Frustrations mount as Hurricane Ian's effects linger
FORT MYERS, Florida — Days after the skies cleared and the winds died down in Florida, Hurricane Ian's effects persisted Monday, as people faced another week without power and others were being rescued from homes inundated with lingering floodwaters. Frustrations mounted in the path the storm cut through Florida, and the hurricane's remnants, now a nor'easter, weren't done with the U.S. The mid-Atlantic and Northeast coasts were getting flooding rains....
Oregon to cover health-related climate expenses
Oregon is set to become the first state in the nation to cover climate change expenses for certain low-income patients under its Medicaid program as the normally temperate Pacific Northwest region sees longer heat waves and more intense wildfires. The new initiative, slated to take effect in 2024, will cover payment for devices such as air conditioners and air filters for Medicaid members with health conditions who live in an area where an emergency due to extreme weather has been declared by the federal government...
Idaho State Journal
Feds vow major aid for Hurricane Ian victims amid rescues
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — With the death toll from Hurricane Ian rising and hundreds of thousands of people without power in Florida and the Carolinas, U.S. officials vowed Sunday to unleash a massive amount of federal disaster aid as crews scrambled to rescue people stranded by the storm.
Idaho State Journal
Moda Health brings innovative health insurance options to Idaho
BOISE — Idahoans soon will have exciting new options for their medical insurance as Moda Health brings to the Gem State a wide range of its evidence-based plans, innovative programs and signature customer service. “We’re delighted to offer Idaho access to our high-quality health plans, all backed by our...
Idaho State Journal
Florida deputy, one of department's youngest, fatally shot
POLK CITY, Fla. (AP) — A 21-year deputy was fatally shot Tuesday while serving a warrant in central Florida, authorities said. The deputy was shot after entering a trailer in the early morning with three other deputies to serve a warrant on a suspect wanted for failing to appear on a felony drug charge, said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.
Idaho State Journal
California wells run dry as drought depletes groundwater
FAIRMEAD, Calif. (AP) — As California's drought deepens, Elaine Moore’s family is running out of an increasingly precious resource: water. The Central Valley almond growers had two wells go dry this summer. Two of her adult children are now getting water from a new well the family drilled after the old one went dry last year. She’s even supplying water to a neighbor whose well dried up.
Idaho State Journal
Election 2022-Redistricting-Alabama
African Americans account for about 27% of Alabama's population but are the majority in just one of the state’s seven congressional districts. This map shows Alabama's congressional districts and areas with larger Black and white populations within them.
Transgender inmate who sued Idaho to get $2.5M in legal fees
BOISE — A federal judge has ordered Idaho and its prison medical care provider to pay more than $2.5 million in legal fees to a transgender inmate who sued after she was denied gender confirmation surgery. The cost, however, will not come out of taxpayer dollars. Instead, it will be covered by Corizon Correctional Healthcare under a separate agreement with the state. Adree Edmo sued the state and the Idaho...
Idaho State Journal
$500M-plus from opioid deal starts heading to Washington
SEATTLE (AP) — The first payments from a $518 million settlement with the nation's three largest opioid distributors will begin reaching Washington communities in December, providing much-needed cash officials can use to hire first responders or direct toward prevention, treatment and other services, Attorney General Bob Ferguson said Monday.
Idaho State Journal
Beautification, recreation grants totaling $52K+ coming to Southeast Idaho
SOUTHEAST IDAHO — The Idaho Community Foundation is awarding grants totaling more than $52,000 for landscaping, beautification and public recreation in Bannock, Bingham, Caribou and Power counties through the Ifft Foundation Fund. The Ifft Fund was established at the community foundation by Nick Ifft, the former publisher of the...
SUPERMAN: Trooper returns home after being critically injured when struck by car on I-84
Idaho State Police Sgt. Mike Wendler’s shirt declared him to be a “warrior” upon his release from a local hospital after being critically injured when struck by a car on Interstate 84 last month. The shirt could have also said “Superman” considering the life-threatening nature of his injuries and the fact that he’s making an amazing recovery. Wendler walked out of Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls on...
Idaho State Journal
Evacuation warning issued after Montana train derailment spills 31,000 gallons of gasoline
BRIDGER, Montana (AP) — An evacuation warning was issued for residents near the small town of Bridger in south-central Montana after a train derailed and two fuel cars ruptured and leaked an estimated 31,000 gallons of gasoline, authorities said Saturday. BNSF Railway Co. said there were no injuries, and...
Idaho State Journal
EXPLAINER: Favre, other sports figures in welfare fraud case
Mississippi's largest public corruption case, in which tens of millions of dollars earmarked for needy families was misspent, involves a number of sports figures with ties to the state — including NFL royalty Brett Favre and a famous former pro wrestler. At the center, though, is the former head...
Idaho State Journal
Wyoming sees big increase in wind-power generating capacity
CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming doubled its wind-power generating capacity from 2019 to 2021 and is looking to add more wind farms in the next five years. The Casper Star Tribune reports in a story on Friday that researchers at the University of Wyoming say that boost in power generation is like adding another coal-fired power plant.
