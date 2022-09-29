Donald Trump thinks Rudy Giuliani’s shit stinks... literally, according to New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman’s new book. In Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America, Haberman writes that there were shifting loyalty levels among Trump aides after the 2016 campaign weathered the storm stemming from the vulgar unearthed remarks made by Trump on the Access Hollywood tape. “The moment created a new hierarchy of loyalties among Trump intimates: [Chris] Christie, as the counterattack came together, made himself unavailable for the rest of the weekend, while [Rudy] Giuliani volunteered to represent the campaign on the Sunday talk shows,” Haberman wrote. Yet, that didn’t leave Giuliani resistant to Trump tossing insults his way. While aboard one of the former president’s planes with Giuliani, Trump made it a point to “loudly complain” about “the odor after Giuliani had used one of the plane’s bathrooms, so that other aides could hear.” “Rudy! That’s fucking disgusting!” Trump yelled. A Trump spokesperson didn’t return The Daily Beast’s request for comment on Tuesday afternoon. The Daily Beast couldn’t reach Giuliani. Read it at The Daily Beast Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here

