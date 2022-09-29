ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

Myrtle Beach, SC
Myrtle Beach, SC
WMBF

Registration opens Monday for new parking decals for Myrtle Beach residents

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The city of Myrtle Beach will have new parking decals for those who live within the city limits. The residential parking decals are available to city residents who have personal vehicles or motorcycles in the city limits and on which city property taxes have been paid. The city counts property taxes paid on vehicles as a parking payment, whether or not the owner uses public parking.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Kennardo G. James

Three Events on the Grand Strand That You Don’t Want To Miss in October

These are three events that you do not want to miss on the Grand Strand in October!Myrtle Beach Jazz Festival website. The Grand Strand has had some great events throughout 2022 that have had major success, and in the month of October that will not be any different! There are a plethora of exciting events that are taking place across the Grand Strand in the month of October, and the three events in this article are definitely events that you do not want to miss!
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
country1037fm.com

Our Favorite Eats In Myrtle Beach

We moved to the Carolinas in 2006. Since then it’s a tradition to visit Myrtle Beach at least twice a year. Of course we love the beach and all the activities. But, there are so many yummy restaurants, and we spend a lot of time sampling them all! Here are a few of our trusted faves.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Myrtle Beach honors officer on 2nd anniversary of End of Watch

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Community members joined the Myrtle Beach Police Department on the morning of Oct. 3 to honor a fallen officer with a wreath-laying ceremony. In remembrance of Hancher, SkyWheel will shine a special tribute of the blue lights and black line Monday evening. “My heart is...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
myrtlebeachsc.com

Will S.C.’s Free Beach Parking law be enforced as residents now asked to fund oceanfront dunes repairs?

Hurricane Ian crashed ashore this past weekend with the 3rd highest storm surge in area history. MyrtleBeachSC News posted our press conference with FEMA on Saturday with projections that beach re-nourishment will cost in the billions for oceanfront dunes repairs. The Federal Government and S.C. State Government pay matching funds...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
birchrestaurant.com

12 Best Restaurants in Myrtle Beach, SC

One of the most popular beach towns in the southeast, Myrtle Beach, S.C. has it all. While it’s best known for family-friendly and budget-friendly vacations, visitors will be quite impressed with Myrtle Beach’s foodie scene. With around 1,800 restaurants to choose from, you’ll find everything from traditional southern food to international cuisine and some of the best fresh seafood anywhere.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
iheart.com

Former Winds of Fortune blows ashore in SC during Ian

'Holden Beach Seafood's, shrimp boat, the Shayna Michelle (formerly the Winds of Fortune), and crew were trying to make their way back home to Holden Beach, NC before Hurricane Ian made it to our coast. However, Thursday evening, they were stranded about two miles off the coast of Myrtle Beach with engine issues. The coast guard was able to save the crew by helicopter but there was no way to get the boat to safety. The crew was taken to the hospital, treated for hyperthermia and released. Eventually, and in the middle of Hurricane Ian's arrival, the Shayna Michelle washed up near the Mystic Sea in Myrtle Beach. Help us get her off the shore and back catching those amazing local shrimp that we all love!'
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

PHOTOS: Damage from Hurricane Ian in Cherry Grove, North Myrtle Beach

CHERRY GROVE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Hurricane Ian brought significant damage across the Grand Strand on Friday, including in northern parts of the area such as Cherry Grove Beach. WMBF First Alert Chief Meteorologist Jamie Arnold was in the field Saturday morning surveying what was left in Ian’s wake. Among...

