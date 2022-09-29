Read full article on original website
Sheetz Lowers Price of Unleaded Gas, Other Stations are Quick to Follow
While gas prices are slowly going back up in other parts of the country, they're holding steady here in Erie and across Pennsylvania, according to AAA. But, there's a bit of a gas price war going on in one spot here in Erie this morning. The new Sheetz at West...
Riders call for a 'transit revolution' in WNY
Transit advocates have been calling for change for years, but say now is the time for a transit revolution.
Proof That Mercury Retrograde Existed In Buffalo
Now that Mercury retrograde is over, many Western New Yorkers can breathe a huge sigh of relief. For the past few weeks, Mercury was in retrograde, causing some Buffalonians to hide under a table and not want to come out, believing their lives were about to collapse into total chaos.
Gorgeous Farm For Sale In Springville, NY [PHOTOS]
The fall is the perfect time to shop for houses in Western New York. The leaves are changing and the cooler air has moved in. There are some pretty spectacular places to see and consider if you are buying a home. There are some homes that are fit for "the...
LECOM Health Announces the Purchase of Independence Court of Erie
LECOM Health announced the purchase of Independence Court of Erie and has renamed the location Parkside at Glenwood. The facility offers enhanced personal care and a memory care unit. LECOM said the addition of Parkside at Glenwood will afford them the opportunity to serve even more residents in need of...
Gov. Hochul announces new lithium-ion gigafactory in Chautauqua County
Gov. Hochul announced Monday that Electrovaya, a lithium-ion battery producer, will build its first U.S plant in the town of Ellicott.
Tips To Lower Your Heating Bill To Help Survive Winter In Buffalo
Now that autumn has arrived in Western New York, people are starting to prepare for cold weather and all that winter brings. One thing you can guarantee in Buffalo is that winter in the 716 is always coming. Lots of people feel that we actually only have only 2 seasons...
Halloween Hours Set In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Halloween is less than a month away, and lawmakers in the City of Jamestown have finalized times for trick-or-treaters. Traditionally the time frame for Halloween within city limits ranges from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., this year the public safety committee had considered different hours for the spooky night.
CT Consultants & Henry T. Welka and Associates of Erie Announce Merger
CT Consultants Inc. has announced the merge of Henry T. Welka and Associates of Erie, Pennsylvania. Henry T. Welka and Associates was established in 1969, it provides quality land surveying, civil engineering, and land planning services to those in the Erie area. Welka and Associates has completed more than 16,500...
Volunteers Ready For Weekend Cleanup Effort In Southern Chautauqua County
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Volunteers are ready to hit the roads of southern Chautauqua County this weekend as part of an annual cleanup effort hosted by the Audubon Community Nature Center. On Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to noon, volunteers will collect trash along Route 62 and, if...
First Snow Forecasted For This Saturday In Western New York
Yep...the dreaded "S" word has been utter already here in Western New York. We are only four days into October and it looks like snow could be coming our way this weekend. Channel 7's meteorologist Aaron Mentkowski, there is a slight chance that the rain we will be getting here in Westen New York on Thursday and Friday will change over to snow early Saturday morning.
Hurricane Ian Impacts Former Erie Residents
Former WICU Reporter Harry Hairston currently resides in Naples, Florida and Hurricane Ian had a major impact near his home. He told Erie News Now, "Just a very short drive from my house, people had 12 feet of water in their homes." Another former Erie resident lives near Sarasota, Florida.
New Skate Park Opens In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — A new public skatepark is now open in the City of Jamestown, with locals coming together over the weekend to celebrate the grand opening. Local youth christen the JTNY Power House Skate Park on Saturday. Brainchild of Jamestown Skate Products owner Pete Scheira, fundraising began over 12-years-ago when he pitched the idea to then Mayor Sam Teresi.
Titusville Moose Lodge Gives Back to Area First Responders
Monday night, the Moose Lodge in Titusville gave back to area first responders in a big way. Titusville Moose Lodge 84 held its sixth annual first responders dinner, serving up food to volunteer firefighters and emergency medical responders throughout the area. But it was more than just dinner, they also...
Litter Box Bathroom Rumors Potentially Harmful To Trans Students
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Schools all across the country are facing a similar rumor, that they are implementing a litter box for students who identify as furries, and why misinformation is harmful. WNY News Now spoke to a self-identifying furry on this matter, and they explained why...
15 Large ‘Illegal Marijuana Plants’ Found In New York State Forest
Fifteen large weed plants were burned after it was discovered in a state forest. On Wednesday, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation released its weekly DEC Forest Rangers - Week in Review. "Over the last decade, as well as during the COVID-19 pandemic, DEC saw an increase in...
CDC: Erie, Crawford Counties See Low Community Level of COVID-19; Warren County at Medium Level
Erie and Crawford Counties are seeing a low community level of COVID-19 while Warren County has been placed at the medium level, according to the latest data from the CDC on Thursday. At the low level, the CDC suggests you:. Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines. Get tested if...
Scajaquada Creek, The Riviere aux Chevaux?
West of the Great Northern Elevator so prominent in the News these days, there is a historical place marker located on Michigan Avenue near Ganson St. stating that the first settlement of Buffalo occurred near there, at a trading post established by Daniel Chabert Joncaire aka Joncaire Chabert. The settlement was established at what the French called the “Petit Rapide” or Little Rapid at a place also known as the “Riviere aux Chevaux” or Horse River. But is the location on an island in the Buffalo River, correct or was the Horse River somewhere else?
Dipson Theatres closes Eastern Hills Mall location
An Eastern Hills Mall spokesperson released a statement to 7 News which said in part "we wish Dipson Theaters, their ownership, and employees the absolute best moving forward."
