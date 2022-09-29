Read full article on original website
CBS 58
Gourmet fried chicken making its way to Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Fried chicken has long been a staple of down-home American cuisine, and has even seen a growth in popularity worldwide. A new local restaurant is opening a 3,150 sq. ft. location that aims to celebrate fried chicken while doing so in a gourmet style. Here Chicky...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Outpost fair trade mural in Bay View
MILWAUKEE - It's easy to skip over fair trade marks on food products at the grocery store. Artist Nova Czarnecki is painting a fair trade mural outside Outpost Natural Foods in Bay View to change that. When you buy products from the store, you don't think about who produced them.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Frozen 1987 Webb burgers from Brewers 12-game win streak raffled off
GREENFIELD, Wis. - A Milwaukee area man raffled off two burgers that he's had since Ronald Reagan was president back in the 1980s. Rod Waters is a sub shop owner in Greenfield and an avid Brewers fan. He is such a fan that he saved two George Webb hamburgers from the Brewers' 12-game winning streak in April 1987. Waters kept those two burgers and an article about the streak and burger giveaway in a baggie that was notarized and stamped.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Vincent HS Fall Harvest Fest set for Monday, Oct. 3
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee's Vincent High School will be hosting a Fall Harvest Fest on Monday, Oct. 3 from 4 p.m to 6:30 p.m. Vincent is the only high school in Milwaukee that has an agricultural program. The Fall Harvest Fest gives students a chance to feature their market products to locals. Market products will include pumpkins, gourds, canned goods, sweet treats, candles, lotion and soaps. The fair will be cash only, and all proceeds will benefit the agriculture programs.
milwaukeemag.com
Why Mayor Johnson Moved to Milwaukee’s Concordia Neighborhood
A house in the Concordia neighborhood on Milwaukee’s Near West Side has served as a private residence, a Marquette University Dental School fraternity house and a home hospice location all before it was a home to the tax-exempt Père Marquette Jesuit Community of priests and brothers. And now, Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson and his family are settling into their new home there.
wuwm.com
Your next Milwaukee parking ticket may be issued by someone driving a Mustang EV
Later this month, you may see some city of Milwaukee parking enforcement officers driving Mustangs. More specifically, driving the Ford Mustang Mach-E, which is an electric vehicle. It's part of the city's ongoing effort to get more of its fleet off of gasoline use. And Milwaukee's not the only local government in Wisconsin on that road.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Top pop culture costumes for Halloween 2022
MILWAUKEE - Not sure what your costume will be for Halloween this year? Whether you're going dressing up with your family, a group or going solo, lifestyle expert Jen Munoz has you covered with these top pop culture costumes.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police safety initiative; LGBTQ+ community
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department announced on Monday, Oct. 3 a new safety initiative that will help the LGBTQ+ community and human trafficking victims. It is called the Safe Place program. The Safe Place Program is an active collaboration among the police, businesses, and social organizations designed to assist...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Dropout Athletics: Classes for every fitness background, lifestyle
MILWAUKEE - Whether you're a fitness junkie, overworked parent or young professional, the team at Dropout Athletics has classes for every fitness background and lifestyle. Brian Kramp is in Milwaukee’s Riverwest neighborhood checking out the new workout facility.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Autumn Farm Days; Ozaukee County brings early 1800s to life
SAUKVILLE, Wis. - Saukville brought the sights, smells and sounds of fall to those who visited Autumn Farm Days fall festival on Oct. 1 and 2. For those who attended, it was a trip back in time with a glimpse of the early 1800s. "At one time, this was the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Eduardo Garza's mission, help veterans succeed
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee’s lakefront is home to some truly spectacular views. It is a reminder that sometimes, "there is no place like home," but what happens when home doesn’t feel right? That is where people like Eduardo Garza come in. "When you are in the military, you are...
Fox11online.com
Missing Sheboygan woman found
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY (WLUK) -- A Silver Alert has been issued for a 79-year-old woman missing from Sheboygan County. Officials say Florence T. Kaiser left her home without her phone, ID or forms of payment. She was last seen on Highway O. Kaiser is described as 5-foot-6, 195 pounds, with blue...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Sheboygan North senior following the signs to success
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - While learning a specialty language as a sophomore, Sheboygan North's Maxwell Tutas decided maybe he could implement some of those skills on the athletic field. That's what makes him this week's FOX6 High School Hot Shot. "I play safety, corner, quarterback, kick return, pat holder," said Tutas....
This Wisconsin Bakery Serves The Best Apple Pie
'Tis the season for mouth-watering apple pie.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee lost child reunited with family
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police said a lost child found Sunday afternoon, Oct. 2 near 61st and Morgan was reunited with his family Sunday evening. Police said the boy is between the ages of 3 and 5. He was found around 3 p.m. Sunday. By 6 p.m., he was back with...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
2 Milwaukee shootings Tuesday night; 2 men wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shootings that happened Tuesday, Oct. 3. Two men were wounded as a result of the shootings. The first shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. near 30th and Pierce. The victim, a 26-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained non-fatal injuries after being struck by gunfire. He was taken to the hospital where he is expected to survive. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are still under investigation.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Judge enforces Northridge Mall raze orders
MILWAUKEE - A judge enforced the raze orders for the former Northridge Mall during a motion hearing Monday, Oct. 3. The blighted property has been the site of several break-ins and suspected arsons. The ruling was the latest in the saga of the abandoned property owned by U.S. Black Spruce...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee woman with autisim missing, needs medication
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are asking for your help in their search for a missing 23-year-old woman. Elena Ammerman was last seen near 69th and Cleveland in Milwaukee around 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30. Ammerman is described as a female, white, 5'5" tall, weighing about 125 pounds, with blue...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Reba McEntire at Fiserv Forum on March 17
MILWAUKEE - Reba McEntire will perform at the Fiserv Forum on March 17 with special guests Terri Clark and The Isaacs. Tickets go on sale Friday, Oct. 7 at 10 a.m. Reba fans can access a special fan presale starting Tuesday, October 4 at 10 am by signing up for Reba’s email list here: http://eepurl.com/bYbLIP. Fans must be signed up by 11:59 pm CT on Monday, October 3 in order to receive the presale code.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee Kosciuszko Park shooting, 1 hurt
MILWAUKEE - One person was hurt in a shooting at Milwaukee's Kosciuszko Park Monday night, Oct. 3. Sheriff's officials said the victim, a male, was shot twice near the basketball courts at the park near 5th and Lincoln shortly before 9 p.m. Investigators are looking into what led to the...
