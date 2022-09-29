On this episode of the Swamp247 Podcast, Graham Hall and I take a closer look at Florida's blowout 52-17 win over Eastern Washington on Oct. 2. The Gators’ offensive attack was potent immediately, striking for a 75-yard touchdown pass to junior wideout Justin Shorter on their first play from scrimmage. Napier said the play design was something the team had been working on in practices with great success in recent weeks and the situation was perfect to break it out in a game.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 4 HOURS AGO