ROCKY MOUNT — Character assassination is part and parcel of American politics. Candidates for office routinely face accusations that they’re dishonest, self-serving, greedy or racist. In North Carolina’s 1st Congressional District race, television ads have portrayed Republican Sandy Smith as being psychologically unhinged. She's been accused of being an abusive mother, a spousal abuser and a violent neo-fascist. If the frequently aired ads have negatively affected Smith’s campaign, there was...

ROCKY MOUNT, NC ・ 9 MINUTES AGO