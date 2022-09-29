The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. Bladee’s new album Spiderr is not his finest body of work, despite the fact that it’s cover art is easily among the best of the year. The enigmatic Swedish rapper has been putting in more than his fair share of hours on tour and in the studio as a solo artist and the de facto leader of Drain Gang — not to mention his fashion ventures. He’s put out four solo LPs and two collaborative projects in the past 30 months alone, some reaching breathtaking heights (The Fool was The FADER’s 11th favorite album of 2021). And while Spiderr doesn’t come close to that high-water mark, there’s still plenty to enjoy here.

