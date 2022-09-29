Read full article on original website
klkntv.com
Man tried to escape custody after causing disturbance at Lincoln Casey’s, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A man’s escape attempt from a police cruiser failed early Friday morning, according to Lincoln Police. Around 7:15 a.m., 0fficers were sent to an address near 70th Street and Morrill Avenue after a caller reported that someone armed with a knife was creating a disturbance.
klkntv.com
Two people in custody following a deadly stabbing in south Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Police Department says two people have been taken into custody following Monday afternoon’s deadly stabbing. This all began around 4 p.m. when someone reported an unconscious man with apparent stab wounds. Officers say he was already dead by the time they arrived...
klkntv.com
Male stabbed to death at south Lincoln apartment
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Someone was fatally stabbed Monday at a south Lincoln apartment, police said. Officers responded to the apartment near 40th Street and Highway 2 about 4 p.m. on a report of an unconscious male with apparent stab wounds. When officers arrived, they found him dead. Crime...
York News-Times
5 Lincoln residents, 1 Omaha man identified as victims in 'worst crash in recent memory'
Five Lincoln residents and an Omaha man have been identified as the victims killed early Sunday morning in what Lincoln Police officials called "the worst crash in Lincoln in recent memory." Jonathan Kurth, a 26-year-old Lincoln man, was driving his Honda Accord east on Randolph Street near 56th Street before...
klin.com
UPDATE: Homicide Victim Identified
On Thursday, Sept. 29, Lincoln Police arrested Joshua Larsen of Lincoln after the body of another man was found inside a home near 65th and Madison. The victim has been identified as Robert Aguirre. Officers responded to a welfare check call around at 2:30 AM and found Larsen with a...
Lincoln Police investigating fatal Monday afternoon stabbing
Lincoln Police are investigating a stabbing that happened at an apartment near South 40th and Highway 2.
klkntv.com
Man arrested after pointing loaded gun at officer, Lincoln Police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln Police officer acted quickly to stop a man who pointed a gun at them early Monday morning. Around 2:20 a.m., police were sent to an area near 84th and A Streets after a caller reported a man standing in the roadway. When officers...
klkntv.com
Police identify victim in northeast Lincoln homicide
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – On Monday, Lincoln Police identified the man killed in a homicide Thursday afternoon near Tyrrell Park. Around 2:41, officers received a report that a man was dead inside of a northeast Lincoln home. Officers found Robert Aguirre, 48, dead when they arrived. Joshua Larsen, 35,...
KETV.com
Omaha police search for suspect in Casey's robbery
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police are searching for the suspect in a robbery at a Casey's gas station. In a news release, police say the suspect entered the store near 24th and Martha streets around 8:13 p.m. Sunday. The clerk told police the man wore a ski mask, showed a handgun and demanded money from the cash register.
klkntv.com
‘It’s horrific’: Lincoln man tried to save six who died in crash
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Police are calling the crash that killed six people on Sunday the worst in recent memory in Lincoln. The city was mostly asleep at 2:15 a.m., when a Honda Accord struck a tree in a yard near 56th and Randolph Streets. The homeowners were awakened...
WOWT
Nebraska trooper arrest Chicagoans after finding cocaine, pills in stop
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Two Chicagoans were arrested by Nebraska troopers after a traffic stop Saturday morning. Jennilee Velez, 20, and Mia Williams, 20, were arrested for possession of controlled substances and possession with intent to deliver. Both were lodged in Seward County Jail according to the release. A Nebraska...
WOWT
Neighbors, family react after east Lincoln crash kills 6
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Six people are dead after a crash that Lincoln Police are calling one of the worst accidents in recent memory. Early Sunday morning, police reported that five people were killed at the scene of a crash at 56th & Randolph, and one woman was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. LPD later reported the woman had succumbed to her injuries.
1011now.com
Two arrested after troopers find cocaine, pills in traffic stop
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol, with assistance from the Seward County Sheriff’s Office, have arrested two people after locating suspected cocaine and unknown pills during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 in Seward County. At approximately 11:30 a.m. Saturday, a trooper observed a Mercedes...
WOWT
Omaha Police looking for man who robbed gas station
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating a gas station robbery. OPD officers responded at 8:13 p.m. Sunday to a Casey’s gas station near 24th and Martha streets. According to an OPD report, the clerk told officers that a man wearing a ski mask “approached the counter, displayed a handgun, and demanded cash from the register.”
kfornow.com
Victim’s Name Released From Lincoln’s Latest Homicide
Joshua Larsen (Courtesy of Lincoln Police) (KFOR NEWS October 3, 2022) Lincoln Police have released the name of the man killed Thursday, September 29th near. North 65th & Madison Avenue. Officers found 48-year-old, Robert Aguirre of Lincoln, responded to a check welfare call. 35-year-old Joshua Larsen was arrested for 2nd...
kfornow.com
Court Documents Reveal Details Of Man’s Death
Joshua Larsen (Courtesy of Lincoln Police) Lincoln, NE (October 3, 2022) (KOLN) Court documents are providing additional information on what led up to the killing of a 48-year-old man in Lincoln last week. Joshua Larsen, 35, was arrested in connection to the killing of Robert Aguirre, 48. Police said officers...
klkntv.com
Nebraska State Patrol searching for man who could be in danger
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Nebraska State Patrol issued an advisory early Tuesday morning in hopes of bringing a missing man home. They say Ryan Lemaster was last seen around 7:00 a.m. Monday, in Blair. The community is a little more than an hour northeast of Lincoln, in Washington County.
1011now.com
Lincoln High cancels school day due to bathroom fire
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln High School cancelled classes on Monday due to a fire that was set in a bathroom trashcan. According to officials, a fire alarm went off at around 1:30 p.m. Staff and students were lead outside until about 2:15 p.m., and the school day was officially cancelled at around 2:25 p.m.
KETV.com
2 teens shot, walk into hospital
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police are investigating a shooting that injured two teens. OPD said they responded to a shots fired called Saturday night near 37th and W streets. When they arrived to the location, they did not locate victims or a scene. Officers were then dispatched to Bergan...
klkntv.com
Six killed in crash near 56th and Randolph Streets in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Six people were killed early Sunday morning after a crash near 56th and Randolph Streets. The crash happened around 2:10 a.m., according to Lincoln Police. When officers arrived, they saw that an eastbound vehicle had hit a tree, police say. Five male occupants of the...
