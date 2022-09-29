Search continues for hit-and-run driver who injured woman in Westlake

CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (Sept. 28 AM Edition) 01:52

Authorities are looking for help in tracking down a hit-and-run driver who seriously injured a woman this past Saturday as she was crossing an unmarked cross walk in the Westlake area.

The 44-year-old woman was hit the by the vehicle around 8:25 p.m. Saturday at Dillon Street and Beverly Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The woman, who has not been identified, was transported to a hospital in stable condition.

LAPD

Authorities released security images of the vehicle involved in the crash, described only as a white passenger vehicle. There is no information about the driver at this moment.

A standing reward of up to $25,000 has been offered by the city of Los Angeles for information that helps find the suspect responsible for injuring the woman.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to call LAPD Detective Juan Campos at 213-833-3713, or email him at 31480@lapd.online. Tipsters may also call police at 877-LAPD-247 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS, or use the website www.lacrimestoppers.org.