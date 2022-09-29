Read full article on original website
Related
Deadspin
Aaron Judge has to hit No. 62, right? Right?
The anticipation has been simmering for weeks, bursting at the seams to see the record-breaking home run off the bat of Aaron Judge. The euphoric release from Yankees fans will be palpable if No. 62 occurs over the next 36 hours, cementing Judge’s place in baseball’s history with one stroke through the batter’s box. Tuesday’s afternoon-night doubleheader against the Texas Rangers represents games Nos. 160 and 161 for New York this season, with tomorrow afternoon’s tilt being the regular-season finale. In the span of that trio of games, Judge should make about 10 more plate appearances against the Texas Rangers. It’d be one of the sports’ greatest cases of blue balls if Judge finishes the season tied with Roger Maris.
Deadspin
Rob Manfred strikes again!
MLB entered its last series of the season on Monday, and there wasn’t a game on the schedule worth watching. Wild-card seeding doesn’t really get the blood going, y’know. The last weekend of the season is supposed to contain some drama somewhere, and yet in the first...
MLB・
Deadspin
Tony La Russa is done in Chicago
After two seasons at the helm of the Chicago White Sox, Hall of Fame manager Tony La Russa stepped down Monday due to health concerns. La Russa had one year left on his three-year contract. La Russa last managed a game on Aug. 28 after undergoing tests on an undisclosed...
Deadspin
The end of an era: Last outfield hill in professional baseball has been destroyed
Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022 — six years to the date after the Houston Astros played their final game with Tal’s Hill in center — the Albuquerque Isotopes played their final game with a hill in center field. By 6 p.m. Thursday, Isotopes Hill was demolished. The last...
Comments / 0