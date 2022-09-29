Read full article on original website
roi-nj.com
CSIT makes additional $1M available to small businesses involved in innovation research and transfer technology
The New Jersey Commission on Science, Innovation and Technology is making an additional $1 million of grant funding available to New Jersey-based companies currently involved with — or applying to — the federal Small Business Innovation Research and/or Small Business Technology Transfer. The application portal for the grants...
roi-nj.com
Murphy launches statewide Clean Buildings Working Group
Gov. Phil Murphy — saying the road to his 100% clean energy goals needs to hit all aspects of energy use — announced Monday that the state is starting a Clean Buildings Working Group that will study how to bring efficiency to one of the biggest contributors to state’s carbon footprint.
Is New Jersey on the Right Path With New Drug Decision?
New Jersey State Police cars.jpg | wikimedia commons. New Jersey is dealing with an important issue right now that is going to soon confront many other states. As states legalize substances, as New Jersey legalized cannabis use late last year, what are the practical effects of legalization? New Jersey is finding that one of the most critical issues is the health and safety of people on the roads. As more people use cannabis legally, some are making the same poor decisions that some people who drink have historically made - they are then getting into their vehicles and driving.
roi-nj.com
Solar Landscape joins relief effort to provide solar to Puerto Rico community
Together with nonprofit Let’s Share the Sun, Asbury Park-based Solar Landscape is joining the effort to help Puerto Rico become more resilient after events like Hurricane Fiona, which devastated the island in September. The company will donate financial resources, expertise and labor to install solar panels and batteries on...
roi-nj.com
Atlantic City Electric and Sustainable Jersey award $75K to support 15 South Jersey open space and resiliency projects
Atlantic City Electric and Sustainable Jersey recently announced 15 local municipalities have been chosen to receive $75,000 in funds to support open space and resiliency projects in South Jersey. This funding is made available through Atlantic City Electric’s Sustainable Communities Grant program, which provides funding to support open space preservation,...
roi-nj.com
Fuel Merchants to Murphy: Follow Maine’s bipartisan lead on energy choice
The Fuel Merchants Association of New Jersey has long been opposed to Gov. Phil Murphy’s plans to increase the use of electricity in residences and buildings — saying the idea would be cost-prohibitive and needs further study. On Monday, the group said New Jersey should follow the lead...
Warning for parents: Surge in children's respiratory viruses raising concerns in New Jersey
Hospitals across four states, including New Jersey, are being pushed to their limits and it's only expected to get worse.
N.J. school district offering $92K salaries to lure retired teachers back to the classroom
A new state law allowing school districts to temporarily hire retired teachers to fill vacant classroom positions is already having a big impact in Newark. Classes are currently being taught by 26 retired teachers — and another 10 retirees will be starting in the next few weeks, according to Newark assistant superintendent Yolanda Méndez.
roi-nj.com
NJ Transit to introduce 1st battery electric bus into service
New Jersey Transit has made strides in its goal of transitioning to a 100% zero-emissions bus fleet by 2040. NJ Transit CEO & President Kevin Corbett will be joined Tuesday by U.S. Rep. Donald Norcross, along with local, county and state officials and other stakeholders to introduce the agency’s first battery electric bus, which will soon be entering revenue service.
roi-nj.com
Avison Young arranges 106,880 sq. ft. of leasing activity on behalf of Shelbourne in Piscataway and Bloomfield
Avison Young on Monday said it arranged more than 106,880 square feet in new and renewed office, industrial/flex and life sciences leases across private real estate holding company Shelbourne Global’s 631,784-square-foot commercial portfolio in Piscataway and Bloomfield. As demand surges, Shelbourne’s approach to prioritize the needs of its tenants...
phillyvoice.com
New Jersey bill would keep people with mental illnesses out of court system
Legislators advanced a bill Thursday that would divert nonviolent criminal offenders from the court system into community-based mental health treatment. Supporters say more than a quarter of people now incarcerated have mental health disorders. Connecting them with medical treatment instead of jailing them would save the state money while reducing recidivism by better addressing their needs, said Adam Sagot, a psychiatrist with Hackensack Meridien Health.
New traffic fatality numbers reveal a crisis in New Jersey | Opinion
Everyone thought I would die. The doctors called my family at 3 a.m. asking me to consent to donating my organs. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
N.J. laws prompt public intoxication quandary | Opinion
I’ve always maintained that the hardest governing is what gets done at the municipal level, because there is no layer between local government and what happens on the street. County and state governments operate buffered by municipal ones. You can govern from the state capitol and blame local officials. As for the feds, we might as well be talking about the dark side of the moon.
This New Jersey farmers market ranked 4th in the nation
One of my favorite parts of summer and fall are the farmers markets. I love to walk around and see all of the fresh produce, flowers, and all other offerings you can find in Jersey. The West Windsor Community Farmers Market first started in 2004 with just 8 farms and...
wrnjradio.com
HUD Regional Administrator Alicka Ampry-Samuel announces $8.3M in 646 new housing choice vouchers to New Jersey
NEW JERSEY – U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Region II Regional Administrator Alicka Ampry-Samuel announced 646 new Housing Choice Vouchers totaling $8,328,385 awarded to Public Housing Authorities in New Jersey. The announcement was made during HUD RA Ampry-Samuel’s keynote address delivered to housing officials, partners, and advocates...
New Jersey customers could see 25% spike in energy bill
New energy bill rates are now in effect in New Jersey, which means you could see your bills go up as much as 25% as the weather gets colder.
thelakewoodscoop.com
Haztolah CJ Has Strong Warning for Parents after Children Interfere with Radio Transmission During Emergency Call
Hatzolah of Central Jersey today is once again issuing a strong warning to parents after children interfered with radio transmissions during an emergency call. Hatzolah officials tell TLS that during a call last night, a member responding to the call heard two children talking to each other over the radio.
N.J. scrapped plan to send National Guard to Florida because need wasn’t there, Murphy’s office says
New Jersey ended up scrapping plans to deploy National Guard troops to help Florida amid Hurricane Ian’s destruction because those services were not needed, but the state did send a search and rescue team, Gov. Phil Murphy’s office said. Murphy announced Thursday that New Jersey was sending 135...
N.J. House members get $1M a year to spend on their offices. Here’s where it went.
New Jersey’s House members get more than $1 million a year to fund their congressional offices in addition to their $174,000 salaries. We’re here to tell you how they spent it. NJ Advance Media took a year’s worth of disclosure reports — lawmakers file their spending quarterly with...
People in NJ are suing Walmart over drug testing
TRENTON – Walmart faces a potential class-action lawsuit in New Jersey after a Gloucester County resident says he lost a job offer after testing positive for marijuana, which is now legal for recreational use by adults. The lawsuit was filed in June in state Superior Court but served in...
