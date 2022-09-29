Marriage is a bond of love shared between two souls, but sometimes that love is replaced by hate, leading to tumultuous endings. A similar case happened with the Manzanares when Kristy Manzanares demanded separation from her husband, Kenneth Manzanares, on their anniversary celebration in 2017. No one expected Kenneth to react outrageously, but he had lost his control and punched his beloved wife to death in a fit of rage. Many invitees believed that the anniversary party was staged and Kristy’s murder was pre-planned. It took nearly three years for Kenneth to accept his crime.

UTAH STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO