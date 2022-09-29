ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kim Kardashian Releases Her First Spotify-Exclusive Podcast

On Monday, Spotify released the first two episodes of original podcast “Kim Kardashian’s The System: The Case of Kevin Keith,” available worldwide. Following the series premiere, new episodes will be released each Monday thereafter. More from Variety. Crooked Media Hires Vice's Lucinda Treat as First CEO, Gets...
Bob Dylan Audiobook’s Celebrity Readers and Their Chapters Revealed, From Helen Mirren on ‘Pump It Up’ to Alfre Woodard on ‘Tutti Fruitti’ (EXCLUSIVE)

The question is no longer just what Bob Dylan will have to say about Elvis Costello’s “Pump It Up” or the Clash’s “London Calling” when he writes about them in his new book, “The Philosophy of Modern Song.” Now we can wonder how Helen Mirren or Renée Zellweger will sound giving voice to Dylan’s prose as they read those chapters, respectively, in the audiobook version, which, like the hardback, arrives Nov. 1.
Rage Against the Machine Cancel North American Tour

Rage Against the Machine have canceled their 2023 North American Tour due to Zach de la Rocha’s leg injury, the band announced across social media on Tuesday. The decision comes nearly two months after the injury forced Rage to cancel their European show dates as well. De la Rocha injured his leg in July in Chicago during Rage Against the Machine’s second show on their reunion tour, and he pushed on for the rest of the band’s U.S. dates, performing while remaining seated for another month and closing at Madison Square Garden before canceling the subsequent shows.
‘Fire Country,’ CBS’ New Drama About Incarcerated Firefighters, Has Some Style, but Its Bravado Is Predictable: TV Review

It was only a matter of time before broadcast TV — where police procedurals reign supreme — took a harder pivot into exploring the lives of firefighters. With audiences either craving more cop content or deeply skeptical of its lionization, it makes sense that networks might be more into the idea of spotlighting firefighters, who tend to point hoses at the danger they face rather than guns.
