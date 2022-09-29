ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFTs In A Nutshell: A Weekly Review

BitStarz Player Lands $2,459,124 Record Win! Could you be next big winner?. Bear market for NFTs aside, we still saw some hefty sales come through over the past week. Meanwhile, new feature rollouts from the likes of Metamask and Meta hit the block, and one NFT collection had a brief scare after it’s NFTs started to get delisted from OpenSea.
12 Best Crypto Telegram Groups To Join In 2022-23

The crypto industry is witnessing an increasing number of adoption in the mainstream world today. Many people are quickly adopting the endless possibilities of cryptocurrency and creating wealth for themselves through investment and trading. Despite the rapid growth witnessed in the industry and the opportunities it presents, many people still...
Globiance has just released their latest APP update!

Globiance – the all-in-one Banking/Crypto/Exchange Platform, has just released an update to their Globiance APP for Android and IOS. The newest version of the Globiance APP has just been released to the public. Its completely revamped design introduces a plethora of options and a reimagined user-interface. The modern design of the APP feels like a mixed ‘vibe’ of 80’s retro meets ‘launch-pad’ straight to the future. But don’t be fooled by its ‘out of this world’ appearance, this APP is built to perform.
Could Big Eyes Coin Outperform Shiba Inu and Dogecoin as the top Meme Coin in the Bearish Market?

The cryptocurrency market has suffered a big drop in the last few months, and many crypto enthusiasts have been eagerly waiting to take the plunge and invest in platforms that could take them out of the Bearish market. Even though there has been a lot of uncertainty, the good news is that there are quite a few new cryptocurrencies attempting to take the crypto world by storm daily.
Big Eyes to Become the Next Big Memecoin After Giveaway Announcement Sways Users From Shiba Inu, Floki Inu, Others

Big Eyes (BIG) presale has been making waves all over the cryptocurrency market, especially now when users know the pre-launch stage is the best time to benefit from projects. The developers have made it a lot more attractive with the recent giveaway announcement, which threatens to lure users from rival memecoin communities. In this article, we will review the tokens most likely to suffer from this development, especially Floki Inu (FLOKI) and Shiba Inu (SHIB).
5 Of The Most Reliable DeFi Projects To Watch In 2023

Decentralized finance is poised to rebound as the cryptocurrency space gears up for its next big bull run. While 2022 hasn’t been the best of years for crypto or DeFi, with values falling sharply and several well-known projects coming apart at the seams, there’s a widespread perception that from here on in, the only way is up!
Frutti Dino’s FDT Token to be Listed on Huobi Global and Gate.io

Monoverse, a blockchain game developer, announced the simultaneous listing of FDT (Frutti Dino Token), the governance token of its blockchain game Frutti Dino, on global crypto exchanges Huobi Global and Gate.io on October 5th. On September 30th, Huobi Global and Gate.io both announced the listing of FDT as well as...
