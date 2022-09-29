Rage Against the Machine have canceled their 2023 North American Tour due to Zach de la Rocha’s leg injury, the band announced across social media on Tuesday. The decision comes nearly two months after the injury forced Rage to cancel their European show dates as well. De la Rocha injured his leg in July in Chicago during Rage Against the Machine’s second show on their reunion tour, and he pushed on for the rest of the band’s U.S. dates, performing while remaining seated for another month and closing at Madison Square Garden before canceling the subsequent shows.

ROCK MUSIC ・ 1 HOUR AGO