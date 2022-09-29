ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 1

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ESPN

Arizona Cardinals star J.J. Watt plays in 26-16 victory, just days after having heart procedure

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- With his lip quivering, Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman J.J. Watt was on the verge of tears Sunday night after a 26-16 win over the Carolina Panthers when he talked about the impending birth of his son, and the dichotomy of spending months looking at the ultrasounds of his future son against seeing the ultrasound of his heart Thursday because he needed its rhythm to be reset after going into atrial fibrillation on Wednesday.
NFL
ESPN

Buffalo Bills lose receivers Isaiah McKenzie, Jamison Crowder to injuries

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie did not return to the team's 23-20 victory over the Baltimore Ravens after being placed in the concussion protocol Sunday. Wide receiver is now a position of concern for the Bills. Fellow slot receiver Jamison Crowder was carted off the field with a towel on his head and his left leg in an air cast. He also did not return after suffering the ankle injury. Wide receiver Jake Kumerow was not active Sunday after suffering a high ankle injury in the Bills' Week 3 loss to the Miami Dolphins.
BUFFALO, NY
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Heart of the matter: Doctor recommends Cardinals' J.J. Watt undergo procedure to fix problem

Always the quintessential professional, J.J. Watt stuck to his regular pre-game ritual on Sunday at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. The Cardinals’ veteran defensive end did his solo pass-rushing shadow work against a goal post at one end of the arena, did some private stretching in the end zone, then would return in uniform to finish his normal routine. ...
NFL
ESPN

Analysis: NFL isn't passing the eye test on head injuries

What happened in Tampa was the last thing the NFL, its players and its fanbase needed three days after Tua Tagovailoa's horrifying head injury called into question the league's commitment to curbing concussions. Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate sat out the second half of Sunday night's 41-31 loss to the...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baltimore, MD
Football
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Sports
City
Owings Mills, MD
Local
Maryland Football
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
ESPN

Spectator at Steelers game dies after fall from escalator

PITTSBURGH -- A spectator at Sunday's game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Jets died following a fall on an escalator at Acrisure Stadium. The Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety said police and emergency service personnel were alerted after a male spectator fell around 4:45 p.m., shortly after the end of New York's 24-20 victory over the Steelers.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Fuller
ESPN

NFL draft spin, weekly risers: Top 2023 edge rushers, defensive linemen

We're through Week 5 of the 2022 college football season, and we once again saw many top 2023 NFL draft prospects have great performances and post big numbers. That includes some of the top defensive linemen and edge rushers in the class. How do the top defensive ends, outside linebackers...
NFL
ESPN

Mahomes throws spinning flip pass to Edwards-Helaire for a TD

TAMPA, Fla. -- Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes added to his collection of unusual touchdown passes in the second quarter on the road Sunday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The former MVP of the league hit running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire with a 2-yard pass that...
TAMPA, FL
ESPN

Minnesota Vikings rookie Lewis Cine set for surgery on fractured leg

Minnesota Vikings rookie safety Lewis Cine will undergo surgery in London to repair a fractured left leg suffered during Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints, coach Kevin O'Connell said. Cine will remain in the United Kingdom until doctors determine it is safe for him to fly back to Minnesota.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ESPN

Patrick Mahomes, 'Houdini of our era,' helps Kansas City Chiefs atone for Super Bowl loss with statement win over Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, Fla. -- Patrick Mahomes has completed no-look passes, sidearm throws and even left-handed tosses. His 2-yard touchdown pass to Clyde Edwards-Helaire in the second quarter of what would become a 41-31 Kansas City Chiefs win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night was at or near the top of the list of Mahomes' impressive and unusual plays -- even to those who have been with Mahomes from the start of his NFL career.
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patriots#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ESPN

Deebo Samuel, 49ers roll over Rams, forge four-way NFC West tie

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- In their two losses this season, the San Francisco 49ers' defense just needed a little help from the offense. On Monday night against the Los Angeles Rams, it turns out what was really needed was a heaping helping of Deebo Samuel. The Niners' previously struggling offense...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ESPN

Vikings riding ups and downs as Cousins learns new scheme

A sequence late in the fourth quarter Sunday perfectly illustrates Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins' uneven start to the 2022 season. Tied at 25 and facing a first down from his own 32-yard line at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Cousins launched a perfect 39-yard pass down the left sideline to receiver Justin Jefferson, the pair's 10th connection of the game. Jefferson was tackled at the New Orleans Saints' 29, putting the Vikings in position for a game-winning field goal. Cousins' top priorities at that point were to maintain possession and get in reasonable field goal range.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy