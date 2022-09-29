FPL staged scores of linemen at the Flagler Executive Airport and by Saturday afternoon had restored power to 46,730 customers — 85% of those in the county affected by Ian. “Flagler Executive Airport is staging site for FPL and their resources to restore power to our community," said Airport Director Roy Sieger. "The airport has grown to a super site as the Daytona Beach Speedway parking area was under water and they could not send trucks and personnel there. We now have sleeping quarters for more than 1,000 people, a dining facility, shower, and laundry facilities."

FLAGLER COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO