Russia-Ukraine war: Russian maps appear to show rapid withdrawals in east and south; US promises more weapons to Kyiv – live
Russian maps appear to show Putin’s forces pulling back under pressure from Ukrainian forces; Joe Biden offer $625 million in new security assistance
Binance signs MoU with Kazakhstan to develop the country's digital asset market
The move is part of Binance's effort to establish a global law enforcement training program to help get...
Major Gulf markets mixed in early trade; Saudi extends gains
Oct 3 (Reuters) - Major stock markets in the Gulf were mixed in early trade on Monday, ahead of OPEC+'s monthly meet this week, with the Saudi index on course to extend gains for a fourth session. The benchmark index (.TASI) in Saudi Arabia advanced 1.1%, buoyed by a 1.5%...
Global central banks increase reserves by 20 tonnes in August - World Gold Council
In their latest commentary, the WGC said that central banks bought 20 tonnes of gold in August, down...
Global banks only have a 0.01% exposure to crypto, according to the BIS
The new report, which was commissioned by the Bank for International Settlements (BIS), shows that the 19 largest...
Nvidia says it is ceasing all activities in Russia, relocating employees
Oct 3 (Reuters) - U.S. chipmaker Nvidia Corp (NVDA.O) said on Monday it is ceasing all activities in Russia and giving employees there the option of continuing their jobs in other countries. "After previously suspending shipments to the country, we had continued to maintain our office to support our employees...
Safe-haven buying boosts gold, silver prices sharply higher
(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are posting strong gains in midday U.S. trading Monday. Silver is...
NYDIG and ARK investments remain dedicated to crypto despite the struggles of 2022
"NYDIG's Bitcoin balances hit all-time highs in Q3, up almost 100% year-over-year, and revenue is up 130% through...
Sterling climbs after tax plan reversal, dollar also weaker against other major currencies
NEW YORK/LONDON, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Sterling jumped against the dollar on Monday after Britain reversed a plan to cut the highest rate of income tax, and the dollar was also down against other major currencies. The pound rose against the dollar after media reports of the u-turn to its...
CPM Trade Signal - October 3, 2022
Prices as of 12:34 p.m. EDT Comex 3 October 2022 $1,698.10 (Basis the December 2022 Comex Contract). Initial Timeframe: 3 October 2022 to 14 October 2022. Gold prices rallied today following the release of weaker than expected manufacturing data from the U.S. It had been expected that economic activity would slow, but a softer than anticipated ISM manufacturing index figure suggests a U.S. economy that is slowing at a faster rate than could be wanted by markets in general. Gold reached $1,702.90 before backing off thus far today. Increased price volatility is expected to continue. Later this week, the release of U.S. employment data should provide more into U.S. economic conditions. Gold prices could head higher should this data disappoint markets.
Central European leaders pledge new measures to stem flow of migrants to EU
BUDAPEST, Oct 3 (Reuters) - The leaders of Hungary, Serbia and Austria pledged new measures on Monday to contain the flow of illegal migrants into the European Union through the Western Balkans, as border control forces become increasingly strained. In the first eight months of this year, 86,581 irregular entries...
Stocks up, yields retreat as investors eye slower manufacturing
Oct 3 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes rose on Monday at the start of the final quarter of a tumultuous year in which investors fretted about aggressive interest rate hikes against the backdrop of historically hot inflation and fears of slowing economic growth. Ten of the 11 major S&P 500...
European shares kick off last quarter of 2022 on upbeat note
Oct 3 (Reuters) - European shares gained on Monday, in a positive start to the last quarter of this year, as a slew of bleak economic activity data helped ease some jitters around the pace of monetary policy tightening by central banks to stamp out runaway inflation. The region-wide STOXX...
Bitcoin climbs above $19.5K amid a price rally in global assets
Climbing prices come in the face of concerns surrounding the solvency of Credit Suisse (CS), a globally systemically...
Japan ready to take 'decisive' steps on yen, finance minister says
TOKYO, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Japan stands ready to take "decisive" steps in the foreign exchange market if excessive yen moves persist, Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Monday, in a new warning against investors selling off the currency. "It's important for currencies to move stably as sharp and one-sided...
Wall Street futures climb 1% as Treasury yields retreat
Oct 4 (Reuters) - Wall Street futures rose more than 1% on Tuesday as a pullback in U.S. Treasury yields boosted the demand for stocks, with investors waiting for more economic data to gauge the monetary tightening path. Data on job openings and factory orders will be in focus after...
Egyptian pound weakens the most in four months
CAIRO, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Egypt weakened its currency on Monday by the most in more than four months, with the Egyptian pound falling by more than 0.10 pounds to the dollar, according to Refinitiv data. The pound was trading at 19.62 to the dollar at 1337 GMT, down from...
Italy's MPS commits with EU to up to 400 mln euros in asset sales
MILAN, Oct 3 (Reuters) - New restructuring commitments agreed by Italy and the European Union over state-owned bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena (MPS) (BMPS.MI) include disposals worth up to 400 million euros ($391 million), a document showed on Monday. The text of the EU Commission's decision that extended an...
Gulf bourses end higher on firmer oil prices; Saudi outperforms
Oct 3 (Reuters) - Most Gulf stock markets closed higher on Monday as oil prices rose ahead of the OPEC+ meet, with the Saudi index outperforming its peers in the region. Crude prices, a key catalyst for the Gulf's financial market, jumped by about $4 as OPEC+ considered reducing output by more than 1 million barrels per day (bpd) to buttress prices with what would be its biggest cut since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Goldman says reported OPEC+ output cuts reinforce its bullish oil view
Oct 3 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs said a production cut under consideration by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies was justified by the sharp decline in oil prices from recent highs and supported its bullish view. OPEC+ is discussing output cuts of more than 1...
