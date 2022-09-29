ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

STRO Cos. adds to its Fairfield portfolio with 45,000 sq. ft. acquisition

The STRO Cos. closed on a freestanding industrial building in Fairfield, according to a recent announcement. Located at 123 Lehigh Drive, the structure is a 45,000-square-foot industrial building just off Route 46 and with direct access to Interstate 80 access ramps via Route 23. The facility offers tenants the ability to have 24-foot clear ceilings, three loading docks and a fully air-conditioned facility in the heart of Fairfield.
FAIRFIELD, NJ
Avison Young arranges 106,880 sq. ft. of leasing activity on behalf of Shelbourne in Piscataway and Bloomfield

Avison Young on Monday said it arranged more than 106,880 square feet in new and renewed office, industrial/flex and life sciences leases across private real estate holding company Shelbourne Global’s 631,784-square-foot commercial portfolio in Piscataway and Bloomfield. As demand surges, Shelbourne’s approach to prioritize the needs of its tenants...
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
Bergen Community College, Bergen County extend assistance to entrepreneurs

Bergen Community College and the Bergen County Business Resource Network welcomed more than 300 local entrepreneurs to a complimentary showcase event last week that offered workshops, professional services and consultations with small business resource specialists. College President Eric Friedman and Bergen County Executive James Tedesco III hosted the “G3: Gather,...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ

