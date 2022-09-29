Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massachusetts Mountain Coaster is an Epic Fall DestinationTravel MavenCharlemont, MA
The Best Small Town in Massachusetts for a Weekend GetawayTravel MavenStockbridge, MA
The Van Gogh Experience in Albany: Do or Don't?Alex RosadoAlbany, NY
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in New York stateKristen WaltersNorth Greenbush, NY
Related
Reminding Pittsfield Residents On How To Save On High Electricity Costs
We all know that times are tough right now. And trying to stretch your budget is often cumbersome. At least for most of us. But if you're a resident of Pittsfield there may be some light at the end of the tunnel. The City of Pittsfield and the Mayor's Office...
Does Massachusetts Allow You to Put Pizza Boxes in the Recycling Bin?
I love Pizza. Who doesn't right? Living in Pittsfield, I like to try out a variety of places. Sure I have my favorites but I also like to explore. It may sound a bit funny but compared to other Berkshire County towns I lived in prior to moving to Pittsfield 12 years ago, Pittsfield feels like a mecca when it comes to available pizza options. Go ahead and raise your eyebrows while you read this. I don't blame you (check out Massachusetts' favorite pizza topping by going here. You may find it a bit surprising).
A Creature Stalks Berkshire County’s Coca-Cola Ledge?
Growing up in the Berkshires, I remember hearing a number of strange stories and legends. Depending on who you speak with, these incidents are more than just urban legend, they're true. However, that's up to you to decide. In North Adams, you have the classic incidents of the Hoosac Tunnel and the ghosts of the workers haunting the tunnel. The West Portal is on West Shaft Road while the East Portal is located in Florida near the Vermont border. The East Portal seems a bit more spooky to me, just my opinion.
“Church group” scam asking Ludlow residents to pray together
A worried resident has made the Ludlow Police Department aware of a scam phone call they got recently.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dream Away Lodge In Becket Has New Owners And Big Dreams
One of my favorite places to go for special occasions was the Dream Away Lodge for a wonderful dinner and also the great atmosphere. Outside the fire would be burning with people from all over warming themselves to keep the cool fall temperatures at bay. Inside the Dream Away was...
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Reminds Residents of Power Supply Program
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — With electricity supply rates on the rise, the city of Pittsfield is reminding the community of the benefits of its Community Choice Power Supply Program, also known as municipal aggregation, which offers residents a low and locked in rate. Initiated in 2017, the city’s program has...
wamc.org
Ending 26 years running the Dream Away Lodge, Osman talks new ownership, reopening plans
The Dream Away is a former farmhouse tucked into the Berkshire woods at the edge of October Mountain State Forest, founded by Mamma Maria Frasca in 1949. Daniel Osman’s journey with the tavern began long before he bought it in 1997. “I got to the Berkshire through the theater,"...
Berkshire County Native Has a Net Worth of an Incredible $30 Million
One thing I have noticed when looking up celebrities is one of the first suggestions you'll see in a Google search is their net worth. It goes to show that the public is interested in the big stars' financial stats. Some of those celebrities with the big ticket net worths hail from or live in Massachusetts and Berkshire County. For example, we previously featured an article on James Taylor's net worth. If you want to know what his number is, you can check it out by going here. We also featured an article on Massachusetts-born celebrity Mark Wahlberg. His net worth is just out of this world. Yeah, the number is pretty high. You can view and faint at the number by going here.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Westfield, Southwick businesses find success with part-time Big E space
WEST SPRINGFIELD — Local businesses have found the new “Front Porch” at the Big E to be a hit as the fair nears its conclusion for 2022. The Front Porch is a new section of Eastern States Exposition that debuted this year, just outside Door 9 of the Better Living Center. The idea came from a collaboration between the Big E itself, Feel Good, Shop Local, and Blooms Flower Truck, and was intended to provide an option for local businesses to represent themselves at the fair without having to commit to all 17 days.
Massachusetts real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties October 2, 2022 edition
Cindy M. Murszewski, Cindy M. Bock and Garth R. Murszewski to Maria I. Diaz, 13 Holland Drive, $390,000. Daniel J. Hersey, Kathleen H. Harper, Michael E. Hersey, Thomas R. Hersey and Maureen T. Walachy to Jose Luis Alamo, 18 Pleasant Drive, $318,000.
This Berkshire Town Was Ranked One Of The Best In The US For Fall Foliage. Which One Got The Honor?
As all of us Berkshire County residents are well aware, our beautiful area is a regular stomping ground for leaf-peepers during that wonderful time of year when autumn begins and the foliage begins to turn. However, one Berkshire County town, in particular, has been specially named as one of the...
iBerkshires.com
PortaVia Opens in Former Paddy's Pub
DALTON, Mass. — PortaVia is bringing a taste of Italy to Dalton with fresh ingredients and generational recipes. The eatery opened in the former Paddy's Pub in August, offering pizza, comfort appetizers, salads, sandwiches, and curated alcoholic beverages. The Italian word "porta via" translates to "takeaway" in English. Owner...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WNYT
Historic Altamont inn gets big facelift
ALTAMONT – The historic Appel Inn has gotten a facelift. All of its outbuildings have been painted from its traditional red to yellow. It has changed the entire look and feel of the event hall and venue in Altamont. The property originated in 1765 and was originally built as...
Recycle your old electronics in East Longmeadow
Neilsen Realty will host an Electronics Recycling Event in East Longmeadow on Saturday.
WCVB
Monday, October 3: Main Streets and Back Roads of Brattleboro, Vermont
NEEDHAM, Mass. — We take in the crisp fall air with a visit to Southern Vermont’s “flower child” - the funky town of Brattleboro. Speaking of flowers, one local business owner loves Brattleboro so much he volunteers his time to plant more than 200 baskets of flowers downtown every year. Tonight, Shayna Seymour meets local farmers, takes in the beauty of Wantastegok River, and meets a Somerville native bringing treasure-hunting to the Green Mountain State. Finally, what would a trip to Vermont be without a cold craft beer?
Bennington Police Arrest Three People From North Adams On Theft Charges (Photos)
The Bennington Police Department arrested Jonathan Sprowson and Hailey Smith over a theft that took place at the Home Depot in North Bennington. Good citizens of Bennington also helped in the capture of the three involved in the theft. Sprowson was seen leaving Home Depot without paying for multiple items,...
Missing man found after falling down embankment in Northampton
Northampton Police found a missing man who had fallen down a 20-foot embankment.
Dog found in box alongside the road in Wilton area
Saratoga County Animal Shelter (SCAS) posted to its Facebook on September 29 about a dog found in a box alongside the road. The dog was found alongside Delegan Broke by the Whispering Pines Mobile Home Park in the Wilton/Gansevoort area.
COVID-19 cases rise in western Massachusetts
COVID-19 cases are increasing in western Massachusetts as the weather cools off.
West Springfield Police warn residents about solicitors requesting repairs or sealing driveways
A transient driveway seal/repair company has returned to West Springfield.
WUPE
Pittsfield, MA
8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
WUPE plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Berkshires. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wupe.com
Comments / 0