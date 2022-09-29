Read full article on original website
palmcoastobserver.com
Dune restoration, walkover damages are high priorities
Not only was the Flagler Beach pier heavily damaged by Hurricane Ian, but almost all of the dunes on Flagler County’s coastline are gone and all of the beach walkovers were damaged, Flagler Beach City Manager William Whitson said. “The question becomes how expensive is the damage,” Whitson said...
palmcoastobserver.com
At least seven local homes sustain major damage, over 200 have minor damage from Hurricane Ian
At least 200 homes in Flagler County have sustained minor flood and wind damage from Hurricane Ian, while at least seven have sustained major damage, Flagler County's Emergency Management director said on Monday. Emergency Management Director Jonathan Lord gave county commissioners a report on the damage during an Oct. 3...
palmcoastobserver.com
Engineers to assess Flagler Beach pier, which sustained 'significant damage' in the storm
Flagler Beach plans to repair its iconic wood pier that was damaged by Hurricane Ian. Until then, it will be closed until further notice, City Manager William Whitson said on Monday, Oct. 3. STORM RECOVERY. Looking for information on storm tracking, emergency preparedness, local resources and evacuation zones?. For information...
palmcoastobserver.com
Palm Coast reopens several parks after clearing debris
The city of Palm Coast is working hard to reopen city facilities and parks as soon as possible following Hurricane Ian. City staff conducted damage assessment and debris removal at several parks on Saturday, Oct. 1. The following parks and trails have been cleared of debris, evaluated for safety, and...
palmcoastobserver.com
FPL restores power to 46,730, stages at Flagler Executive Airport
FPL staged scores of linemen at the Flagler Executive Airport and by Saturday afternoon had restored power to 46,730 customers — 85% of those in the county affected by Ian. “Flagler Executive Airport is staging site for FPL and their resources to restore power to our community," said Airport Director Roy Sieger. "The airport has grown to a super site as the Daytona Beach Speedway parking area was under water and they could not send trucks and personnel there. We now have sleeping quarters for more than 1,000 people, a dining facility, shower, and laundry facilities."
palmcoastobserver.com
All Flagler County schools will reopen Monday
Following a damage assessment at all our school sites, Flagler Schools Superintendent Cathy Mittlestadt announces that classes for all students will resume at their regular time Monday, Oct. 3. “We know many families are still dealing with the effects of Tropical Storm Ian,” said Mittelstadt. “We also have several of...
palmcoastobserver.com
FEMA provides ‘Individual Assistance’ declaration for Flagler County residents
The Federal Emergency Management Agency has upgraded its disaster declaration to include Individual Assistance for Flagler County to assist residents with expenses related to Hurricane Ian. Individuals and households in Flagler County can apply for FEMA Individual Assistance, which may include temporary housing assistance, basic home repairs and certain other...
ocala-news.com
Ocala Electric Utility provides power outage tips for residents
In preparation for Hurricane Ian, Ocala Electric Utility is providing several tips for residents who may experience a power outage during the storm. To report a power outage, residents should call 352-351-6666, or they can download the free MyUsage App from the App Store or Google Play. OEU advises those without power to only report the outage once.
ocala-news.com
Ocala Electric Utility crews addressing multiple power outages
Ocala Electric Utility crews are currently addressing multiple power outages that were caused by Hurricane Ian. As of 8 a.m. on Thursday, OEU reports that there are 27 open outages affecting 1,039 customers. Doug Peebles, Director of Ocala Electric Utility, stated, “All OEU employees are diligently working to restore power...
palmcoastobserver.com
Flagler County sees dune breaches, downed power lines, intermittent flooding after Ian
Flagler County officials are providing this update of the overall condition of the county as the storm restrengthens to Hurricane Ian. Looking for information on road closures, curfews and storm recovery?. For information for Flagler County residents, click HERE. For information for Volusia County residents, click HERE. “Deputy County Administrator...
villages-news.com
The Villages to present plan for 3,000 more homes southwest of Florida Turnpike
The Villages will present a plan to a special magistrate this week for 3,000 more homes in the Villages of Southern Oaks. The plan will be among the proposals put forth Tuesday afternoon before Special Magistrate Lindsay C.T. Holt at Wildwood City Hall. The meeting will take place at 2:15 p.m.
villages-news.com
It’s hard to get around in The Villages due to traffic
I do not think ANY building should proceed that reduces wildlife habitat or increases traffic and congestion. The Villages is already making it so hard to get around with high-traffic volume. The wildlife have no place to go, and many people coming from other States have no regard for their...
News4Jax.com
Clay residents get ready, officials say area could see flooding countywide as Hurricane Ian approaches
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – Clay County officials are warning of potential flooding countywide. That includes perpetually flooded areas like Black Creek as well as small street flooding because of concerns that the ground is already heavily saturated. Chris Hedden has his pontoon boat ready to sail out if things...
More than 2,000 Clay County residents experiencing power outages from Ian
Approximately 5.12% of Clay County is experiencing power outages from Tropical Storm Ian, according to the Clay Electric interactive outage map. A large majority of these outages have been reported by Fleming Island residents along Highway 17, where 2,439 homes are experiencing outages.
palmcoastobserver.com
Flagler Beach pier sustains 'significant damage' as Ian churns northward toward Flagler
Surging waves from Hurricane Ian ripped down the seaward end of the Flagler Beach pier the afternoon of Sept. 29 as the storm curved northward toward Flagler County. Looking for information on storm tracking, emergency preparedness, local resources and evacuation zones?. For information for Flagler County residents, click HERE. For...
hometownnewsvolusia.com
Volusia dealing with flooding, power outages: Friday morning update
Hurricane Ian has left Florida, but now the power restoration and cleanup begins. The National Hurricane Center reported at 5 a.m. Friday, Sept. 30, that Volusia County can expect record river flooding to continue to next week. The storm is now expect to hit the Carolinas this afternoon with hurricane...
WESH
Lake County helps 10 families find safer shelter amid rapid flooding in river
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Flooding is a major concern in Astor. WESH 2 spoke with Lake County officials, and they say they had to help ten families find safer shelter because of the rapid flooding. It happened upriver on a side street called Tarragona Way, and the county says...
WCJB
Marion County Fire Rescue Hazmat Team headed to Orange County to help with hurricane relief efforts
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Twenty-one Marion County Fire Rescue paramedics and firefighters left Friday afternoon from Station 16 all a part of the hazmat team. They specialize in dealing with hazardous materials like when search and rescue efforts are happening and there’s a spill or leak they will help make sure it’s safe.
12 families saved from flooding in Lake County
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Emergency crews rescued 12 families from Astor in Lake County, an area prone to flooding, amid Hurricane Ian, Channel 9 has confirmed. Channel 9 has learned that rescue crews are facing a challenge reaching additional families at this time because of rising flood waters. Ten families are still there.
Curfew to take effect in Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Residents throughout Volusia County will be under a curfew on Wednesday and Thursday. Sheriff Mike Chitwood made his message clear on social media, letting the public know that all residents must be indoors by 8 p.m. on both days. The curfew lasts until 7 a.m....
