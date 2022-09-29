Read full article on original website
New Jersey Globe
Star-Ledger endorses Malinowski for Congress in NJ-7
The Star-Ledger has endorsed Rep. Tom Malinowski (D-Ringoes) for re-election in New Jersey’s 7th district on Sunday, praising his record over four years as a congressman and mounting a blistering attack on the record of his Republican challenger, former Senate Minority Leader Thomas Kean, Jr. (R-Westfield) “This one is...
New Jersey Globe
Malinowski has internal poll that shows him tied with Kean in NJ-7
An internal poll for Democratic Rep. Tom Malinowski’s re-election campaign in New Jersey’s 7th district has him tied with Republican Tom Kean, Jr. at 48%-48%. The Greenberg Quinlan Rosner poll shows the generic ballot to be 50% Republican, 45% Democratic. Malinowski’ approvals in the internal poll are at...
New Jersey Globe
National GOP ad slams Malinowski on stock probe
The National Republican Congressional Committee is airing a new TV ad smacking Rep. Tom Malinowski (D-Ringoes) for a House Ethics Committee probe into his personal stock transactions and his votes to increase federal government spending. The ad, “Out of Focus,” uses images under a microscope – including photos of the...
Republican congressional candidate refutes allegations
ROCKY MOUNT — Character assassination is part and parcel of American politics. Candidates for office routinely face accusations that they’re dishonest, self-serving, greedy or racist. In North Carolina’s 1st Congressional District race, television ads have portrayed Republican Sandy Smith as being psychologically unhinged. She's been accused of being an abusive mother, a spousal abuser and a violent neo-fascist. If the frequently aired ads have negatively affected Smith’s campaign, there was...
