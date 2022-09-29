Read full article on original website
Related
cbs2iowa.com
Former Iowan may move back to the state after Hurricane Ian demolishes Florida business
DES MOINES, Iowa — Living in Iowa since he was seven, Jason Crosser, decided to make Florida his home after college. A teacher at the time, he was looking to get rid of his personal gaming items he'd been collecting for decades. Crosser says, "I've been collecting since I...
cbs2iowa.com
Willie Fairley leaving for Florida on Friday morning, in need of donations and a driver
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Willie Fairley is heading down to Florida on Friday to help feed victims of Hurricane Ian. Fairley says the Q Shack is open Tuesday and Wednesday and all sales will go toward the trip. He is also looked for an experienced driver...
cbs2iowa.com
Good weather gives Iowa farmers almost 7 days for fieldwork last week
DES MOINES, Iowa — Harvest was in full swing with little or no precipitation allowing farmers 6.7 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending October 2, 2022, according to the USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service. Fieldwork included harvesting row crops, chopping silage, and some fourth cutting of hay.
cbs2iowa.com
Iowa 4-H Foundation prepares for 24-hour giving event
AMES, Iowa - (Iowa's News Now) — The Iowa 4-H Foundation is launching its annual special 24-hour event, Iowa 4-H Giving Day, on October 4th and 5th. The giving starts at noon on Tuesday and runs until noon Wednesday. Each year on Iowa 4-H Giving Day, supporters across the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cbs2iowa.com
Hy-Vee Disaster Relief Fleet to provide meals to Floridians impacted by Hurricane Ian
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Hy-Vee, Inc. deployed its Disaster Relief Fleet to locations in Florida impacted by Hurricane Ian on Friday. Hy-Vee employees departed from the Hy-Vee Fresh Commissary in Ankeny, Iowa, in several of the company’s response vehicles with supplies and food to assist with providing up to 1 million meals.
cbs2iowa.com
Hy-Vee recalling some cheese boards & baskets
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Hy-Vee announced on Monday voluntary recalls of certain cheeses sold at their stores in the Midwest, including in Iowa. The grocery chain says the recall is on eight products that include cheese. The store says it was notified by Old Europe Cheese, Inc. from...
cbs2iowa.com
Homeless pets impacted by Hurricane Ian transported to shelters nationwide
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The BISSELL Pet Foundation continued to show support to the state of Florida, in wake of Hurricane Ian. Due to road closures, more than 100 Florida pets were flown by a local pilot to safety, foundation organizers said. Pets will then make their way to eight...
cbs2iowa.com
Domestic violence fatalities decline slightly in first eight months of 2022
DES MOINES, Iowa — Twelve people lost their lives as a result of domestic violence in the first eight months of 2022. Nine women and three bystanders were killed as a result of these domestic violence cases. The 12 deaths in 2022 represent a decrease in the number of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cbs2iowa.com
Gas prices drop 5 cents in Iowa, averaging $3.57 per gallon
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Average gasoline prices in Iowa have fallen 5 cents per gallon in the last week. Gas prices are averaging $3.57/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 2,036 stations in Iowa. Prices in Iowa are 11.5 cents per gallon higher than a month...
Comments / 0