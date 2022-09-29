Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Californian Cities Make the Top 10 Most Rat-Infested ListYour California GuideLos Angeles, CA
The Five Best Places to Buy Steaks in Los Angeles, Regardless of Your AddressLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Doria Ragland: All you need to know about Meghan Markle's momCheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
Chicken Fast Food Chain Starbird is Opening Newest Restaurant in Los Angeles County This MonthLet's Eat LAHermosa Beach, CA
5 Tasty Places to Get Pizza Delivery in LALet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Related
Register Citizen
Kim Kardashian Releases Her First Spotify-Exclusive Podcast
On Monday, Spotify released the first two episodes of original podcast “Kim Kardashian’s The System: The Case of Kevin Keith,” available worldwide. Following the series premiere, new episodes will be released each Monday thereafter. More from Variety. Crooked Media Hires Vice's Lucinda Treat as First CEO, Gets...
Register Citizen
Cate Blanchett on Learning How to Play Piano and Conduct for ‘Tár,’ How Movie Depicts the ‘Corrupting Nature of Power’
Cate Blanchett stunned audiences on Monday night at the New York Film Festival with her commanding performance as Lydia Tár — a fictional celebrity composer who experiences a grand fall from grace after her past comes back to haunt her. When writer-director Todd Fields premiered “Tár” last month...
Register Citizen
Pearl Jam, Wet Leg, Mac DeMarco Feature on Upcoming Abortion Rights Benefit Album
Pearl Jam, Wet Leg, Mac DeMarco, Death Cab For Cutie, David Byrne and Devo, R.E.M. and Fleet Foxes are just a few of the artists contributing exclusive recordings for a new abortion rights benefit album set to release this week. The album, Good Music to Ensure Safe Abortion Access to...
Register Citizen
Bob Dylan Audiobook’s Celebrity Readers and Their Chapters Revealed, From Helen Mirren on ‘Pump It Up’ to Alfre Woodard on ‘Tutti Fruitti’ (EXCLUSIVE)
The question is no longer just what Bob Dylan will have to say about Elvis Costello’s “Pump It Up” or the Clash’s “London Calling” when he writes about them in his new book, “The Philosophy of Modern Song.” Now we can wonder how Helen Mirren or Renée Zellweger will sound giving voice to Dylan’s prose as they read those chapters, respectively, in the audiobook version, which, like the hardback, arrives Nov. 1.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Velma Is Officially A Lesbian In "Trick Or Treat Scooby-Doo!," And FINALLY
Scooby-Doo fans are ecstatic that Velma is finally being outright portrayed as a lesbian: "I never thought I'd live to see the day when Velma is very clearly having gay thoughts on-screen."
Register Citizen
Rage Against the Machine Cancel North American Tour
Rage Against the Machine have canceled their 2023 North American Tour due to Zach de la Rocha’s leg injury, the band announced across social media on Tuesday. The decision comes nearly two months after the injury forced Rage to cancel their European show dates as well. De la Rocha injured his leg in July in Chicago during Rage Against the Machine’s second show on their reunion tour, and he pushed on for the rest of the band’s U.S. dates, performing while remaining seated for another month and closing at Madison Square Garden before canceling the subsequent shows.
Register Citizen
‘Fire Country,’ CBS’ New Drama About Incarcerated Firefighters, Has Some Style, but Its Bravado Is Predictable: TV Review
It was only a matter of time before broadcast TV — where police procedurals reign supreme — took a harder pivot into exploring the lives of firefighters. With audiences either craving more cop content or deeply skeptical of its lionization, it makes sense that networks might be more into the idea of spotlighting firefighters, who tend to point hoses at the danger they face rather than guns.
Comments / 0