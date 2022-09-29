ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

South Florida soaked by nearly 10 inches of rain from Hurricane Ian

By Bill Kearney, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
 5 days ago
A car sits parked in a flooded parking lot at Sawgrass Mills in Sunrise on Wednesday. Areas of South Florida received nearly 10 inches of rain over the past three days from Hurricane Ian. Joe Cavaretta/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

Areas of South Florida received nearly 10 inches of rain over the past three days from Hurricane Ian, according to the National Weather Service.

The wettest sector of the tricounty area proved to be in western Broward County, where the fringe of development abuts the Everglades and Francis S. Taylor Wildlife Management Area.

Weston topped the list with 9.69 inches, followed by Cooper City with 9.19 inches, Plantation with 8.49 inches and Davie with 8.23 inches.

North Perry Airport, where a tornado touched down on Tuesday night, was soaked by 4.75 inches, and Fort Lauderdale picked up 3.94 inches.

The driest areas in Broward were the coastal towns of Deerfield Beach, with 3.17 inches and Dania Beach with 3.14 inches.

In Palm Beach County, the top three rain getters were similarly in western areas of development near rural lands leading out to Lake Okeechobee. Royal Palm Beach clocked in with 7.86 inches, Golden Lakes with 6.88 inches and Loxahatchee with 6.71 inches.

Rain totals could vary wildly within a small distance, as narrow weather bands ripped from south to north —another measurement in Loxahatchee showed 2 inches less rain.

Wellington picked up 5.29 inches, West Palm Beach took in 4.49 inches and Boca Raton, 3.84 inches.

Oddly, Pahokee, on the shores of Lake Okeechobee, received only 3.20 inches. The driest spots of Palm Beach County were Boynton Beach with 3.14 inches and Jupiter with 3.10 inches.

Government entities took precautions in anticipation of up to 10 inches of rain in the region.

Broward County Mayor Michael Udine said county agencies had lowered levels of local lakes and canals in anticipation of more rain.

And on Tuesday, Palm Beach County Commissioner Melissa McKinlay, who represents western Palm Beach County, including the Glades area, said a dike rehab project around Lake Okeechobee has resulted in major improvements in flood resilience.

“We’ve been in touch with the Army Corps of Engineers. They assure us that the dike is in the best position it’s been in decades,” she said, adding that the lake is about 2½ feet below where it normally is at this time of year, “so there’s plenty of storage space available in the lake.”

Coastal rainfall, though less intense than inland, combined with annual king tides and storm surge this week to cause flooding in downtown Fort Lauderdale.

Flooding occurred on Las Olas Boulevard heading to the beach and along State Road A1A, and was particularly bad outside the neighborhood of Coral Way.

Traffic signs warned of road flooding on A1A near Southeast Ninth Street as cars slowed to a stop to avoid flooding.

Las Olas Boulevard, usually filled with early morning walkers and coffee seekers, was quiet. A few people in ponchos and umbrellas braved gusty winds while others hunkered down at cafes for outdoor breakfasts. Fort Lauderdale beach was nearly empty.

