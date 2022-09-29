A long-time eatery in the Fifth by Northwest neighborhood is getting a new owner, and an updated interior. According to a sign posted to the front door of Nong’s Hunan Express and an employee, the long-standing spot for Thai and Chinese cuisine will be temporarily closed until Nov. 1 while it undergoes a remodel. When it reopens, it will do so under new ownership.

GRANDVIEW HEIGHTS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO