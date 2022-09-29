Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Epic Pumpkin Festival in Ohio is a Must VisitTravel MavenCircleville, OH
Men’s Basketball: McNeil poised to make immediate impact with new-look BuckeyesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State heads home after dominant defensive performanceThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Day, Schiano ‘defending their side’ during fourth quarter dust-up SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Columbus Museum of Art to host monthly interactive studio, looks to increase community interestThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
614now.com
Modern Southern-style restaurant chain opening first Ohio location this month
In less than a month, Tupelo Honey’s very first Ohio location will open to the public. The popular Southern-style eatery announced today that its Columbus restaurant, which is located at 1678 W. Lane Ave., will hold its grand opening on Oct. 26. Billed as a “revival and celebration of...
614now.com
Restaurant founded by rapper 2 Chainz opening soon in Downtown Columbus
A new eatery is coming to Downtown Columbus, and it’s music to our ears. Esco Restaurant & Tapas, the eatery and bar concept co-founded by Grammy Award-winning rapper 2 Chainz, is slated to open soon. The new restaurant will be located in the former home of Pub Mahone at...
614now.com
The Peach Cobbler Factory opening first Columbus-area location next week
We won’t have to wait long before we’re able to indulge in some truly decadent desserts. That’s because The Peach Cobbler Factory, the fast-growing national chain serving cobbler, banana pudding, cinnamon rolls and more, will open its first Columbus-area eatery next week. According to social media posts...
614now.com
Dig into the haunted history of Columbus with the October issue of (614) Magazine
Be afraid, Columbus. Be very afraid: The newly-released October issue of (614) Magazine has arrived. Aside from all of the great food and drink coverage you’ve come to know and love, the fascinating community spotlights and the 20 pages of reader-submitted wedding features, the cover section of our new issue is ready to go bump in the night.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
614now.com
Owners of Hausfraus Haven opening new bar in former German Village laundromat
German Village is getting a chic new spot to grab a drink. And it’s opening in a former laundromat. Julie D’Elia and Faye Muncie, co-owners of the long-standing neighborhood wine shop Hausfraus Haven, are preparing to open a new wine bar in the 1,500 square foot building adjacent to the store.
614now.com
Long-standing Grandview area restaurant sold to new owner, will temporarily close
A long-time eatery in the Fifth by Northwest neighborhood is getting a new owner, and an updated interior. According to a sign posted to the front door of Nong’s Hunan Express and an employee, the long-standing spot for Thai and Chinese cuisine will be temporarily closed until Nov. 1 while it undergoes a remodel. When it reopens, it will do so under new ownership.
614now.com
One person shot in grocery store parking lot following road rage incident
A man was shot outside of a Grove City grocery store following a road rage incident over the weekend. According to Police, the incident occurred outside of the Meijer located at 2811 London Groveport Rd. Just after 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, two drivers pulled into the store’s parking lot and...
614now.com
Child seriously injured after being run over by homecoming parade float
A child was critically injured after being run by a homecoming parade float in Sunbury on Saturday evening. Just before 7 p.m. on Saturday evening, an 11 year-old boy was run over by a truck-driven float that was a part of the Big Walnut homecoming parade in Sunbury. The boy,...
Comments / 0