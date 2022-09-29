ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Ferrari’s Gorgeous New One-Off Was Inspired by a Race Car From the 1950s

By Bryan Hood
Robb Report
Robb Report
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14wwhQ_0iFP5TYE00

If you’re splurging on a one-off Ferrari , you might as well go all out.

That’s exactly what the owner of the new SP51 appears to have done. The open-top speed machine is built on the bones of the powerful 812 GTS and features a beautiful body inspired by the marque’s classic race cars.

Like the Special Projects team’s previous one-offs, the SP51 was built to the exact specifications of its anonymous owner. The collector reportedly wanted a thoroughly modern supercar with a look that pays homage to the Prancing Horse’s mid-century track dominance. Specifically, the 1955 410 S race car that was once driven by the legendary Juan Manuel Fangio. The custom four-wheeler is finished in Rosso Pasionale—the red hue was developed exclusively for the vehicle, of course—and features a blue-and-white racing stripe down the center.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v84wl_0iFP5TYE00
Ferrari SP51

The racing-inspired livery isn’t the only design element that differentiates the SP51 from the 812 GTS. It also has a reworked front fascia, with a more aggressive grille and front splitter. The biggest change, however, is the roof. The 812 GTS has a retractable hardtop, but the SP51 has done away with it completely. It’s likely because of this modification—which one can only imagine has affected the vehicle’s aerodynamics performance—that a carbon-fiber spoiler now sits between the flying buttresses, just behind the two seats.

One of the more unique details of the SP51 is that the racing stripe carries over to the interior. The bulk of the cabin—which, like the body, was designed with heavy input from the owner—is covered in red Alcantara that is broken up by blue and white accents. The center console also features a plaque denoting the vehicle’s one-off status.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RfQAf_0iFP5TYE00
Inside the SP51

It’s unclear if any mechanical changes were made to the car. It would be rather hard to improve upon a vehicle like the 812 GTS, though. The standard version of the sports car is powered by a front-mounted, 6.5-liter naturally aspirated V-12 that produces up to 789 hp and 530 ft lbs of torque. All that grunt makes it the most powerful convertible currently available. In fact, it has a sub-three-second zero-to-60 mph time and a blistering top speed of 211 mph.

The identity of the SP51’s owner isn’t the only thing Ferrari is keeping quiet about. The marque also won’t say how much the unique build cost, but it likely eclipsed the 812 GTS’s nearly $400,000 starting price. Quite the splurge.

More from Robb Report Best of Robb Report

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

Lamborghini’s Hybrid Hypercar Racer Is Coming—Here’s a First Look

For supercar brands, a new race car wearing the company badge is more than just a chance to represent on a global stage: It’s an opportunity to leverage a test bed that will improve the breed. If Lamborghini’s upcoming LMDh racer is any indication, the Italian carmaker’s Squadra Corsa racing division is about to do some seriously heavy lifting for the road car division. Debuting in 2024 in the Hypercar class of the FIA World Endurance Championship series and the GTP class of the IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship, Lamborghini boss Stephan Winkelmann says the new racer’s place in the top...
CARS
Robb Report

David Letterman Shows Off His Team’s New BMW M Hybrid V8 Race Car

BMW’s latest racecar was recently unveiled at the Petersen Automotive Museum rooftop in Los Angeles. And if the heavy hitters in attendance were any indication, the German marque is dead serious about pushing its new Le Mans Daytona hybrid (LMDh) entry to victory.  From Team RLL principals David Letterman, Bobby Rahal and Patrick Lanigan to IMSA president John Doonan to BMW M and Motorsport bosses Frank van Meel and Andreas Roos, getting these industry heavyweights together in person means business. That business is the freshly revealed BMW M Hybrid V8 racer, whose alien aerodynamics, avant-garde graphics and advanced drivetrain signal what...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Robb Report

Lil Wayne Is Selling His Waterfront Mansion in Miami Beach for $30 Million

Lil Wayne is looking to make a milli or two by offloading his Florida digs. The American rapper, born Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., has just put his epic waterfront estate in Miami Beach on the market with a price tag of $29.5 million. Located in the small, tropical oasis of Allison Island, the stylish, contemporary mansion was built back in 2017. The Grammy winner, who describes himself as a “young money millionaire,” purchased the abode just one year later for $16.75 million, according to property records. It appears to be worth eight figures, too. The half-acre parcel offers 110 feet of water...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Classic Car#Sports Car#Vehicles#The Prancing Horse#Ferrari Sp51#Gts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Race Cars
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Ferrari
Robb Report

Home of the Week: A Rustic 75-Acre Hudson Valley Estate With Its Own Sound-Proof Indoor Shooting Range

There are intriguing and unusual countryside retreats—and then there’s this 75-acre estate in Millbrook, NY. Recently listed with Corcoran Country Living (CCL), the property—set in the heart of New York State’s bucolic Hudson Valley—is designed like an alpine lodge typically found in a Rocky Mountain state like Colorado or Wyoming. But there it is, in all it’s Aspen and Park City glory—a sprawling 11,500 square-foot mansion just two hours north of New York City. “This is really one of the most unusual properties I’ve ever seen in the region,” explains CCL’s Paula Redmond, who has the listing. “It’s so rare for...
MILLBROOK, NY
CarBuzz.com

Richard Rawlings Sells Entire Car Collection For Over $1 Million

Gas Monkey Garage played host to one of the most successful car shows on Discovery for years. Now that the show has essentially migrated to YouTube, owner Richard Rawlings has had to adapt to the typical YouTuber style of presenting cars. He's created quite a collection of cool classics over the years (although he has had some modern toys too), but now the excitable entrepreneur has decided to get rid of these classics so that he can replace them with newer, more exotic cars. We covered the two-part explanation behind his decision to auction off most of his cars at the beginning of this month, and now the auction has closed, netting Mr. Rawlings a tidy sum of $1,080,903.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Best Truck Engines Ever Made

We've picked seven of what we consider the most legendary engines ever found in America pickup trucks. The post Best Truck Engines Ever Made appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CARS
Robb Report

Kim Kardashian Puts Her Minimalist Calabasas Condo on the Market for $3.5 Million

You can now keep up with Kardashians IRL. We all know the Kardashian-Jenner clan loves to buy real estate in wealthy California enclaves and now you have the chance to scoop up Kim’s Calabasas pied-à-terre for a cool $3.5 million. The beauty and shapewear mogul originally purchased the property in 2017 for $1.6 million while she was married to rapper and now estranged husband, Kanye West, reported Dirt. Two years later, the monochromatic, monastery-style flat appeared to be back on the market but was never sold. Now listed with Compass, let’s hope things go better the second time around.
CALABASAS, CA
Robb Report

This Historic English Estate With Ties to the Royal Family Just Listed for the First Time in 700 Years

The opportunity to own an estate like this only comes around once in a lifetime—or in this case, once every 700 years. One of the UK’s most historic properties, Adlington Hall, is on the market for what is believed to be the first time ever. Positioned within the picturesque English countryside, the origins of the Grade 1-listed manor go as far back as Medieval England. In addition to the architecturally significant estate, the grounds comprise six farms, 21 residential buildings, an event space and a village hall. The entire compound spans a whopping 1,922 acres and is being offered up as a whole for $32.1 million (£30 million) or as 25 individual lots.
REAL ESTATE
Robb Report

This New 279-Foot Superyacht Concept Uses a Giant Slice of Glass to Connect You With the Sea

Feadship unveiled quite a sharp superyacht concept at this year’s Monaco Yacht Show. The 279-footer, known as Slice, features a cutting-edge exterior engineered to brighten up the whole interior. According to the Dutch yard, the designers at Studio De Voogt sliced the vessel right down the middle and then added a long strip of glass between the two halves. The transparent panel, which runs from bow to stern, will reportedly allow natural light to filter through multiple decks and bring the outside world in. That’s not Slice’s only architectural anomaly. At the heart of the vessel on the main deck, there is...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Robb Report

Billionaire Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott Has Filed For Divorce After Less Than Two Years of Marriage

What could’ve been a philanthropic partnership of epic proportions has unfortunately come to an end. Mackenzie Scott, the ex-wife of Jeff Bezos and one of the world’s richest philanthropists, recently filed a petition for divorce from her second husband, Dan Jewett, according to documents obtained by The New York Times. The records at King County Superior Court in Washington State show that Jewett, a science teacher at the school Scott’s children attended, did not contest the divorce and that the assets have already been divided in a prenuptial agreement. The couple had tied the knot in March 2021 following Scott’s separation from the Amazon founder in 2019 after 25 years of marriage.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
Robb Report

This Historic $15 Million Denver Home Comes With a Hidden Underground Speakeasy

House-hunting history buffs, this one is for you.  Formerly known as Harman Hall, an important part of Denver’s past is up for grabs and along with it comes a slew of modern amenities. This century-old brick building located in the Cherry Creek North neighborhood was built in 1891 and used to operate as a town hall. Now, the landmark property is being offered up for $15 million, following a massive renovation and expansion in 2010. As it stands, the home is the most expensive listing in the area and includes four bedrooms and eight bathrooms. It also features a speakeasy and an underground showroom that can...
DENVER, CO
Robb Report

This Ultra-Rare Cartier Cheich Watch Just Sold for a Stunning $1.1 Million at Auction

UPDATE (September 30, 2022): The Cartier Cheich watch that set the Internet aflame in July officially has a new owner. After days of back-and-forth bidding, Sotheby’s sold the ultra-rare model in an online auction for $1.1 million, a price that gives it the distinction of the most expensive Cartier watch ever sold at auction in Europe. The house estimated the watch would fetch between €200,000 and €400,000 (roughly $196,000 to $392,000 at current exchange). It’s only the second time a Cartier watch has exceeded the vaunted seven-figure mark at auction, following a Cartier Crash that sold for $1.5 million in May....
BEAUTY & FASHION
Robb Report

Robb Report

40K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Robb Report is the manual of modern luxury, synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best.

 https://robbreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy