agencies, that we are ready to play Sunday night’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium as originally scheduled.

We would like to thank all of the local government agencies and the thousands of emergency personnel who worked tirelessly over the past few days to ensure that our area would be ready to respond if needed. We would also like to acknowledge the Miami Dolphins organization for their assistance and hospitality in allowing us to use their practice facilities this week.

We also want to express our sincere appreciation to the first responders and emergency personnel who are already battling the elements, saving lives, and helping our neighbors in those most impacted areas to our south.

We will have additional information soon on ways we can join together to support our community and those most impacted by the storm.”

Local authorities have decided that they’ll be capable of managing the game and the NFL has agreed with their judgment. Kickoff is on as scheduled at 8:20 p.m. ET at Raymond James Stadium. The Chiefs will leave over the weekend to travel to the area ahead of the game. The Buccaneers are scheduled to return to the area from Miami after Friday’s practice.

Tom Brady had a very simple - and accurate! - message for Patrick Mahomes in postgame handshake

This is the online version of our daily newsletter, The Morning Win. Subscribe to get irreverent and incisive sports stories, delivered to your mailbox every morning. Patrick Mahomes went into Tampa Bay on Sunday night and did just about everything he wanted to do against Tom Brady and the Bucs as his three touchdown passes led the Chiefs to an easy 41-31 win over the team that beat them on the very same field a few years ago in Super Bowl 57.
People

Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Celebrates 'Football Is Back' By Sharing Her and Sterling's Outfits

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes will welcome a baby brother for 18-month-old daughter Sterling Skye early next year Patrick Mahomes's wife and daughter are serious about their game-day fashion. The family celebrated the first Sunday of the NFL season with Patrick taking the field for the Kansas City Chiefs and his wife and 18-month-old daughter, Sterling Skye, cheering him on. Brittany Mahomes, who is currently pregnant with the couple's second baby, shared some photos cradling her bump in a mustard-colored maxi dress with a white, short-sleeved button down over it...
Travis Kelce calls Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes 'the Houdini of our era'

Do the Kansas City Chiefs have the NFL version of Houdini? One player on the team seems to think so. Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes pulled a rabbit out of his hat against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a two-yard touchdown pass to Clyde Edwards-Helaire in Week 4. If you were told to look at a still of the play and guess the result without knowing it ended up as a touchdown, you’d probably pick an entirely different outcome.
