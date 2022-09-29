Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three Events on the Grand Strand That You Don’t Want To Miss in OctoberKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
3 Must-Try Ice Cream Stops at Myrtle BeachDeanLandMyrtle Beach, SC
Hurricane Ian Heading To Carolinas!Tyler Mc.Charleston, SC
You Don’t Want To Miss This Seafood Event in Little River in OctoberKennardo G. JamesLittle River, SC
3 Great Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Related
WMBF
Waccamaw Dermatology is a premier dermatology clinic located in the Grand Strand area.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - With a total of 5 locations, Waccamaw Dermatology takes pride in providing quality treatment and care for all patients. Their skilled staff offers innovative solutions by staying up to date with the latest technologies. The Waccamaw team is knowledgeable, professional and ready to handle all...
WMBF
North Myrtle Beach uses software to assess damage after Hurricane Ian
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The City of North Myrtle Beach is working to assess and repair damages after Hurricane Ian swept the area. A software, first used by the city after Hurricane Isaias hit, has proven yet again to be a time saver for the damage assessors. The...
WMBF
Residents return to pre-storm activities as Pawleys Island cleanup continues
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WMBF) - Days after Hurricane Ian, Pawleys Island is drying out and people were enjoying the outdoors Monday afternoon. “I like to fish off the North Causeway bridge, and when I came up here and saw the damage, it’s amazing,” said Michael Farrar Georgetown resident.
WLOS.com
Washed away, stranded & beaten: Photos show Grand Strand days after Hurricane Ian impact
SOUTH CAROLINA (WPDE) — Hurricane Ian spread rain and high winds across the area Friday, causing damage and flooding in some areas. We are continuing to follow up on damage seen throughout the area, and updates from emergency, statewide and local officials throughout the area will be added below.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WMBF
Uncooperative tide delays removal of boat left behind by Hurricane Ian
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - An uncooperative tide is delaying the removal of a shrimp boat washed ashore by Hurricane Ian Friday. According to Myrtle Beach Police Department spokesperson, MCpl. Tom Vest, the original plan was to remove the boat Monday at high tide. But that won’t be happening because...
WMBF
Cross stands strong at Belin Memorial UMC in Murrells Inlet during Ian
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) – Hurricane Ian slammed into the Grand Strand with hurricane-force winds and an unrelenting storm surge on Friday. It damaged piers, dunes and buildings – but it couldn’t take down one cross in Murrells Inlet. Charlene Blanton took video of the cross at...
live5news.com
Georgetown’s Front Street returns to business as usual after Hurricane Ian
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - Georgetown is quickly getting back to normal after Hurricane Ian’s landfall on Friday afternoon. East Bay Boat Landing is open as are most businesses on Front Street. People are already back to enjoying local food, shopping and the cool weather for walks along the water.
WMBF
MarshWalk businesses bounce back quickly after Hurricane Ian slams Murrells Inlet
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - Despite Hurricane Ian flooding the Murrells Inlet MarshWalk and being submerged soon after, businesses along the water were able to reopen their doors to customers quickly. Parts of Hot Fish Club were underwater during the height of the storm. Water surrounded their popular gazebo and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WMBF
Registration opens Monday for new parking decals for Myrtle Beach residents
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The city of Myrtle Beach will have new parking decals for those who live within the city limits. The residential parking decals are available to city residents who have personal vehicles or motorcycles in the city limits and on which city property taxes have been paid. The city counts property taxes paid on vehicles as a parking payment, whether or not the owner uses public parking.
WMBF
Video shows Hurricane Ian slamming Myrtle Beach State Park pier during height of storm
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Another pier suffered damage from the wrath of Hurricane Ian as it hit the Grand Strand. South Carolina State Parks posted new video taken by Myrtle Beach State Park Manager Troy Crider of the pier at the height at the storm. It shows monster...
Three Events on the Grand Strand That You Don’t Want To Miss in October
These are three events that you do not want to miss on the Grand Strand in October!Myrtle Beach Jazz Festival website. The Grand Strand has had some great events throughout 2022 that have had major success, and in the month of October that will not be any different! There are a plethora of exciting events that are taking place across the Grand Strand in the month of October, and the three events in this article are definitely events that you do not want to miss!
country1037fm.com
Our Favorite Eats In Myrtle Beach
We moved to the Carolinas in 2006. Since then it’s a tradition to visit Myrtle Beach at least twice a year. Of course we love the beach and all the activities. But, there are so many yummy restaurants, and we spend a lot of time sampling them all! Here are a few of our trusted faves.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WMBF
Ocean Lakes Family Campground accepting new guests, campers following Hurricane Ian
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Ocean Lakes Family Campground is accepting new guests and campers after cleaning up after Hurricane Ian hit the Grand Strand. For a short period on Saturday morning, the campground announced that it was not allowing any camping guests because of safety reasons. In a statement,...
WMBF
Myrtle Beach honors officer on 2nd anniversary of End of Watch
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Community members joined the Myrtle Beach Police Department on the morning of Oct. 3 to honor a fallen officer with a wreath-laying ceremony. In remembrance of Hancher, SkyWheel will shine a special tribute of the blue lights and black line Monday evening. “My heart is...
myrtlebeachsc.com
Will S.C.’s Free Beach Parking law be enforced as residents now asked to fund oceanfront dunes repairs?
Hurricane Ian crashed ashore this past weekend with the 3rd highest storm surge in area history. MyrtleBeachSC News posted our press conference with FEMA on Saturday with projections that beach re-nourishment will cost in the billions for oceanfront dunes repairs. The Federal Government and S.C. State Government pay matching funds...
birchrestaurant.com
12 Best Restaurants in Myrtle Beach, SC
One of the most popular beach towns in the southeast, Myrtle Beach, S.C. has it all. While it’s best known for family-friendly and budget-friendly vacations, visitors will be quite impressed with Myrtle Beach’s foodie scene. With around 1,800 restaurants to choose from, you’ll find everything from traditional southern food to international cuisine and some of the best fresh seafood anywhere.
Publix announces Myrtle Beach area stores will be closed due to Hurricane Ian
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Publix announced that several stores in the Myrtle Beach area will be closed Friday due to Hurricane Ian. The following stores will be closed: Publix at Forest Square (2170 Oakheart Rd, Myrtle Beach) Village Shops at Grande Dunes (7925 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach) Coastal North Town Center (1576 Highway […]
Myrtle Beach, Ocean Isle Beach on road to recovery after Ian
OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. — As the Triangle deals with downed trees and power outages on Saturday, coastal communities are dealing with the aftermath of flooding from storm surge. There is still a lot to clean up along the South Carolina coast near where Ian made landfall. On Friday...
iheart.com
Former Winds of Fortune blows ashore in SC during Ian
'Holden Beach Seafood's, shrimp boat, the Shayna Michelle (formerly the Winds of Fortune), and crew were trying to make their way back home to Holden Beach, NC before Hurricane Ian made it to our coast. However, Thursday evening, they were stranded about two miles off the coast of Myrtle Beach with engine issues. The coast guard was able to save the crew by helicopter but there was no way to get the boat to safety. The crew was taken to the hospital, treated for hyperthermia and released. Eventually, and in the middle of Hurricane Ian's arrival, the Shayna Michelle washed up near the Mystic Sea in Myrtle Beach. Help us get her off the shore and back catching those amazing local shrimp that we all love!'
WMBF
PHOTOS: Damage from Hurricane Ian in Cherry Grove, North Myrtle Beach
CHERRY GROVE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Hurricane Ian brought significant damage across the Grand Strand on Friday, including in northern parts of the area such as Cherry Grove Beach. WMBF First Alert Chief Meteorologist Jamie Arnold was in the field Saturday morning surveying what was left in Ian’s wake. Among...
Comments / 0