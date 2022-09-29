Read full article on original website
Thrillist
Michelin Just Named These 18 Restaurants the Best Affordable Eats in NYC
The prospect of eating out in NYC can be daunting—both for the difficulty of choosing one restaurant over thousands of others and for the amount of money you have to get ready to shell out. Luckily, though, you can solve both problems if you know where to look. The...
foodgressing.com
NYC Best Pasta Spots 2022: Unique & Traditional Pasta
October is National Pasta Month, with National Pasta Day on the 17th. Here is a roundup of a NYC Best Pasta spots featuring unique and traditional pasta dishes that can satisfy diverse palates and personalities. The Oval. The Oval at La Devozione at Chelsea Market offers a chef’s tasting experience...
fox5ny.com
Shopping wasteland on Manhattan's Upper East Side
NEW YORK - The area around 59th St. and Lexington Ave. on Manhattan's Upper East Side has turned into a shopping wasteland. The Container Store is gone along with Aldo’s shoes, The Gap, Banana Republic, and now Zara. Upper East Side residents aren’t happy about it. "It's definitely...
Where To Get Rid of Your Unwanted Old Clothes in NYC
Have you done a closet clearout, and need somewhere to put all those old clothes?. If you live in NYC, here's how you can get rid of your unwanted clothes. Here's where you can sell your old clothes to get money for news ones:
Food & Wine
André Mack Drops a Rye Whiskey for All
Whether he's making a bottle of wine, a charcuterie board, or rye whiskey, André Mack stays true to his ethos of keeping things approachable, playful, and absolutely delicious. With the launch of Rye & Sons, the polymath of Prospect Lefferts-Gardens, Brooklyn hopes to imbue drinkers with the same curiosity and excitement that they've come to expect at any one of his Brooklyn restaurants.
20 Hottest Nightclubs In NYC For A Night Of Dancing
Let’s be real. New York offers some of the best nightlife in the entire world, and our variety of vibes is unmatched. No matter if you’re after a bass-filled nightclub with a DJ, a casual cocktail lounge to mingle, or a nightclub/show combo, there’s something to match whatever mood you’re after that night! So grab your dancing shoes and gather your friends, because here are our favorite nightclubs in NYC: We’ll be honest, although Little Sister Lounge is notoriously difficult to get into (and been uncovered by many Gen Z-ers on TikTok), this spot is still one of our favorite...
therealdeal.com
Facebook signs out of Midtown South
Facebook is ditching one of its earlier Manhattan office spaces in another sign that Big Tech’s appetite for real estate is not as all-consuming as it was a few years ago. The company, now known as Meta, terminated its lease at 225 Park Avenue South, where it occupied more than 200,000 square feet, a spokesperson confirmed to The Real Deal.
These Are The Best Places to Get Burgers in New York City
If you're looking for a delicious burger in the Big Apple, here are five of the best places to get one. Shake Shack is one of the most popular burger joints in New York City, and for good reason. Their burgers are juicy and flavorful, and their ShackBurgers are legendary. The ShackBurger is made with 100% American Angus beef, seasoned and cooked just the way you like it, then topped with ShackSauce, ShackPickles, and optional extras. You can add bacon or a fried egg to your choice of toppings, or opt for the ShackBurger All-American. A winning combination of fresh ingredients, warm hospitality, and an irresistible menu make this one of New York’s classic burger joints.
boozyburbs.com
French Bakery and Cafe Coming to North Jersey
Le Carre, an “authentic French bakery and cafe”, is coming to Hillsdale. According to details from the team, expect typical patisserie (croissant, etc) and boulangerie (bread) items along with coffee. Food will be crafted using imported ingredients like their butter and flour. No word on an opening date.
Fight to save Brooklyn Botanical Garden possibly coming to an end
After fighting for nearly a half-decade, the fight to save the Brooklyn Botanical Garden may soon be coming to an end.
6 Places To Visit In NYC’s Charming ‘Little Paris’ Neighborhood
The latest cultural enclave to pop up in NYC is “Little Paris,” and though it’s not officially official yet (they still have to submit a petition to Community Board 2 to have it renamed), it is growing in popularity. The effort was originally initiated by Léa and Marianne Perret, founders of Coucou French Classes, but now has garnered support from other local business owners as well. There are even hand-painted signs adorning the street! Though the main part of the neighborhood is highlighted as Centre Street between Broome & Grand St., there are many more French businesses just a stone’s throw away. Here are our recs of where to visit so you can fully embrace that Parisian lifestyle while still in New York! 3. Compagnie des Vins Surnaturels (249 Centre St.): What would Little Paris be without somewhere to sip on a glass of wine in the evening? That’s where Compagnie des Vins Surnaturels comes in, with both cozy indoor and spacious outdoor seating. Enjoy a wide variety by the bottle and the glass (including whites, red, rose, sparkling, orange and even non-alcoholic options), plus a simple but mouthwatering menu featuring salads, pastas, tartare and cheesecake.
matadornetwork.com
New York Has 180 State Parks, but These Are the 10 Best
New York might be synonymous with the city that doesn’t sleep, but the Empire State is more than crowded subway cars and steely skyscrapers. While NYC covers 193,000 acres, the state’s park system covers roughly 350,000 acres – meaning New York’s landscape is actually more green-space sanctuary than concrete jungle.
Glam UK
Tips That Will Help Even The Clumsiest Person Master The Art Of Walking In Heels
Have you ever dreamed of walking down the streets of New York City à la Carrie Bradshaw in her three inches heels? You know, with that elegant and smooth supermodel-like walk? If you have ever stood in front of a store window, drooled over a pair of high heels but had no idea how to walk in them without looking like a robot, we've got your back!
Largest price hike in nearly a decade for leases on NYC's rent-stabilized apartments now in effect
The change affects more than two million New Yorkers who reside in rent-stabilized apartments.
How to Grow Cannabis at Home in New York
Are you a farmer or entrepreneur looking to help grow the cannabis industry in New York? If so, you're in luck - NYKushKing.com is your one-stop source for knowledge, training, and supplies! Growing cannabis at home is a great way to help establish this new multi-billion dollar recreational industry. Over time our publications will discuss the basics of growing cannabis at home, from choosing the right strain to setting up your grow room & tending to your plants.
Fran Lebowitz slams NYC Mayor Eric Adams
Fran Lebowitz is not a fan of New York City Mayor Eric Adams. “It would be good if we had a good mayor but we don’t,” the acerbic author, 71, told Page Six at the Broadway opening of “Leopoldstadt” Sunday night. “I hated [previous mayor Bill] de Blasio but Eric Adams I saw coming,” she continued. “I said to my friends, ‘He’s going to make you long for de Blasio, [and] he was terrible.’” The life-long New Yorker agreed that the city is currently going through a scary time “right now,” but said the crime is nothing compared to the ’70s which “was...
Top 5 Reasons People Hate Living In New York
New York State is an amazing place to live, but it is not all perfect. If you ask anyone in New York or who just left New York State why they wanted to leave New York chances are they will mention one of these reasons. Here are the Top 5...
bkreader.com
Green-Wood Cemetery Unveils Enormous, Thought-Provoking Installation
An evocative, large-scale sculpture installation by acclaimed artist Athena LaTocha will be unveiled at the Green-Wood Cemetery on Saturday, October 1. The project, which explores the history of the cemetery and its caretakers, is called “The Remains of Winter” and was created with old trees that had to be removed from the cemetery due to damage and decay. Thin sheets of lead, a material historically used in coffins to slow decomposition, envelop the reclaimed wood.
nypressnews.com
Work being done to change reputation of Brooklyn’s 75th Precinct, the inspiration for new CBS show “East New York”
NEW YORK — It’s the inspiration for a new CBS show. The real East New York has been long been associated with gang violence, but it’s a reputation many are working hard to change. CBS2’s Alecia Reid talked to community members in Brooklyn‘s 75th Precinct on Sunday....
NBC New York
Bold Burglar Strikes Twice at Popular NYC Restaurant
A man wanted for snatching a big payday after stealing from a Manhattan restaurant returned to the scene of his crime one month later, but police say he couldn't repeat his success a second time. According to police, the man seen on surveillance video first broke into Cosme on East...
