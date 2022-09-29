Read full article on original website
Man arrested for trespassing after bizarre exchange with Cobb homeowner caught on video
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A man was arrested and jailed over the weekend for trespassing in a Cobb County neighborhood, police said. On Oct. 1, Cobb County police responded to Atlanta Country Club Estates, off Paper Mill Road in East Cobb, where they arrested Mark Jason Stubblefield, 52, on one count of criminal trespass. A judge set his bond at $1,320. As of Monday night, he remained in jail.
Dalton man charged with murder after fiancé dies days after brutal beating
DALTON, Ga. — A Dalton man has been charged with murder after police said he beat his girlfriend until she was unconscious at their home. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Rachael Schaefer, 40, died Monday after being injured in a domestic violence incident on...
nowhabersham.com
GBI makes arrest in Habersham County shooting
State investigators arrested a Cornelia man in connection with a weekend shooting that sent one man to the hospital. The GBI charged 19-year-old Giovanni Lara Ramirez with one count of aggravated assault. Ramirez is accused of shooting 20-year-old Elias Jimenez during a house party at 217 Morning Glory Drive in...
Woman arrested for attacking man with a meat cleaver, Hall County deputies say
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A Gainesville woman remains in jail after police said she attacked a man with a meat cleaver. The attack happened early Monday in a home on the 3000 block of Butterworth Lane in Hall County. Investigators said Cristal Hernandez, 28, attacked the man as they...
Police seek suspect on felony charges in Barrow and Gwinnett counties
The Barrow County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted for multiple felonies in Barrow and Gwinnett County. Thomas Conner Johnson has active felony warrants in Barrow County for terroristic threats, simple assault, and obstruction of law enforcement. Officials told Channel 2...
nowhabersham.com
Homeless man found murdered in Hall County
Hall County Sheriff’s investigators are looking for a suspect in a homeless man’s murder. The victim, described only as a 60-year-old Asian male, was found dead Sunday at a homeless encampment off Atlanta Highway, officials say. Investigators were called to the crime scene just after 12 noon on...
accesswdun.com
GBI charges Cornelia man with Sunday shooting in Mt. Airy
A 19-year-old Cornelia man is charged with aggravated assault for allegedly shooting another man early Sunday. Giovanni Lara Ramirez was arrested by the GBI, charged with shooting 20-year-old Elias Jimenez just after 3 a.m. Sunday at a home on Morning Glory Drive in Mt. Airy. Jimenez, who suffered a non-life-threatening...
accesswdun.com
Suspect sought after man murdered at Hall Co. homeless encampment
Hall County authorities are on the lookout for the suspect involved in the apparent weekend murder of a homeless man. Although details are limited, the Hall County Sheriff's Office said early Sunday evening that the victim is a 60-year-old Asian male. His name and cause of death are being withheld.
Lawrenceville man faces multiple drug charges after traffic stop
COWETA COUNTY, Ga — A Lawrenceville man who was pulled over for a traffic violation was arrested after deputies found a large quantity of drugs, including methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine. Deputies say they initially pulled over 42-year-old Lavar Kirkland on Sep. 23 because he wasn’t driving in his lane....
accesswdun.com
Athens officers investigating fatal shooting
Athens-Clarke County Police detectives are continuing their investigation into the shooting death of a 52-year-old man Sunday afternoon. The man, whose name has not been released yet, died of his injuries just after 3:30 Sunday on Fairview Street in Athens. Anyone with information regarding the death, which police have ruled...
accesswdun.com
GSP says Lilburn man facing more charges after Rabun County motorcycle chase
A Lilburn man now faces two dozen charges after a chase last week in Rabun County. The Georgia State Patrol added charges against Shawn Patrick McLaughlin after a blue pack containing a pistol and marijuana was located on the edge of the woods where McLaughlin fled prior to wrecking, according to GSP.
UGA freshman arrested for making terroristic threats on Yik Yak app, police say
ATHENS, Ga. — A University of Georgia freshman is in jail after police say he made terroristic threats on a social media app. Police confirmed to Channel 2 that they arrested 18-year-old Stuart Harris over the weekend. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to...
accesswdun.com
Auburn man captured after weeks-long search in Barrow, Gwinnett counties
The Barrow County Sheriff's Office said Monday afternoon that a man from Auburn who had been on the run for several weeks has been captured by authorities. According to a social media post from the agency, Thomas Conner Johnson, 30, was taken into custody without incident following a short foot pursuit with deputies.
DeKalb police investigating deadly shooting
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — A man in his 20s is dead after police said he was shot in Clarkston, according to DeKalb County officials. DeKalb police said they arrived at an apartment complex in the 700 block of North Indian Creek Drive in Clarkston just after 4 p.m. after receiving a call about a person shot.
Red and Black
UGA student charged with felony for terroristic threats on Yik Yak
A freshman student at the University of Georgia was arrested Sunday morning for making terroristic threats on Yik Yak, a pseudonymous social media platform, according to an Archnews email sent around 3 p.m. The student, a resident of Brumby Hall from Virginia, was arrested and charged by the University of...
Fatal crash kills man in Forsyth County
(Photo/Forsyth County Sheriff's Office) (Forsyth County, GA) A late-night accident Friday night has left one person dead. According to the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office, a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado was headed west on Chattahoochee Road at 10:20 p.m. on September 30, west of Shady Grove Road.
fox5atlanta.com
Hit-and-run survivor wants driver responsible arrested, charged
DeKalb County police are investigating a hit-and-run accident that sent a motorcyclist to the hospital late last month. The motorcyclist survived and wants the driver responsible to be arrested and charged.
1 shot, killed at DeKalb apartment complex, police say
CLARKSTON, Ga. — One person is dead after a shooting at a DeKalb County apartment complex Sunday. DeKalb Police are investigating at the apartment complex at the 700 block of North Indian Creek Drive in Clarkston. Investigators are working to determine what led up to the shooting. This is...
Newnan Times-Herald
Accused drug dealer spills the tea on himself
He claimed sipping tea caused a deputy to pull him over, but a Lawrenceville man ended up in jail after authorities discovered his cup runneth over with drugs instead. On Sept. 23, Lavar Kirkland, 42, was traveling south on Interstate 85 in a Mercury Grand Marquis when a Coweta County Sheriff’s Office traffic enforcement unit got a hit on the vehicle’s tag that indicated Kirkland had a suspended license. After the deputy saw him veer into another lane, he initiated a traffic stop.
Wrong-way driver charged with DUI and homicide in deadly I-75 SB crash, police say
ATLANTA — A Sunday night crash on Interstate 75 southbound ended with one person dead. Atlanta police officials told Channel 2 Action News that a driver was driving the wrong way when he crashed into another car and killed the victim. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as...
