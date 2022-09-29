ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

WAFB.com

Deputies investigate report of shots fired at Juban Crossing

The St. John Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting on Saturday, Oct. 1, and said its suspect could be in the Baton Rouge area. McCray accounts for 5 TDs, as Southern routs Arkansas-Pine Bluff. Updated: 20 hours ago. Southern head coach Eric Dooley and his Jaguars picked...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Baton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge, LA
WAFB.com

Multiple fire departments respond to two-alarm house fire

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Multiple fire departments responded to a two-alarm house fire around noon on Sunday, Oct. 2. In a Facebook post, the East Side Fire Department (ESFD) stated crews were dispatched to the blaze on Rhonda Avenue, not far from O’Neal Lane. The Baton Rouge Fire...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

Baton Rouge sows good seed into the community

Southern head coach Eric Dooley and his Jaguars picked up their first SWAC win of the season by dominating Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Mumford Stadium on Oct. 1. Doctors, former players discuss athlete safety after Tua Tagovailoa’s head injury. Updated: Oct. 1, 2022 at 6:56 AM UTC. A scary moment...
BATON ROUGE, LA

