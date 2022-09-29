Read full article on original website
Related
erienewsnow.com
Halloween Hours Set In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Halloween is less than a month away, and lawmakers in the City of Jamestown have finalized times for trick-or-treaters. Traditionally the time frame for Halloween within city limits ranges from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., this year the public safety committee had considered different hours for the spooky night.
wnynewsnow.com
Litter Box Bathroom Rumors Potentially Harmful To Trans Students
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Schools all across the country are facing a similar rumor, that they are implementing a litter box for students who identify as furries, and why misinformation is harmful. WNY News Now spoke to a self-identifying furry on this matter, and they explained why...
erienewsnow.com
Girard Receives $150,000 for Mission Main Street Grant Program
The Erie County Gaming Revenue Authority's (ECGRA) Rural Listening Tour continues this week, with a stop in Girard on Tuesday. The ECGRA is reporting its findings from a summer long Rural Listening Tour in communities throughout the area. Last week they were in Union City presenting money, and now they...
erienewsnow.com
LECOM Health Announces the Purchase of Independence Court of Erie
LECOM Health announced the purchase of Independence Court of Erie and has renamed the location Parkside at Glenwood. The facility offers enhanced personal care and a memory care unit. LECOM said the addition of Parkside at Glenwood will afford them the opportunity to serve even more residents in need of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
erienewsnow.com
100 Black Men Launches Chapter in Erie
There's program for black men that can be found all over the country, it's called 100 Black Men, and the organization has just launched right here in Erie. The Erie chapter just launched, and it took several months to get to where it is now. The Erie chapter has been...
nypressnews.com
Parents want answers after traumatic bus ride for students in Lakewood
Students aboard bus 678 in the Clover Park School District experienced a chaotic ride to school Wednesday morning. Sofie Lindenfeld was one of the students on the bus. She said another student suffered a seizure and the bus driver didn’t do enough to help. “I was screaming at the...
erienewsnow.com
Titusville Moose Lodge Gives Back to Area First Responders
Monday night, the Moose Lodge in Titusville gave back to area first responders in a big way. Titusville Moose Lodge 84 held its sixth annual first responders dinner, serving up food to volunteer firefighters and emergency medical responders throughout the area. But it was more than just dinner, they also...
erienewsnow.com
CDC: Erie, Crawford Counties See Low Community Level of COVID-19; Warren County at Medium Level
Erie and Crawford Counties are seeing a low community level of COVID-19 while Warren County has been placed at the medium level, according to the latest data from the CDC on Thursday. At the low level, the CDC suggests you:. Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines. Get tested if...
erienewsnow.com
Erie County Council, Executive Battle over Covid Relief Money
As Project RESOLVE begins to take shape at Penn State Behrend, so too does a power struggle in County government, with County Executive Brenton Davis pledging millions to the idea while several councilmembers urge patience. "The county executive has no authority to make any promise of money whatsoever," said Erie...
Centre Daily
Black, disabled and pregnant applicants were rejected at NY staffing company, feds say
A New York staffing company accused of discriminating against Black, disabled and pregnant applicants will pay $500,000 to settle a lawsuit brought by the U.S. U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, according to an Oct. 3 release. The lawsuit alleges that Staffing Solutions of WNY Inc. in Buffalo accepted and placed...
erienewsnow.com
Hurricane Ian Impacts Former Erie Residents
Former WICU Reporter Harry Hairston currently resides in Naples, Florida and Hurricane Ian had a major impact near his home. He told Erie News Now, "Just a very short drive from my house, people had 12 feet of water in their homes." Another former Erie resident lives near Sarasota, Florida.
Extremely Popular Cookie Place Coming to Transit Road
Look what is coming to Transit Road! If you have never been to Crumbl Cookie, you are missing out. There is a brand new location that is going to be opening up in the Clarence / Amherst area soon!. Crumbl Cookies New Location. 5205 Transit Rd, Buffalo, NY 14221. Crumbl...
erienewsnow.com
St. Joseph's Oktoberfest Brings Community Together
Erie's annual Oktoberfest was held at St. Joseph's Church today, acting as a fundraiser for the church. The event also acts as a way to build the community. "It brings people together," said event-goer Mario Lozada. "Families get together, friends just enjoying the time, the good food and stuff like that. It's really an enjoyable time for all of us. I mean, even if we don't know each other, we end up talking and to know each other, stuff like that."
Unique fundraiser takes people ‘over the edge’ Saturday
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A unique fundraiser will be taking people “over the edge” on Saturday. During a fundraiser for Oishei Children’s Hospital and the United Way, participants will rappel down 20 stories off the M&T Plaza Building on Main Street in downtown Buffalo. Friday, they held a practice run. donations raised will help mothers […]
wnynewsnow.com
Jamestown Police Looking For Stolen Traffic Cone
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – The Jamestown Police Department is looking for assistance in identifying a vehicle involved in a theft of an elementary school traffic cone. JPD released a video showing a white SUV stopping in front of Lincoln Elementary School, an individual then got out of the passenger side of the vehicle and took one of the school’s unique traffic cones. The suspect then returned to the vehicle and left the area.
erienewsnow.com
CT Consultants & Henry T. Welka and Associates of Erie Announce Merger
CT Consultants Inc. has announced the merge of Henry T. Welka and Associates of Erie, Pennsylvania. Henry T. Welka and Associates was established in 1969, it provides quality land surveying, civil engineering, and land planning services to those in the Erie area. Welka and Associates has completed more than 16,500...
firefighternation.com
Buffalo (NY) Firefighter Canned for Medical Marijuana Use Wins First Round in Getting Rehired
Patrick Lakamp – The Buffalo News, N.Y. Sep. 29—A Buffalo firefighter fired over his medical marijuana use can proceed with his legal action to get his job back, a state judge ruled Thursday, but the judge declined to immediately reinstate him as he requested. State Supreme Court Justice...
wesb.com
Olean Hospital Cath Lab Downtime/Upgrades
Olean, Ny – The interventional cardiac catheterization laboratory, typically referred to as the “cath lab”, at Olean General Hospital (OGH) will be undergoing some updates that will start next week. The cath lab is a procedural room where physicians use a catheter to conduct diagnostic tests and...
wnynewsnow.com
Jamestown Man Arrested For Reckless Driving, DWI
App users, tap here to watch video. Busti, NY (WNY News Now) – A Jamestown Man was arrested Sunday afternoon after allegedly recklessly driving while intoxicated in the Town of Busti. Officers with the Lakewood-Busti Police Department were dispatched in search for a Gray Chevy Cruze that reportedly was...
First Snow Forecasted For This Saturday In Western New York
Yep...the dreaded "S" word has been utter already here in Western New York. We are only four days into October and it looks like snow could be coming our way this weekend. Channel 7's meteorologist Aaron Mentkowski, there is a slight chance that the rain we will be getting here in Westen New York on Thursday and Friday will change over to snow early Saturday morning.
Comments / 3