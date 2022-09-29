ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Heat’s Erik Spoelstra impressed with Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel

By Ira Winderman, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 5 days ago

Among the most enjoyable aspects of Erik Spoelstra’s offseason was meeting with Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel.

It also was one of the most sobering.

Spoelstra, 51, used to be the young gun among South Florida coaches. Now that torch has been passed to McDaniel, 39.

“I really like these trips and connecting with people outside of our industry,” Spoelstra said Thursday, as the Miami Heat continued their training camp at the Baha Mar resort. “You have a little bit of a different perspective on the same kind of challenges and problems that we’re all trying to solve. So you’ll end up learning a lot from that. And then, talking to younger coaches, it used to be that I would never find a younger coach.

“And so now, I’m starting to turn into this veteran coach, which I don’t want to accept yet. I still think it’s a misprint when it says I’m starting my 15th year as a head coach. When Pat [Riley] told me that 10 years would go by in the snap of a finger, I think I rolled my eyes at him. And then 14 years have flown by in the snap of a finger and it kind of freaks me out.”

Spoelstra often has visited with football coaches during the offseason across the age spectrum, including with Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll, 71.

He said the time with McDaniel was particularly refreshing.

“He just comes across as really experienced, extremely sharp,” Spoelstra said. “I feel like when I was that age and just starting off, I had no idea what I wanted to do. I certainly didn’t know how to develop my coaching voice. That took me two or three years.

“It’s fun. We really enjoyed going to practice and talking some shop. But then, afterwards, seeing what the process was, very innovative thinkers in that building, and obviously their start has been really enjoyable for everybody.”

The meeting was set up through Dolphins CEO Tom Garfinkel.

“I met with Tom last year over dinner. It was something I wanted to do last year and it didn’t work out with the schedule,” Spoelstra said of the NBA calendar having been reset in previous years due to the pandemic. “We had a little bit more time, a more normal offseason, so the schedules aligned and we were able to have it. It was a lot of fun.”

Right place

Spoelstra said he appreciates the benefits of the Heat’s third camp in the Bahamas, first since 2017.

“It gives us an opportunity to get away and spend a lot of time together,” he said. “Meal rooms, in between practice time, evening meetings, dinners together, we want to build that connection. This is a great way to do it. And we love the Bahamas. We do.

“Our guys are here during the offseason quite a bit, All-Star break, right after the season. Even last year, the players came here right before the playoffs. It’s a beautiful place and it’s a great setting to start the season.”

For Spoelstra, it has been a case of joining camp in progress, having missed Tuesday’s opening session following the Monday birth of his daughter.

“Right now, I’m late to the party,” he said. “So I’m just trying to fast track and make sure I’m organized for the practices. It’s going by fast. I can’t believe we only have two more days of camp.”

Haslem sits

Udonis Haslem was the lone player held out of Thursday’s practice, with the 42-year-old veteran forward held out for rest.

Spoelstra said Haslem’s mentoring presence has been tangible.

“I wish all of our players could have that kind of mentality,” he said. “Eventually, I want my kids to have that same kind of mindset. It’s a very giving mindset.”

