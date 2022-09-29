Read full article on original website
Related
The FADER
Song You Need: Rome Streetz is unrelenting on “Heart On Froze”
The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. My favorite moments on Kiss The Ring, the excellent new album from New York rapper Rome Streetz, are the ones where chaos very nearly takes over. When the engine of ’90s east coast hip-hop and Streetz’s own well-earned braggadocio becomes so overpowered, the wheels of the song seem liable to fall off. It’s an invigorating sound to bear witness to, and one the veteran MC taps into to a new degree on songs like “Heart On Froze.”
24 Reactions To The Try Guys' "What Happened" Video That Range From "If Looks Could Kill" To Eugene's "Revenge" Outfit
"This was something we took very seriously. We refused to sweep things under the rug. That is not who we are and is not what we stand for."
This Week's "House Of The Dragon" Had A Huge Twist Everyone Is Talking About
Even book fans weren't expecting that.
The FADER
Kanye West wears “White Lives Matter” shirt at Yeezy Season 9 show
Kanye West launched Season 9 of his Yeezy fashion brand in Paris this evening, wearing a long-sleeved shirt with the slogan "White Lives Matter" emblazoned on the back. Before the collection debuted, West delivered a statement to the assembled guests. He discussed his struggles breaking into the fashion industry, the 2016 robbery of his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, and his ongoing feud with Gap, as the New York Post reports. He also appeared to acknowledge his capacity to generate controversy: “I am Ye, and everyone here knows that I am the leader. You can’t manage me," he said.
RELATED PEOPLE
The FADER
Paramore are playing “Misery Business” live again
Returned to live duty in over four years on Sunday night, kicking off a tour of small venues to mark their new era in Bakersfield, CA. Hayley Williams and co. played new song "This Is Why" just days after announcing news of their next album. They also found space in the setlist for "Misery Business," the 2007 track that has proved to be a political hot potato in recent years.
The FADER
Song You Need: Bladee returns to his Sadboy roots
The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. Bladee’s new album Spiderr is not his finest body of work, despite the fact that it’s cover art is easily among the best of the year. The enigmatic Swedish rapper has been putting in more than his fair share of hours on tour and in the studio as a solo artist and the de facto leader of Drain Gang — not to mention his fashion ventures. He’s put out four solo LPs and two collaborative projects in the past 30 months alone, some reaching breathtaking heights (The Fool was The FADER’s 11th favorite album of 2021). And while Spiderr doesn’t come close to that high-water mark, there’s still plenty to enjoy here.
Comments / 1