Lincoln, NE

Two people in custody following a deadly stabbing in south Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Police Department says two people have been taken into custody following Monday afternoon’s deadly stabbing. This all began around 4 p.m. when someone reported an unconscious man with apparent stab wounds. Officers say he was already dead by the time they arrived...
Male stabbed to death at south Lincoln apartment

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Someone was fatally stabbed Monday at a south Lincoln apartment, police said. Officers responded to the apartment near 40th Street and Highway 2 about 4 p.m. on a report of an unconscious male with apparent stab wounds. When officers arrived, they found him dead. Crime...
UPDATE: Homicide Victim Identified

On Thursday, Sept. 29, Lincoln Police arrested Joshua Larsen of Lincoln after the body of another man was found inside a home near 65th and Madison. The victim has been identified as Robert Aguirre. Officers responded to a welfare check call around at 2:30 AM and found Larsen with a...
Police identify victim in northeast Lincoln homicide

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – On Monday, Lincoln Police identified the man killed in a homicide Thursday afternoon near Tyrrell Park. Around 2:41, officers received a report that a man was dead inside of a northeast Lincoln home. Officers found Robert Aguirre, 48, dead when they arrived. Joshua Larsen, 35,...
Omaha police search for suspect in Casey's robbery

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police are searching for the suspect in a robbery at a Casey's gas station. In a news release, police say the suspect entered the store near 24th and Martha streets around 8:13 p.m. Sunday. The clerk told police the man wore a ski mask, showed a handgun and demanded money from the cash register.
Nebraska trooper arrest Chicagoans after finding cocaine, pills in stop

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Two Chicagoans were arrested by Nebraska troopers after a traffic stop Saturday morning. Jennilee Velez, 20, and Mia Williams, 20, were arrested for possession of controlled substances and possession with intent to deliver. Both were lodged in Seward County Jail according to the release. A Nebraska...
Neighbors, family react after east Lincoln crash kills 6

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Six people are dead after a crash that Lincoln Police are calling one of the worst accidents in recent memory. Early Sunday morning, police reported that five people were killed at the scene of a crash at 56th & Randolph, and one woman was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. LPD later reported the woman had succumbed to her injuries.
Two arrested after troopers find cocaine, pills in traffic stop

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol, with assistance from the Seward County Sheriff’s Office, have arrested two people after locating suspected cocaine and unknown pills during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 in Seward County. At approximately 11:30 a.m. Saturday, a trooper observed a Mercedes...
Omaha Police looking for man who robbed gas station

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating a gas station robbery. OPD officers responded at 8:13 p.m. Sunday to a Casey’s gas station near 24th and Martha streets. According to an OPD report, the clerk told officers that a man wearing a ski mask “approached the counter, displayed a handgun, and demanded cash from the register.”
Victim’s Name Released From Lincoln’s Latest Homicide

Joshua Larsen (Courtesy of Lincoln Police) (KFOR NEWS October 3, 2022) Lincoln Police have released the name of the man killed Thursday, September 29th near. North 65th & Madison Avenue. Officers found 48-year-old, Robert Aguirre of Lincoln, responded to a check welfare call. 35-year-old Joshua Larsen was arrested for 2nd...
Court Documents Reveal Details Of Man’s Death

Joshua Larsen (Courtesy of Lincoln Police) Lincoln, NE (October 3, 2022) (KOLN) Court documents are providing additional information on what led up to the killing of a 48-year-old man in Lincoln last week. Joshua Larsen, 35, was arrested in connection to the killing of Robert Aguirre, 48. Police said officers...
Nebraska State Patrol searching for man who could be in danger

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Nebraska State Patrol issued an advisory early Tuesday morning in hopes of bringing a missing man home. They say Ryan Lemaster was last seen around 7:00 a.m. Monday, in Blair. The community is a little more than an hour northeast of Lincoln, in Washington County.
Lincoln High cancels school day due to bathroom fire

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln High School cancelled classes on Monday due to a fire that was set in a bathroom trashcan. According to officials, a fire alarm went off at around 1:30 p.m. Staff and students were lead outside until about 2:15 p.m., and the school day was officially cancelled at around 2:25 p.m.
2 teens shot, walk into hospital

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police are investigating a shooting that injured two teens. OPD said they responded to a shots fired called Saturday night near 37th and W streets. When they arrived to the location, they did not locate victims or a scene. Officers were then dispatched to Bergan...
Six killed in crash near 56th and Randolph Streets in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Six people were killed early Sunday morning after a crash near 56th and Randolph Streets. The crash happened around 2:10 a.m., according to Lincoln Police. When officers arrived, they saw that an eastbound vehicle had hit a tree, police say. Five male occupants of the...
