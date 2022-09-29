Read full article on original website
STRO Cos. adds to its Fairfield portfolio with 45,000 sq. ft. acquisition
The STRO Cos. closed on a freestanding industrial building in Fairfield, according to a recent announcement. Located at 123 Lehigh Drive, the structure is a 45,000-square-foot industrial building just off Route 46 and with direct access to Interstate 80 access ramps via Route 23. The facility offers tenants the ability to have 24-foot clear ceilings, three loading docks and a fully air-conditioned facility in the heart of Fairfield.
Boraie: 2nd phase at North Beach multifamily complex in Atlantic City coming soon
Right after being given an award for 600 NoBe at North Beach — the first major mixed-income multifamily project to open in Atlantic City in more than 50 years — Boraie Development Vice President Wasseem Boraie let it be known that the city would not have to wait that long for the next.
Avison Young arranges 106,880 sq. ft. of leasing activity on behalf of Shelbourne in Piscataway and Bloomfield
Avison Young on Monday said it arranged more than 106,880 square feet in new and renewed office, industrial/flex and life sciences leases across private real estate holding company Shelbourne Global’s 631,784-square-foot commercial portfolio in Piscataway and Bloomfield. As demand surges, Shelbourne’s approach to prioritize the needs of its tenants...
Bergen Community College, Bergen County extend assistance to entrepreneurs
Bergen Community College and the Bergen County Business Resource Network welcomed more than 300 local entrepreneurs to a complimentary showcase event last week that offered workshops, professional services and consultations with small business resource specialists. College President Eric Friedman and Bergen County Executive James Tedesco III hosted the “G3: Gather,...
