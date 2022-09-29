Ocean Springs native has ‘job that matters’ with Naval Oceanography

Read full article on original website
Airport, marina work planned on Mississippi Gulf Coast with oil spill money
BILOXI, Miss. (WKRG) — Over $11 million in federal allocations are coming to the Mississippi Gulf Coast to fund infrastructure improvements. The funding comes from the Resources and Ecosystems Sustainability, Tourist Opportunities and Revived Economies of the Gulf Coast States Act (RESTORE Act), passed by Congress in 2012. $372 million is available to Mississippi for […]
WLOX
Owner restores 1966 Ford Mustang after Katrina, wins awards
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Carl Necaise is a Gulfport native who looks forward to Cruisin’ the Coast every year. He’s boasting a 1966 Ford Mustang with a story all its own. Necaise has owned the pony car for 35 years... But he thought lost it when Hurricane Katrina struck.
Jackson Free Press
EDITOR'S NOTE: Mississippi, the Birthplace (and Future) of America’s Music
Over the Easter weekend, I got Mexican food. This was a special trip, as my parents moved to the tiny town of Poplarville, Miss., a little over a year ago. While there is plenty to love in Poplarville, a sprawling food oasis it is not. We drove about 24 minutes, crossing state lines, into Bogalusa, La., for a plate of fajitas and some chips and salsa, which tasted a bit like spicy ketchup but was pretty dang delicious all the same.
WLOX
Community leaders, members clean up Gulfport neighborhood
Two separate families escaped injuries. One firefighter was sent to the hospital after sustaining injuries while fighting the flames. They have since been treated and released.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLOX
First day of Cruisin’ the Coast sees Hwy 90 filled with RV’s, campers
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Cruisin’ the Coast officially kicked off on Sunday, and a sea of RV’s are covering Highway 90 -- the perfect spot for cruising. “Anywhere along Highway 90 on the beach between Ocean Springs and Long Beach,” said Jennefer Cleveland. “You get the breeze off the ocean coming in so you don’t get too hot, and Highway 90 is where all the vehicles do the cruising.”
Sea Coast Echo
Favre stepping down as Hancock County administrator
Eddie Favre — the man NBC News described as “The calm at the center of the storm” after Hurricane Katrina in 2005 — announced this week he is retiring as Hancock County’s administrator, effective Friday, Sept. 30. “Unfortunately, for most of the last nine months...
WLOX
Enviva opens in George County
WLOX multimedia journalist Jasmine Lotts is moving to Texas to continue her career in broadcast journalism after spending two years on the Mississippi Gulf Coast.
Mobile man killed in motorcycle crash identified
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency announced the name of a man who died in a motorcycle crash Sunday, Oct. 2. Nigrial T. Faust, 55, was severely injured when his 2003 Harley Davidson hit a 2010 Honda Accord driven by a 37-year-old woman. Faust was taken to Sacred Heart Hospital […]
Police: Man died jumping from Mississippi bridge amid chase
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (AP) — A Louisiana man being chased by police jumped from a coastal high-rise bridge in Mississippi and plunged to his death, authorities said. The man died from injuries suffered Friday evening in Pascagoula, Mississippi, when he struck the ground beneath the bridge instead of the water, Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd Jr. […]
WLOX
Police: Runaway teen last seen at Biloxi home
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Biloxi Police Department is asking for help finding a runway teenager. Vivian Roberts ran away Saturday, Oct. 1 around 1:30 a.m. from the 300 block of Lee Street, according to police. The 16-year-old was last seen at her home wearing light-colored denim jeans, a white...
George Co. livestock owners encouraged to register with Sheriff
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — Livestock owners in George County are encouraged to register their animals with the sheriff’s office. Dispatchers use a livestock ownership list to try to reunite animals with their owners if they were to ever escape. The sheriff’s office receives around 100 calls per year of mostly cattle, horses and pigs […]
WLOX
One arrested as part of Gulfport homicide investigation
It will be another beautiful fall day in South Mississippi. Highs will struggle to get out of the 70s. It will also stay breezy with north winds at about 10 to 20 mph. A Fire Weather Warning continues due to lack of recent rainfall, very low humidity, and breezy conditions. Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. We are expecting a gradual increase in temperatures and humidity over the next seven days. But the morning will still be cool to pleasant with sunny and warm afternoons.
WKRG News 5 anchor shares encounter with youth violence, Mobile Police Sgt. reminds community no one is immune
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Youth violence is a big problem with no end in sight. Police across the U.S. say more and more victims are innocent bystanders. Many long-time Mobilians said they don’t feel safe letting their kids do a lot of the things they did when they were kids. WKRG News 5 anchor Cherish […]
utv44.com
Mobile man killed in Mobile Co. crash
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to ALEA, a two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 4:05 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, has claimed the life of a Mobile man. Nigrial T. Faust, 55, was critically injured when the 2003 Harley Davidson he was driving struck a 2010 Honda Accord driven by Henrietta N. Lecroy, 37, of Mobile.
WLOX
Two homes lost to overnight fires in Harrison County
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Two Harrison County homes were left destroyed after being engulfed by flames overnight. According to Harrison County Fire Chief Pat Sullivan, one fire took place in western Harrison County while the other happened on Old Highway 49. Harrison County Fire Rescue responded to the fires with assistance from CRTC, Gulfport FD and McHenry FD along with units from the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department and AMR.
Mobile police searching for M&M Food Mart murder suspect
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a 19-year-old who they said is a suspect in the murder of a 27-year-old at the M&M Food Mart Saturday, Sept. 24, according to a release from the MPD. Anthony Malek Alston, 19, has active warrant for murder and […]
Fiery Crash on I-59 in Louisiana Claims the Life of a Mississippi Man, Two Other Seriously Injured
Fiery Crash on I-59 in Louisiana Claims the Life of a Mississippi Man, Two Other Seriously Injured. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police stated on September 29, 2022, that on September 28th, soon after 9:30 p.m., Troopers from LSP Troop L began investigating a single vehicle fatal crash on Interstate 59 near the West Pearl River Bridge in St. Tammany Parish. Errol Childs of Picayune, Mississippi, was killed in the crash.
WDAM-TV
Funeral held for Mobile man gunned down outside Mississippi casino
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Funeral services were held Tuesday for a Mobile man murdered outside a Gulf Coast casino. Nicholaus Craig was shot Sept. 21 in the Scarlet Pearl Casino parking lot. Craig’s mother told FOX10 News she wants justice for her son. “I want to appeal to someone...
4 more arrested in undercover drug operation, 3 wanted by Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Four more people were arrested in connection to an undercover drug operation, according to officials with the Mobile Police Department. The department is still looking for three others. Joseph Dixon, 22, turned himself in Monday, Sept. 26. Willie Williams, 41, Keantea Faulkner-Abrams, 27, and Horatio Holifield, 37, were booked into metro […]
WLOX
Search on for woman who escaped from Hancock County jail
HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The search is on in Hancock County for a woman who escaped from the county jail Friday morning. Officials say Kasie Mitchell isn’t considered dangerous, and doesn’t have a history of violent tendencies. The 27-year-old from Tylertown was out in the yard for...
