Timothée Chalamet Gets Bloody in Creepy Trailer for ‘Bones and All’ (And It’s Kinda Hot)

“You can’t run from who you are,” reads the tagline for Luca Guadagnino’s new film Bones and All . On Thursday, MGM Studios released the trailer for the new thriller, which stars Taylor Russell, Timothée Chalamet , and Mark Rylance. The short teaser shows Chalamet’s character Lee thirsting for the taste of human blood. And while we would never promote cannibalism, we can’t deny that Chalamet looks still looks kind of hot in this.

The trailer opens like any other innocent movie, with people jumping off a bridge into a lake and partaking in a makeout session — but things quickly take a bloody turn. As Leonard Cohen’s “You Want It Darker” hauntingly soundtracks the trailer, Chalamet is seen shirtless and covered in blood. Oh, and he later strikes another person in the face with a bat as Cohen sings, “We kill the flame.”

“You don’t think I’m a bad person?” asks Chalamet before a clip of someone being dragged down a hallway is shown. “All I think is that I love you,” responds Russell.

More violent clips of Chalamet are shown on screen, including one of the actor holding an axe with blood all over his face.

The new film, based on the novel by Camille DeAngelis, is set to follow the “story of first love” between Maren — a young woman “learning how to survive on the margins of society” — and Lee, who’s simply wildin’. A description of the film called it “a liberating road odyssey of two young people coming into their own, searching for identity and chasing beauty in a perilous world that cannot abide who they are.”

Nine Inch NAils’ Trent Reznor and Atticus Rose are in charge of the film’s music.

The film’s cast also includes Michael Stuhlbarg, André Holland, Chloë Sevigny, David Gordon Green, Jessica Harper, and Jake Horowitz. The movie is out on Thanksgiving Day.