Katie Lee Biegel knows her way around a kitchen. "I began cooking with my grandma at the young age of 4," the food critic notes on her website. "She would pull a stool over to the counter, I'd climb up, and help her make biscuits." In the nearly 40 years since first learning her way around a stove, Biegel has authored four cookbooks and now serves as a co-host for the Food Network's Emmy-nominated show, "The Kitchen." Biegel — who was previously married to rock legend Billy Joel — penned her first novel, "Groundswell," in 2012. "Groundswell" tells the story of Emma Guthrie, a production assistant and aspiring screenwriter whose life changes the moment she meets Hollywood star Garrett Walker. However, when their relationship goes south, Emma retreats to a small seaside town in Mexico. It's here, in her darkest moments, that she meets Ben, a kind-hearted a surfer who sets Emma back on track.

