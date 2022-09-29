ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ed Sheeran Loves Pokémon So Much He Wrote a Song About It

By Daniel Kreps
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 5 days ago
A week after Lil Nas X linked up with League of Legends , Ed Sheeran has turned his love of Pokémon into a new song called “Celestial,” a track written for an upcoming pair of new video games.

“I met the people from Pokémon when I was traveling in Japan, and we joked about me writing a song for them,” Sheeran said last week on social media while he showed off his new tattoo of the character Squirtle.

The joke, however, turned into actual music and a corresponding music video, which combines Sheeran’s everyday life with occasional plunges into the world of Pokémon.

“I’ve played Pokémon since I was in primary school,” Sheeran said Thursday in a statement. “Me and my brother used to have different versions of the games and would trade Pokémon together ‘til we each completed our Pokédex,” Sheeran said in a statement. “I loved the cards, but the games are what I lost myself in. I loved the whole world they created; it kept me distracted if there was negative stuff happening in my life/school that I wanted to avoid. It was a world I could escape into, and I’ve played it ever since.”

“Celestial” will feature in Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet , two video games coming to the Nintendo Switch on Nov. 18.

Sheeran added, “Even though I’m 31 now, I still own the same Game Boy Color and play Pokémon Yellow or Silver on planes and trains when I’m on tour. It’s such an honor to add a song into a Pokémon game and shoot a nostalgic video too.”

OK! Magazine

Willow Smith Enjoys Casual Afternoon With Boyfriend De’Wayne Jackson After Performing At iHeartRadio Music Festival

Willow Smith had a much-needed relaxing afternoon with her boyfriend, De'Wayne Jackson, as the two blissfully ran errands together in Malibu on Sunday, September 25. In photos, the dynamic duo appeared to be grabbing a few groceries at Whole Foods Market just one day after the talented singer dominated the stage at the iHeart Radio Music Festival in Las Vegas.
MALIBU, CA
Cinemablend

Nicole Brown Simpson’s Sister Reacts After Chris Rock Cracked A Joke About Her Death On Stage

It’s been months since the 2022 Academy Awards, but the public is still reeling from the wild events from the night. Specifically, when Will Smith walked on stage and slapped Chris Rock on TV shortly before winning the Best Actor award. Folks have largely rallied around Rock in the wake of this incident, but the comic has gotten in some hot water lately over his stand-up, where he made a reference to the death of Nicole Brown Simpson. And now her sister Tanya Brown has reacted after Rock made a connection between The Slap and Simpson’s murder while on stage.
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

