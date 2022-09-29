ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsfield, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBEC AM

Does Massachusetts Allow You to Put Pizza Boxes in the Recycling Bin?

I love Pizza. Who doesn't right? Living in Pittsfield, I like to try out a variety of places. Sure I have my favorites but I also like to explore. It may sound a bit funny but compared to other Berkshire County towns I lived in prior to moving to Pittsfield 12 years ago, Pittsfield feels like a mecca when it comes to available pizza options. Go ahead and raise your eyebrows while you read this. I don't blame you (check out Massachusetts' favorite pizza topping by going here. You may find it a bit surprising).
PITTSFIELD, MA
WBEC AM

A Creature Stalks Berkshire County’s Coca-Cola Ledge?

Growing up in the Berkshires, I remember hearing a number of strange stories and legends. Depending on who you speak with, these incidents are more than just urban legend, they're true. However, that's up to you to decide. In North Adams, you have the classic incidents of the Hoosac Tunnel and the ghosts of the workers haunting the tunnel. The West Portal is on West Shaft Road while the East Portal is located in Florida near the Vermont border. The East Portal seems a bit more spooky to me, just my opinion.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsfield, MA
Local
Massachusetts Business
Local
Massachusetts Real Estate
Pittsfield, MA
Business
WUPE

Dream Away Lodge In Becket Has New Owners And Big Dreams

One of my favorite places to go for special occasions was the Dream Away Lodge for a wonderful dinner and also the great atmosphere. Outside the fire would be burning with people from all over warming themselves to keep the cool fall temperatures at bay. Inside the Dream Away was...
BECKET, MA
iBerkshires.com

Pittsfield Reminds Residents of Power Supply Program

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — With electricity supply rates on the rise, the city of Pittsfield is reminding the community of the benefits of its Community Choice Power Supply Program, also known as municipal aggregation, which offers residents a low and locked in rate. Initiated in 2017, the city’s program has...
PITTSFIELD, MA
WSBS

Berkshire County Native Has a Net Worth of an Incredible $30 Million

One thing I have noticed when looking up celebrities is one of the first suggestions you'll see in a Google search is their net worth. It goes to show that the public is interested in the big stars' financial stats. Some of those celebrities with the big ticket net worths hail from or live in Massachusetts and Berkshire County. For example, we previously featured an article on James Taylor's net worth. If you want to know what his number is, you can check it out by going here. We also featured an article on Massachusetts-born celebrity Mark Wahlberg. His net worth is just out of this world. Yeah, the number is pretty high. You can view and faint at the number by going here.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Linus Housing Market#Real Estate Brokerage#Business Industry#Linus Business#Orchard#Freddie Mac
MassLive.com

Westfield, Southwick businesses find success with part-time Big E space

WEST SPRINGFIELD — Local businesses have found the new “Front Porch” at the Big E to be a hit as the fair nears its conclusion for 2022. The Front Porch is a new section of Eastern States Exposition that debuted this year, just outside Door 9 of the Better Living Center. The idea came from a collaboration between the Big E itself, Feel Good, Shop Local, and Blooms Flower Truck, and was intended to provide an option for local businesses to represent themselves at the fair without having to commit to all 17 days.
WESTFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

PortaVia Opens in Former Paddy's Pub

DALTON, Mass. — PortaVia is bringing a taste of Italy to Dalton with fresh ingredients and generational recipes. The eatery opened in the former Paddy's Pub in August, offering pizza, comfort appetizers, salads, sandwiches, and curated alcoholic beverages. The Italian word "porta via" translates to "takeaway" in English. Owner...
DALTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
WNYT

Historic Altamont inn gets big facelift

ALTAMONT – The historic Appel Inn has gotten a facelift. All of its outbuildings have been painted from its traditional red to yellow. It has changed the entire look and feel of the event hall and venue in Altamont. The property originated in 1765 and was originally built as...
GUILDERLAND, NY
WCVB

Monday, October 3: Main Streets and Back Roads of Brattleboro, Vermont

NEEDHAM, Mass. — We take in the crisp fall air with a visit to Southern Vermont’s “flower child” - the funky town of Brattleboro. Speaking of flowers, one local business owner loves Brattleboro so much he volunteers his time to plant more than 200 baskets of flowers downtown every year. Tonight, Shayna Seymour meets local farmers, takes in the beauty of Wantastegok River, and meets a Somerville native bringing treasure-hunting to the Green Mountain State. Finally, what would a trip to Vermont be without a cold craft beer?
BRATTLEBORO, VT
WUPE

WUPE

Pittsfield, MA
8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WUPE plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Berkshires. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wupe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy