ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bunnell, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
palmcoastobserver.com

Dune restoration, walkover damages are high priorities

Not only was the Flagler Beach pier heavily damaged by Hurricane Ian, but almost all of the dunes on Flagler County’s coastline are gone and all of the beach walkovers were damaged, Flagler Beach City Manager William Whitson said. “The question becomes how expensive is the damage,” Whitson said...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Palm Coast reopens several parks after clearing debris

The city of Palm Coast is working hard to reopen city facilities and parks as soon as possible following Hurricane Ian. City staff conducted damage assessment and debris removal at several parks on Saturday, Oct. 1. The following parks and trails have been cleared of debris, evaluated for safety, and...
PALM COAST, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bunnell, FL
Government
City
Bunnell, FL
Local
Florida Government
palmcoastobserver.com

FPL restores power to 46,730, stages at Flagler Executive Airport

FPL staged scores of linemen at the Flagler Executive Airport and by Saturday afternoon had restored power to 46,730 customers — 85% of those in the county affected by Ian. “Flagler Executive Airport is staging site for FPL and their resources to restore power to our community," said Airport Director Roy Sieger. "The airport has grown to a super site as the Daytona Beach Speedway parking area was under water and they could not send trucks and personnel there. We now have sleeping quarters for more than 1,000 people, a dining facility, shower, and laundry facilities."
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

All Flagler County schools will reopen Monday

Following a damage assessment at all our school sites, Flagler Schools Superintendent Cathy Mittlestadt announces that classes for all students will resume at their regular time Monday, Oct. 3. “We know many families are still dealing with the effects of Tropical Storm Ian,” said Mittelstadt. “We also have several of...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

FEMA provides ‘Individual Assistance’ declaration for Flagler County residents

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has upgraded its disaster declaration to include Individual Assistance for Flagler County to assist residents with expenses related to Hurricane Ian. Individuals and households in Flagler County can apply for FEMA Individual Assistance, which may include temporary housing assistance, basic home repairs and certain other...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala Electric Utility provides power outage tips for residents

In preparation for Hurricane Ian, Ocala Electric Utility is providing several tips for residents who may experience a power outage during the storm. To report a power outage, residents should call 352-351-6666, or they can download the free MyUsage App from the App Store or Google Play. OEU advises those without power to only report the outage once.
OCALA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Usage#Flushing#Alertflagler#Wnzf#Am 1550#Flagler Radio
ocala-news.com

Ocala Electric Utility crews addressing multiple power outages

Ocala Electric Utility crews are currently addressing multiple power outages that were caused by Hurricane Ian. As of 8 a.m. on Thursday, OEU reports that there are 27 open outages affecting 1,039 customers. Doug Peebles, Director of Ocala Electric Utility, stated, “All OEU employees are diligently working to restore power...
OCALA, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Flagler County sees dune breaches, downed power lines, intermittent flooding after Ian

Flagler County officials are providing this update of the overall condition of the county as the storm restrengthens to Hurricane Ian. Looking for information on road closures, curfews and storm recovery?. For information for Flagler County residents, click HERE. For information for Volusia County residents, click HERE. “Deputy County Administrator...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

It’s hard to get around in The Villages due to traffic

I do not think ANY building should proceed that reduces wildlife habitat or increases traffic and congestion. The Villages is already making it so hard to get around with high-traffic volume. The wildlife have no place to go, and many people coming from other States have no regard for their...
THE VILLAGES, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
hometownnewsvolusia.com

Volusia dealing with flooding, power outages: Friday morning update

Hurricane Ian has left Florida, but now the power restoration and cleanup begins. The National Hurricane Center reported at 5 a.m. Friday, Sept. 30, that Volusia County can expect record river flooding to continue to next week. The storm is now expect to hit the Carolinas this afternoon with hurricane...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

12 families saved from flooding in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Emergency crews rescued 12 families from Astor in Lake County, an area prone to flooding, amid Hurricane Ian, Channel 9 has confirmed. Channel 9 has learned that rescue crews are facing a challenge reaching additional families at this time because of rising flood waters. Ten families are still there.
LAKE COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy