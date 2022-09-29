ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, GA

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Man arrested for trespassing after bizarre exchange with Cobb homeowner caught on video

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A man was arrested and jailed over the weekend for trespassing in a Cobb County neighborhood, police said. On Oct. 1, Cobb County police responded to Atlanta Country Club Estates, off Paper Mill Road in East Cobb, where they arrested Mark Jason Stubblefield, 52, on one count of criminal trespass. A judge set his bond at $1,320. As of Monday night, he remained in jail.
COBB COUNTY, GA
nowhabersham.com

GBI makes arrest in Habersham County shooting

State investigators arrested a Cornelia man in connection with a weekend shooting that sent one man to the hospital. The GBI charged 19-year-old Giovanni Lara Ramirez with one count of aggravated assault. Ramirez is accused of shooting 20-year-old Elias Jimenez during a house party at 217 Morning Glory Drive in...
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
City
Gainesville, GA
Gainesville, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
nowhabersham.com

Homeless man found murdered in Hall County

Hall County Sheriff’s investigators are looking for a suspect in a homeless man’s murder. The victim, described only as a 60-year-old Asian male, was found dead Sunday at a homeless encampment off Atlanta Highway, officials say. Investigators were called to the crime scene just after 12 noon on...
HALL COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

GBI charges Cornelia man with Sunday shooting in Mt. Airy

A 19-year-old Cornelia man is charged with aggravated assault for allegedly shooting another man early Sunday. Giovanni Lara Ramirez was arrested by the GBI, charged with shooting 20-year-old Elias Jimenez just after 3 a.m. Sunday at a home on Morning Glory Drive in Mt. Airy. Jimenez, who suffered a non-life-threatening...
CORNELIA, GA
accesswdun.com

Suspect sought after man murdered at Hall Co. homeless encampment

Hall County authorities are on the lookout for the suspect involved in the apparent weekend murder of a homeless man. Although details are limited, the Hall County Sheriff's Office said early Sunday evening that the victim is a 60-year-old Asian male. His name and cause of death are being withheld.
HALL COUNTY, GA
#Danny Lee
accesswdun.com

Athens officers investigating fatal shooting

Athens-Clarke County Police detectives are continuing their investigation into the shooting death of a 52-year-old man Sunday afternoon. The man, whose name has not been released yet, died of his injuries just after 3:30 Sunday on Fairview Street in Athens. Anyone with information regarding the death, which police have ruled...
ATHENS, GA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

DeKalb police investigating deadly shooting

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — A man in his 20s is dead after police said he was shot in Clarkston, according to DeKalb County officials. DeKalb police said they arrived at an apartment complex in the 700 block of North Indian Creek Drive in Clarkston just after 4 p.m. after receiving a call about a person shot.
CLARKSTON, GA
Red and Black

UGA student charged with felony for terroristic threats on Yik Yak

A freshman student at the University of Georgia was arrested Sunday morning for making terroristic threats on Yik Yak, a pseudonymous social media platform, according to an Archnews email sent around 3 p.m. The student, a resident of Brumby Hall from Virginia, was arrested and charged by the University of...
ATHENS, GA
John Thompson

Fatal crash kills man in Forsyth County

(Photo/Forsyth County Sheriff's Office) (Forsyth County, GA) A late-night accident Friday night has left one person dead. According to the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office, a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado was headed west on Chattahoochee Road at 10:20 p.m. on September 30, west of Shady Grove Road.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
11Alive

1 shot, killed at DeKalb apartment complex, police say

CLARKSTON, Ga. — One person is dead after a shooting at a DeKalb County apartment complex Sunday. DeKalb Police are investigating at the apartment complex at the 700 block of North Indian Creek Drive in Clarkston. Investigators are working to determine what led up to the shooting. This is...
CLARKSTON, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Accused drug dealer spills the tea on himself

He claimed sipping tea caused a deputy to pull him over, but a Lawrenceville man ended up in jail after authorities discovered his cup runneth over with drugs instead. On Sept. 23, Lavar Kirkland, 42, was traveling south on Interstate 85 in a Mercury Grand Marquis when a Coweta County Sheriff’s Office traffic enforcement unit got a hit on the vehicle’s tag that indicated Kirkland had a suspended license. After the deputy saw him veer into another lane, he initiated a traffic stop.
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA

