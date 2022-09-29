Read full article on original website
BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK
The ultimate guide to brunching in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
The three best new restaurants to try in Baltimore during Restaurant WeekKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Baltimore's best cocktail barsKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Five must-try, authentic African restaurants in the BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Must-try sushi restaurants in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Must-try happy hour spots in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 Coffee Shops in Baltimore Not to Miss - from Roasters to Matcha LattesTheBoutiqueAdventurerBaltimore, MD
Top bars to visit in Fells PointKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best places for Italian food in Little ItalyKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 highest-ranking places to eat in AnnapolisKaleah McilwainAnnapolis, MD
BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO
Top five fun things to do in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
7 free things to do in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best places to go crabbing in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best comedy shows in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Go-to places for live music in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 things to do in Locust PointKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ESPN
Arizona Cardinals star J.J. Watt plays in 26-16 victory, just days after having heart procedure
CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- With his lip quivering, Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman J.J. Watt was on the verge of tears Sunday night after a 26-16 win over the Carolina Panthers when he talked about the impending birth of his son, and the dichotomy of spending months looking at the ultrasounds of his future son against seeing the ultrasound of his heart Thursday because he needed its rhythm to be reset after going into atrial fibrillation on Wednesday.
ESPN
Buffalo Bills lose receivers Isaiah McKenzie, Jamison Crowder to injuries
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie did not return to the team's 23-20 victory over the Baltimore Ravens after being placed in the concussion protocol Sunday. Wide receiver is now a position of concern for the Bills. Fellow slot receiver Jamison Crowder was carted off the field with a towel on his head and his left leg in an air cast. He also did not return after suffering the ankle injury. Wide receiver Jake Kumerow was not active Sunday after suffering a high ankle injury in the Bills' Week 3 loss to the Miami Dolphins.
Heart of the matter: Doctor recommends Cardinals' J.J. Watt undergo procedure to fix problem
Always the quintessential professional, J.J. Watt stuck to his regular pre-game ritual on Sunday at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. The Cardinals’ veteran defensive end did his solo pass-rushing shadow work against a goal post at one end of the arena, did some private stretching in the end zone, then would return in uniform to finish his normal routine. ...
ESPN
Analysis: NFL isn't passing the eye test on head injuries
What happened in Tampa was the last thing the NFL, its players and its fanbase needed three days after Tua Tagovailoa's horrifying head injury called into question the league's commitment to curbing concussions. Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate sat out the second half of Sunday night's 41-31 loss to the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
Jerry Jones Had Message For Mike McCarthy After Sunday's Win
Jerry Jones is a big fan of the job Mike McCarthy has done so far this season. The Dallas Cowboys owner met with the media following his team's 25-10 win over the Washington Commanders and wants people to give McCarthy more credit for what he's done since Dak Prescott got hurt.
ESPN
Spectator at Steelers game dies after fall from escalator
PITTSBURGH -- A spectator at Sunday's game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Jets died following a fall on an escalator at Acrisure Stadium. The Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety said police and emergency service personnel were alerted after a male spectator fell around 4:45 p.m., shortly after the end of New York's 24-20 victory over the Steelers.
ESPN
Unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant who evaluated Tua Tagovailoa fired, sources say; investigation ongoing
MIAMI -- The unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant involved in clearing Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa during last Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills has been fired. Multiple sources said the firing came after it was found the consultant made "several mistakes" in his evaluation. However, the league and its players' union...
RELATED PEOPLE
ESPN
NFL draft spin, weekly risers: Top 2023 edge rushers, defensive linemen
We're through Week 5 of the 2022 college football season, and we once again saw many top 2023 NFL draft prospects have great performances and post big numbers. That includes some of the top defensive linemen and edge rushers in the class. How do the top defensive ends, outside linebackers...
ESPN
Mahomes throws spinning flip pass to Edwards-Helaire for a TD
TAMPA, Fla. -- Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes added to his collection of unusual touchdown passes in the second quarter on the road Sunday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The former MVP of the league hit running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire with a 2-yard pass that...
ESPN
Minnesota Vikings rookie Lewis Cine set for surgery on fractured leg
Minnesota Vikings rookie safety Lewis Cine will undergo surgery in London to repair a fractured left leg suffered during Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints, coach Kevin O'Connell said. Cine will remain in the United Kingdom until doctors determine it is safe for him to fly back to Minnesota.
ESPN
Patrick Mahomes, 'Houdini of our era,' helps Kansas City Chiefs atone for Super Bowl loss with statement win over Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, Fla. -- Patrick Mahomes has completed no-look passes, sidearm throws and even left-handed tosses. His 2-yard touchdown pass to Clyde Edwards-Helaire in the second quarter of what would become a 41-31 Kansas City Chiefs win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night was at or near the top of the list of Mahomes' impressive and unusual plays -- even to those who have been with Mahomes from the start of his NFL career.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ESPN
Nick Bosa says San Francisco 49ers' defense has the personnel to be 'best in the league'
SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- Much like he wouldn't when given a clear path to an opposing quarterback, San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa didn't hesitate Monday night when he was asked what the ceiling for this Niners defense can be. "I think it's best in the league," Bosa said....
ESPN
Fantasy football Week 5: Waiver wire options to replace Javonte Williams, Cordarrelle Patterson
Week 4 of the NFL season culminates with a Monday night matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers. Unfortunately, the weekend's action came with some news that has huge fantasy football implications. Denver Broncos RB Javonte Williams is out for the season after tearing his ACL and...
ESPN
The 61-0 streak is over: Why the Ravens are no longer the NFL's best closers
OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- A day after a deflating 23-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills, Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh was asked whether he was worried how two second-half collapses could affect his team’s mindset going forward. “Well, we have a team psychologist, Dr. Trish, and she does a...
ESPN
Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera acknowledges fans' 'frustrations' amid 1-3 start
Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera, in Year 3 of his tenure, said Monday if anyone thought it would be easy to turn around an organization with one playoff win since 2005, they'd essentially be ignoring the fact that "it's going to take time." But having lost three consecutive games to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ESPN
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones lauds Cooper Rush after he leads team to third win in row
ARLINGTON, Texas -- Cooper Rush does not know if Sunday's 25-10 win against the Washington Commanders was his final start as the Dallas Cowboys' quarterback. Neither does Jerry Jones. All they know is that if it is, Rush has left the Cowboys in a better spot than when he took...
ESPN
Deebo Samuel, 49ers roll over Rams, forge four-way NFC West tie
SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- In their two losses this season, the San Francisco 49ers' defense just needed a little help from the offense. On Monday night against the Los Angeles Rams, it turns out what was really needed was a heaping helping of Deebo Samuel. The Niners' previously struggling offense...
ESPN
Vikings riding ups and downs as Cousins learns new scheme
A sequence late in the fourth quarter Sunday perfectly illustrates Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins' uneven start to the 2022 season. Tied at 25 and facing a first down from his own 32-yard line at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Cousins launched a perfect 39-yard pass down the left sideline to receiver Justin Jefferson, the pair's 10th connection of the game. Jefferson was tackled at the New Orleans Saints' 29, putting the Vikings in position for a game-winning field goal. Cousins' top priorities at that point were to maintain possession and get in reasonable field goal range.
Comments / 1