Ed Sheeran Loves Pokémon So Much He Wrote a Song About It

A week after Lil Nas X linked up with League of Legends , Ed Sheeran has turned his love of Pokémon into a new song called “Celestial,” a track written for an upcoming pair of new video games.

“I met the people from Pokémon when I was traveling in Japan, and we joked about me writing a song for them,” Sheeran said last week on social media while he showed off his new tattoo of the character Squirtle.

The joke, however, turned into actual music and a corresponding music video, which combines Sheeran’s everyday life with occasional plunges into the world of Pokémon.

“I’ve played Pokémon since I was in primary school,” Sheeran said Thursday in a statement. “Me and my brother used to have different versions of the games and would trade Pokémon together ‘til we each completed our Pokédex,” Sheeran said in a statement. “I loved the cards, but the games are what I lost myself in. I loved the whole world they created; it kept me distracted if there was negative stuff happening in my life/school that I wanted to avoid. It was a world I could escape into, and I’ve played it ever since.”

“Celestial” will feature in Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet , two video games coming to the Nintendo Switch on Nov. 18.

Sheeran added, “Even though I’m 31 now, I still own the same Game Boy Color and play Pokémon Yellow or Silver on planes and trains when I’m on tour. It’s such an honor to add a song into a Pokémon game and shoot a nostalgic video too.”