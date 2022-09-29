ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

cbs2iowa.com

Good weather gives Iowa farmers almost 7 days for fieldwork last week

DES MOINES, Iowa — Harvest was in full swing with little or no precipitation allowing farmers 6.7 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending October 2, 2022, according to the USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service. Fieldwork included harvesting row crops, chopping silage, and some fourth cutting of hay.
Iowa 4-H Foundation prepares for 24-hour giving event

AMES, Iowa - (Iowa's News Now) — The Iowa 4-H Foundation is launching its annual special 24-hour event, Iowa 4-H Giving Day, on October 4th and 5th. The giving starts at noon on Tuesday and runs until noon Wednesday. Each year on Iowa 4-H Giving Day, supporters across the...
Hy-Vee recalling some cheese boards & baskets

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Hy-Vee announced on Monday voluntary recalls of certain cheeses sold at their stores in the Midwest, including in Iowa. The grocery chain says the recall is on eight products that include cheese. The store says it was notified by Old Europe Cheese, Inc. from...
Gas prices drop 5 cents in Iowa, averaging $3.57 per gallon

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Average gasoline prices in Iowa have fallen 5 cents per gallon in the last week. Gas prices are averaging $3.57/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 2,036 stations in Iowa. Prices in Iowa are 11.5 cents per gallon higher than a month...
