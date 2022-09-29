ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Post Register

Frustration and desperation mount as Ian's effects linger

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Days after the skies cleared and the winds died down in Florida, Hurricane Ian's effects persisted Monday, as people faced another week without power and others were being rescued from homes inundated with lingering floodwaters. Ten additional deaths were blamed on the storm in...
FLORIDA STATE
Post Register

Florida deputy, one of department's youngest, fatally shot

POLK CITY, Fla. (AP) — A 21-year deputy was fatally shot Tuesday while serving a warrant in central Florida, authorities said. The deputy was shot after entering a trailer in the early morning with three other deputies to serve a warrant on a suspect wanted for failing to appear on a felony drug charge, said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.
POLK COUNTY, FL
Post Register

California wells run dry as drought depletes groundwater

FAIRMEAD, Calif. (AP) — As California's drought deepens, Elaine Moore’s family is running out of an increasingly precious resource: water. The Central Valley almond growers had two wells go dry this summer. Two of her adult children are now getting water from a new well the family drilled after the old one went dry last year. She’s even supplying water to a neighbor whose well dried up.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Post Register

Transgender inmate who sued Idaho to get $2.5M in legal fees

BOISE — A federal judge has ordered Idaho and its prison medical care provider to pay more than $2.5 million in legal fees to a transgender inmate who sued after she was denied gender confirmation surgery. The cost, however, will not come out of taxpayer dollars. Instead, it will...
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Sheriff: Baby among 4 family members kidnapped in California

MERCED, Calif. (AP) — Sheriff's officials in central California released photos of a possible suspect in the kidnapping of four members of a family, including an 8-month-old child. The Merced County Sheriff’s Office said the child's mother, father and uncle were taken against their will at gunpoint from a...
MERCED, CA
Post Register

Election 2022-Redistricting-Alabama

African Americans account for about 27% of Alabama's population but are the majority in just one of the state’s seven congressional districts. This map shows Alabama's congressional districts and areas with larger Black and white populations within them.
ALABAMA STATE
Post Register

$500M-plus from opioid deal starts heading to Washington

SEATTLE (AP) — The first payments from a $518 million settlement with the nation's three largest opioid distributors will begin reaching Washington communities in December, providing much-needed cash officials can use to hire first responders or direct toward prevention, treatment and other services, Attorney General Bob Ferguson said Monday.
WASHINGTON STATE
Post Register

EXPLAINER: Favre, other sports figures in welfare fraud case

Mississippi's largest public corruption case, in which tens of millions of dollars earmarked for needy families was misspent, involves a number of sports figures with ties to the state — including NFL royalty Brett Favre and a famous former pro wrestler. At the center, though, is the former head...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Post Register

Stocks rise in extended rally, clawing back more ground

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks rose sharply in afternoon trading on Wall Street Tuesday and clawed back more of the ground they lost in a miserable several weeks. The S&P 500 rose 2.9% as of 12:01 p.m. Eastern. The benchmark index has been rallying since hitting its lowest point of the year on Friday to close out a September slump.
STOCKS

