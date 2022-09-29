Read full article on original website
Town of Delmar, Delaware Election Results
DELMAR, Del. – The Town of Delmar, Delaware held their municipal elections Monday that saw two council positions and the Mayor’s seat on the ballot. Polls closed at 7 p.m. in the town, and by 7:30 the unofficial results rolled in, showing two new council members ahead and a new Mayor. Mayoral candidate Tom Bauer is currently leading the race with 74 votes to Odell Jones Jr.’s 63 votes.
Maryland lawmakers say local election officials violated state law by opening fewer polling places
The number of locations where voters could cast their ballots during July’s primary decreased from the last statewide election in 2018, according to state data. It’s unclear how many, if any, counties will bump the number of polling places back up for November’s general election. Though the change statewide was relatively small at about 3%, some counties saw significant declines.
Becker Morgan Group recognized as best across Delmarva
Becker Morgan Group has been recognized by the readers of Coastal Style Magazine as the Best Architectural Firm in Sussex County, and in Worcester and Wicomico counties in Maryland. Becker Morgan Group has been bringing creative design solutions to clients since 1983 and is honored to be known as a...
$43.1 million contract to be awarded for Chesapeake Bay islands restoration
More money will be coming to help restore the Chesapeake Bay. On Thursday, Maryland senators will announce $43.1M contract award to Coastal Design & Construction from Gloucester, Virginia.
Chesapeake Bay lighthouse auctioned, with strings attached
The federal government has sold off a rather inhospitable lighthouse in the middle of the Chesapeake Bay for a six-figure sum after a bidding war at auction.
Erin Gannon named assistant principal at Sussex Consortium
With increased enrollment qualifying the school for an additional administrator, district literary specialist Erin Gannon has been promoted to assistant principal at Sussex Consortium. In this role, which she begins Monday, Oct. 10, Gannon will have oversight of portions of the preschool and elementary areas at the Consortium, and of...
Chincoteague lifts state of emergency
NORFOLK, Va. — UPDATE: Tuesday morning, officials announced that the state of emergency had been lifted. Chincoteague Emergency Management said the voluntary evacuation had been canceled as of Monday evening. The shelter at Arcadia High School closed at 5 p.m. Monday. Chincoteague Emergency Management declared a state of emergency...
DelDOT looks to curb constant flooding on Route 1 between Dewey Beach and Fenwick Island
Delaware’s Department of Transportation (DelDOT) is conducting a Route 1 Coastal Corridor Resiliency Study. One of the study’s top priorities is looking at possible improvements for the highway between Dewey Beach and Fenwick Island. DelDOT’s Director of Transportation Resilience and Sustainability Jim Pappas says the Route 1 corridor...
Worcester Co. residents urged to take measures to protect themselves from coastal storm
SNOW HILL, Md. – As Worcester County experiences a coastal storm with flooding, rain, and wind, officials are urging residents to implement common-sense measures to protect themselves from the storm. From mid-day Monday through Tuesday morning, areas along the bay and coast will likely experience moderate to major flooding...
Remnants of Hurricane Ian Bring Flooding and High Surf to Delaware Beaches
SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- High tides, flooding, and the threat of beach erosion have Delaware beach towns on high alert. Sharon Werner, who lives in Rehoboth Beach, said she has never seen the tides take over the entire beach before. "To see it it's devastating and it makes you appreciate the...
Oak Orchard Endures Significant Post-Ian Flooding
MILLSBORO, Del. - The small Oak Orchard community sits on the Indian River Bay, and it's no stranger to flooding during storms and high tides. Monday was no different as neighbors watched flood waters cover their backyards and roadways as a result of a nor'easter spawned by Hurricane Ian. Melissa...
Emergency services officials prepare for potential flooding in Worcester County, provide safety tips
OCEAN CITY, Md. Monday, the boardwalk in Ocean City could be described as a ghost town as several businesses were closed due to the current coastal storm. With 1 to 4 inches of rainfall expected to hit the area within the next 24 hours, emergency services personnel say plans are already being put into action. “Such as clearing storm drains, preparing chainsaws with heavy equipment, and ensuring water treatment facilities continue to operate,” Birch said.
Chincoteague restaurant under scrutiny after insensitive image circulates online
CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. – Steamers Restaurant and Sports Bar in Chincoteague has come under scrutiny after a racially insensitive image was posted online featuring the son of the business owner. In the image, an inappropriate choice of words was written onto a poster that was then used to ask someone...
The 15 Best All-Inclusive Maryland Resorts (Perfect for Everyone!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Maryland is defined by stunning coastlines and quaint beach towns. The state contains several cultural and historical points that are attractive to travelers. Maryland is best known for...
Cape Henlopen State Park bathhouse under construction
Cape Henlopen State Park has been in the news recently, as state officials consider allowing a restaurant to be built at the park’s main parking lot north of the Sen. David McBride Beach Bathhouse. This photograph shows construction of the bathhouse as it nears completion in the late 1970s. Cape Henlopen State Park opened for public use in 1964 and has become the state’s most visited and most popular park, welcoming more than 1.2 million people per year. At 5,193 acres, Cape Henlopen State Park is large enough to boast several distinct areas, from the Point to Fort Miles to the fishing pier to Gordons Pond. The park has become the crown jewel of Delaware’s state parks system.
Flight school to open center at Delaware Coastal Airport
Ocean Aviation Flight Academy announced is expanding to Delaware. Ocean Aviation is scheduled to open a new flight training facility at Delaware Coastal Airport near Georgetown on October 1. “This has been a work in progress over the last five months,” said Michael Freed, Ocean Aviation founder and president. “The...
Several dune crossings closed in Rehoboth Beach due to erosion
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – Multiple dune crossings are closed in Rehoboth due to storm damage. We’re told the high surf, caused by ongoing weather conditions and combined high tides, has resulted in erosion at several dune crossings. For public safety, the City of Rehoboth Beach is closing beach access/dune crossings from Surfside Place to Brooklyn Avenue.
National Weather Service places Ocean City under coastal flood warning
OCEAN CITY, Md. – The National Weather Service, Wakefield, has placed Ocean City under a coastal flood warning. This comes as remnants of Hurricane Ian linger off the coast. The storm will bring heavy rain and gusty winds through Tuesday, say Town officials. Rain is expected to begin Sunday...
Lewes capital projects falling into place
With much of paradise already paved, the City of Lewes will not be putting up a parking lot in the near future. Two existing lots, however, will be revitalized with utilitarian and cosmetic upgrades that officials say are necessary. Designs for improvements to the Schley Avenue and Smith Avenue parking...
