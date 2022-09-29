ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Halloween Hours Set In Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Halloween is less than a month away, and lawmakers in the City of Jamestown have finalized times for trick-or-treaters. Traditionally the time frame for Halloween within city limits ranges from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., this year the public safety committee had considered different hours for the spooky night.
JAMESTOWN, NY
Litter Box Bathroom Rumors Potentially Harmful To Trans Students

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Schools all across the country are facing a similar rumor, that they are implementing a litter box for students who identify as furries, and why misinformation is harmful. WNY News Now spoke to a self-identifying furry on this matter, and they explained why...
JAMESTOWN, NY
Girard Receives $150,000 for Mission Main Street Grant Program

The Erie County Gaming Revenue Authority's (ECGRA) Rural Listening Tour continues this week, with a stop in Girard on Tuesday. The ECGRA is reporting its findings from a summer long Rural Listening Tour in communities throughout the area. Last week they were in Union City presenting money, and now they...
GIRARD, PA
LECOM Health Announces the Purchase of Independence Court of Erie

LECOM Health announced the purchase of Independence Court of Erie and has renamed the location Parkside at Glenwood. The facility offers enhanced personal care and a memory care unit. LECOM said the addition of Parkside at Glenwood will afford them the opportunity to serve even more residents in need of...
ERIE, PA
100 Black Men Launches Chapter in Erie

There's program for black men that can be found all over the country, it's called 100 Black Men, and the organization has just launched right here in Erie. The Erie chapter just launched, and it took several months to get to where it is now. The Erie chapter has been...
ERIE, PA
Titusville Moose Lodge Gives Back to Area First Responders

Monday night, the Moose Lodge in Titusville gave back to area first responders in a big way. Titusville Moose Lodge 84 held its sixth annual first responders dinner, serving up food to volunteer firefighters and emergency medical responders throughout the area. But it was more than just dinner, they also...
TITUSVILLE, PA
Erie County Council, Executive Battle over Covid Relief Money

As Project RESOLVE begins to take shape at Penn State Behrend, so too does a power struggle in County government, with County Executive Brenton Davis pledging millions to the idea while several councilmembers urge patience. "The county executive has no authority to make any promise of money whatsoever," said Erie...
ERIE COUNTY, PA
Hurricane Ian Impacts Former Erie Residents

Former WICU Reporter Harry Hairston currently resides in Naples, Florida and Hurricane Ian had a major impact near his home. He told Erie News Now, "Just a very short drive from my house, people had 12 feet of water in their homes." Another former Erie resident lives near Sarasota, Florida.
ERIE, PA
St. Joseph's Oktoberfest Brings Community Together

Erie's annual Oktoberfest was held at St. Joseph's Church today, acting as a fundraiser for the church. The event also acts as a way to build the community. "It brings people together," said event-goer Mario Lozada. "Families get together, friends just enjoying the time, the good food and stuff like that. It's really an enjoyable time for all of us. I mean, even if we don't know each other, we end up talking and to know each other, stuff like that."
ERIE, PA
Unique fundraiser takes people ‘over the edge’ Saturday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A unique fundraiser will be taking people “over the edge” on Saturday. During a fundraiser for Oishei Children’s Hospital and the United Way, participants will rappel down 20 stories off the M&T Plaza Building on Main Street in downtown Buffalo. Friday, they held a practice run. donations raised will help mothers […]
BUFFALO, NY
Jamestown Police Looking For Stolen Traffic Cone

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – The Jamestown Police Department is looking for assistance in identifying a vehicle involved in a theft of an elementary school traffic cone. JPD released a video showing a white SUV stopping in front of Lincoln Elementary School, an individual then got out of the passenger side of the vehicle and took one of the school’s unique traffic cones. The suspect then returned to the vehicle and left the area.
JAMESTOWN, NY
CT Consultants & Henry T. Welka and Associates of Erie Announce Merger

CT Consultants Inc. has announced the merge of Henry T. Welka and Associates of Erie, Pennsylvania. Henry T. Welka and Associates was established in 1969, it provides quality land surveying, civil engineering, and land planning services to those in the Erie area. Welka and Associates has completed more than 16,500...
ERIE, PA
Olean Hospital Cath Lab Downtime/Upgrades

Olean, Ny – The interventional cardiac catheterization laboratory, typically referred to as the “cath lab”, at Olean General Hospital (OGH) will be undergoing some updates that will start next week. The cath lab is a procedural room where physicians use a catheter to conduct diagnostic tests and...
OLEAN, NY
Jamestown Man Arrested For Reckless Driving, DWI

App users, tap here to watch video. Busti, NY (WNY News Now) – A Jamestown Man was arrested Sunday afternoon after allegedly recklessly driving while intoxicated in the Town of Busti. Officers with the Lakewood-Busti Police Department were dispatched in search for a Gray Chevy Cruze that reportedly was...
JAMESTOWN, NY
First Snow Forecasted For This Saturday In Western New York

Yep...the dreaded "S" word has been utter already here in Western New York. We are only four days into October and it looks like snow could be coming our way this weekend. Channel 7's meteorologist Aaron Mentkowski, there is a slight chance that the rain we will be getting here in Westen New York on Thursday and Friday will change over to snow early Saturday morning.
BUFFALO, NY

