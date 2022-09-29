Read full article on original website
Mississippi receives top ranking in religious freedom report
(The Center Square) – With an overall score of 82%, Mississippi ranked No. 1 in a recent report examining how states respond to religious freedoms through legislation. In its analysis, “Religious Liberty in the States 2022,” the organization First Liberty Institute put each state under the microscope and examined their laws for such issues as private hospitals’ ability to refuse abortion services and the types of exemptions that are in place for marriage solemnization and wedding participation.
MS Lottery
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ These Mississippi lotteries were drawn Sunday:. (one, zero, six; FB: six) (two, three, eight; FB: four) (six, zero, two, seven; FB: six) (eight, two, eight, nine; FB: four) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 380,000,000. Powerball. Estimated jackpot: 336,000,000.
Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 4 Midday' game
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday afternoon's drawing of the Mississippi Lottery's "Cash 4 Midday" game were:. (eight, three, one, three; FB: seven)
Anthony Frank Ervin, Sr.
Anthony Frank Ervin, Sr., 75 of Morton, MS passed away Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at his residence. He was born Thursday, November 14, 1946 in San Francisco, California. Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 1, 2022 from 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM at Sardis Baptist Church in the White Oak Community. Funeral services will immediately follow. Bro. Tim Robinson, Bro. Johnny Paul Adcock, and Bro. Anthony Grayson will officiate the services. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Raleigh is in charge of arrangements.
Bulldogs fall to Philadelphia in non-district play with region play to start next Friday
Mize’s struggle Friday night was evident from the onset. After a three-and-out on offense to start the game, its defense allowed Philadelphia to cover 52 yards on two plays, capped by a 23-yard touchdown run. Despite scoring the following 14 points, Mize (4-2) allowed 20 unanswered points afterward and...
