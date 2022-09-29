ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamestown, NY

Power 93.7 WBLK

Proof That Mercury Retrograde Existed In Buffalo

Now that Mercury retrograde is over, many Western New Yorkers can breathe a huge sigh of relief. For the past few weeks, Mercury was in retrograde, causing some Buffalonians to hide under a table and not want to come out, believing their lives were about to collapse into total chaos.
BUFFALO, NY
Jamestown, NY
Lifestyle
City
Jamestown, NY
erienewsnow.com

LECOM Health Announces the Purchase of Independence Court of Erie

LECOM Health announced the purchase of Independence Court of Erie and has renamed the location Parkside at Glenwood. The facility offers enhanced personal care and a memory care unit. LECOM said the addition of Parkside at Glenwood will afford them the opportunity to serve even more residents in need of...
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Halloween Hours Set In Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Halloween is less than a month away, and lawmakers in the City of Jamestown have finalized times for trick-or-treaters. Traditionally the time frame for Halloween within city limits ranges from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., this year the public safety committee had considered different hours for the spooky night.
JAMESTOWN, NY
erienewsnow.com

CT Consultants & Henry T. Welka and Associates of Erie Announce Merger

CT Consultants Inc. has announced the merge of Henry T. Welka and Associates of Erie, Pennsylvania. Henry T. Welka and Associates was established in 1969, it provides quality land surveying, civil engineering, and land planning services to those in the Erie area. Welka and Associates has completed more than 16,500...
ERIE, PA
96.1 The Breeze

First Snow Forecasted For This Saturday In Western New York

Yep...the dreaded "S" word has been utter already here in Western New York. We are only four days into October and it looks like snow could be coming our way this weekend. Channel 7's meteorologist Aaron Mentkowski, there is a slight chance that the rain we will be getting here in Westen New York on Thursday and Friday will change over to snow early Saturday morning.
BUFFALO, NY
erienewsnow.com

Hurricane Ian Impacts Former Erie Residents

Former WICU Reporter Harry Hairston currently resides in Naples, Florida and Hurricane Ian had a major impact near his home. He told Erie News Now, "Just a very short drive from my house, people had 12 feet of water in their homes." Another former Erie resident lives near Sarasota, Florida.
ERIE, PA
wnynewsnow.com

New Skate Park Opens In Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — A new public skatepark is now open in the City of Jamestown, with locals coming together over the weekend to celebrate the grand opening. Local youth christen the JTNY Power House Skate Park on Saturday. Brainchild of Jamestown Skate Products owner Pete Scheira, fundraising began over 12-years-ago when he pitched the idea to then Mayor Sam Teresi.
JAMESTOWN, NY
erienewsnow.com

Titusville Moose Lodge Gives Back to Area First Responders

Monday night, the Moose Lodge in Titusville gave back to area first responders in a big way. Titusville Moose Lodge 84 held its sixth annual first responders dinner, serving up food to volunteer firefighters and emergency medical responders throughout the area. But it was more than just dinner, they also...
TITUSVILLE, PA
wnynewsnow.com

Litter Box Bathroom Rumors Potentially Harmful To Trans Students

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Schools all across the country are facing a similar rumor, that they are implementing a litter box for students who identify as furries, and why misinformation is harmful. WNY News Now spoke to a self-identifying furry on this matter, and they explained why...
JAMESTOWN, NY
buffalorising.com

Scajaquada Creek, The Riviere aux Chevaux?

West of the Great Northern Elevator so prominent in the News these days, there is a historical place marker located on Michigan Avenue near Ganson St. stating that the first settlement of Buffalo occurred near there, at a trading post established by Daniel Chabert Joncaire aka Joncaire Chabert. The settlement was established at what the French called the “Petit Rapide” or Little Rapid at a place also known as the “Riviere aux Chevaux” or Horse River. But is the location on an island in the Buffalo River, correct or was the Horse River somewhere else?
BUFFALO, NY

