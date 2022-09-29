Read full article on original website
Related
KFOX 14
Dumpster fire reported in central El Paso alleyway
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Firefighters are responded to a dumpster fire in central El Paso Tuesday morning. The incident was reported around 7:20 a.m. Fire dispatch said the fire was lit behind an alley near Cotton Street and Myrtle Avenue. Our crew is on the scene of the...
KFOX 14
Motorcyclist struck by vehicle in crash along Interstate 10 in El Paso identified
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A motorcyclist killed while riding a Harley Davidson Sunday evening along Interstate 10 was identified. El Paso police identified the man as 38-year-old Martin De la Torre. The crash happened along the interstate near the Lee Trevino exit. 38 –year old Martin De la...
KFOX 14
El Paso County Commissioners cannot move forward with certificates of obligation for UMC
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The petition submitted last month against the issuance of $345 million in certificates of obligation for El Paso County Hospital District is valid. "The county commissioners can't move forward to issue those certificates of obligation because of that 5 percent of registered voters in...
KFOX 14
WBAMC's new children's waiting room open to all ranks
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The William Beaumont Army Medical Center and the El Paso Armed Services YMCA obtained an exception to policy for their recently opened children’s waiting room. The waiting room will now allow services for all active duty TRICARE beneficiaries and their families who may...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KFOX 14
SHEBuilds helps build special skills for El Paso women
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — SHEBuilds hosts free event to show independent women skills to maintain their homes in East in El Paso. Leading women from the community were on hand to demonstrate emergency home management skills like repairing leaks, water preservation and electrical repairs Saturday morning. Leading women...
KFOX 14
1 dead after motorcycle crash on I-10 east at Lee Trevino
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — All lanes are open after a deadly motorcycle crash in east El Paso. The crash was reported on Interstate 10 east and Lee Trevino Sunday night just after 9 p.m. El Paso police said at least one person was killed in the crash. I-10...
KFOX 14
Higher tax rates on alcohol considered by New Mexico lawmakers
SUNLAND PARK, N.M. — Lawmakers in New Mexico debated whether the tax on alcohol should be a higher cost. KFOX14 spoke with a liquor store owner in Sunland Park who told us they were already struggling with high costs, so a higher alcohol state tax would kill their business.
KFOX 14
Bubba's 33 to bring 200 new jobs to El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso’s new Bubba’s 33 is now hiring for full and part-time positions. The restaurant will be located at 11925 Gateway West Boulevard. It opens in early December. The positions the restaurant is looking to fill are pizza makers, meat cutters, hosts,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KFOX 14
Las Cruces city council decides to keep cannabis 300-foot buffers
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — On Monday Las Cruces City council decided against the removal of the 300-foot buffer that required cannabis businesses to be 300 feet away from other cannabis businesses and single-family residential zoning districts. The council's decision was three to four with city councilors Becki Graham,...
KFOX 14
Vigil held for 28 year old man who had down syndrome and was brutally murdered
A vigil was held Saturday night for Manuel Sanchez Jr. at Jesus Roberto Vasquez Park in far east El Paso. Sanchez Jr. was 28 years old and had Down syndrome. He was found brutally murdered earlier this month. “Everyone is speechless; we just have no words to this and we...
KFOX 14
Stand with Estela Casas Foundation hosts 5k walk and fun run
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Breast Cancer Awareness month was kicked off this weekend with a 5K run and fun walk. Stand with Estela Casas Foundation partnered with the County Judge’s office to host the event. They event was held Saturday morning at Ascarate Park. Guests at the...
KFOX 14
Upper Valley Artist and Farmers Market 'shop local' celebrates 5-year anniversary
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Upper Valley Artist and Farmers Market celebrated 5 years of local event. The event gives vendors the opportunity to sell their unique and special merchandise to the public. Shoppers enjoyed food and music while browsing local artists jewelry and crafts at the Hobby...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KFOX 14
Las Cruces City Council to vote on removing zoning requirement for cannabis shops
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14) — Las Cruces City Council is considering removing a city ordinance that dictates where cannabis businesses can set up shop. On Monday afternoon, the Las Cruces City Council will meet and vote on removing the ordinance requiring cannabis businesses to keep a 300 foot distance between other cannabis shops as well as residential neighborhoods.
Comments / 0