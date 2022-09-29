Read full article on original website
The Young And The Restless' Daniel Goddard Reveals Heartbreaking Family News
For many years now, fans can't help but wonder what really happened to Cane on "The Young and the Restless." The last that fans heard from the character, who was played by Daniel Goddard, his wife Lily Winters had pulled the plug on their marriage, according to Soaps in Depth. He also found himself in a very complicated situation with Katherine Chancellor's will in which he was initially named the recipient before he saw her fortune slip away from his fingers.
Days Of Our Lives' Brady/Chloe/Philip Triangle Explained
"Days of Our Lives" is known for its iconic romances and epic drama. Viewers of the long-running soap opera have seen shocking plot twists over the years and some love triangles that fans couldn't get enough of. Through the decades, there have been several messy love triangles, like the one between Bill, Mickey, and Laura Horton.
Is Hallmark Bringing Back A Popular Cancelled Series?
Cassie Nightingale and her magic entered our universe in 2008 with the Hallmark Channel original movie, "The Good Witch." When she opened the Bell, Book and Candle shop, we were hooked, and the network responded to our requests for more, more, more. They gave us seven additional movies, including "The Good Witch's Family" and "The Good Witch's Wonder," as noted on the Hallmark Channel website.
Jill Duggar Dillard Marks A Heartbreaking Anniversary
As a star of the TLC reality series "Counting On," Jill Duggar Dillard gamely perpetuated the narrative that life as a Duggar daughter was all sunshine and family togetherness. Now she is free to tell her own story without camera crews and editors, and her fans are just fine with that. In fact, she has positioned herself as a woman able to speak her truth after years of living in a restrictive household. Still, that doesn't mean her life is perfect, and a recent social media post has poignantly brought home that fact.
The Wedding Gift Queen Elizabeth Gave Camilla Parker Bowles And Her First Husband
We are all familiar with King Charles III's life before he tied the knot with Camilla Parker Bowles, Queen Consort. He was married to Princess Diana — one of the most beloved figures in royal history — for over a decade, before a very public split took over the royal news cycle and the years to come (via Vogue).
How Many Children Does General Hospital's Scott Baldwin Have
Scott Baldwin first appeared on "General Hospital" in 1965, though he was then known as Scotty Bentley (via Soaps in Depth). He came to Port Charles with his mother and was soon adopted by his new stepfather Lee Baldwin. Once grown, Scott left town to attend law school and then returned in 1977, played by Kin Shriner, who has remained in the role ever since.
34 years in, Brad Dourif having fun, feeling challenged as ‘Chucky’
Brad Dourif said voicing the demonic doll Chucky remains challenging as his film and TV franchise -- as well as the horror-comedy genre itself -- evolves.
How Gabi's Life Changed After Stefan's Alleged Death On Days Of Our Lives
"Days of Our Lives" viewers met the character of Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) in 2009 when she came to Salem to be with her older brother, Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering). Gabi immediately began making friends in Salem and forged strong bonds with the likes of Chad DiMera and Will Horton. Eventually, Gabi and Will grew very close and had an intimate relationship. However, their relationship helped Will to realize that he was gay. Later, Gabi moved on with Nick Fallon but found out that she was pregnant with Will's baby.
Ethan Plath Is Getting Mixed Reactions For Blatantly Shading Kim
There's no recipe better for must-see reality television than family conflict, and TLC's "Welcome to Plathville" definitely delivers. The first season in 2019 focused on the marriage of Kim and Barry Plath, who raised their nine children in rural Georgia. Their kids were not only homeschooled, but were so sheltered that they had never watched TV or tried soda. As the kids continued to grow up on-screen, they began to rebel against their parents. By Season 4 of "Welcome to Plathville," Kim and Barry announced their intention to divorce, and the strained relationship between Kim and Olivia — the wife of Kim and Barry's oldest son Ethan — continued to be a large part of the plot as it has since the beginning.
This Week's "House Of The Dragon" Had A Huge Twist Everyone Is Talking About
Even book fans weren't expecting that.
Amanda Schull On What It Was Like Working With Brennan Elliott On Hallmark's Marry Go Round
Hallmark's new film "Marry Go Round" brings us "Suits" alum Amanda Schull as Abby Foster, a successful executive and soon-to-be wife of the man of her dreams. Things go south when she finds out that there was an issue in her divorce process and she is still legally married to her high school sweetheart, Luke, played by "Strong Medicine"'s Brennan Elliott (via Hallmark Channel). A recipe for disaster, perhaps?
Loretta Lynn’s Husband Oliver: Everything To Know About Their 50 Year Marriage
Loretta Lynn sadly died on October 4 at the age of 90, after living an incredible life as one of the most iconic and legendary singers in all of country music. Loretta was predeceased by her husband Oliver Vanetta Lynn, Jr., who passed away at the age of 69 in 1996. Loretta and Oliver, who was commonly known as Doolittle Lynn, were married for almost 50 years and had six children together before his death. But their relationship was far from perfect, which Loretta was open about while she was alive.
Hallmark Star Jaicy Elliot Talks About Body Positivity And Romance In Style
The Hallmark Channel releases a near-constant stream of new content each year. In fact, 40 new holiday movies will air in 2022 alone (via Variety). This is in part made possible by Hallmark's quick filming schedule. According to recurring Hallmark actress Lacy Chabert — this year marks her 30th movie with the studio — shooting happens over a period of just 15 days. As she told Insider, cast members "eat, breath, and sleep the movie." Though "it's intense," Hallmark has everything down to a science.
24 Reactions To The Try Guys' "What Happened" Video That Range From "If Looks Could Kill" To Eugene's "Revenge" Outfit
"This was something we took very seriously. We refused to sweep things under the rug. That is not who we are and is not what we stand for."
The Lifetime Movie Zac Efron Appeared In Before His High School Musical Days
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Zac Efron doesn't actually play basketball, but he's made a habit out of winning games on screen — the actor's real-life height may surprise you. Not only does his "High School Musical" character Troy Bolton impress at New Year's Eve karaoke, but he can also twirl a basketball on his index finger. In the 2009 high school comedy "17 Again" Efron plays Mike O'Donnell, carrying his teammates through a series of on-court successes while also navigating "Back to the Future" style conundrums — how's that for multitasking?
Katie Lee Biegel Talks About Transforming Her Novel 'Groundswell' Into A Hallmark Movie
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Katie Lee Biegel knows her way around a kitchen. "I began cooking with my grandma at the young age of 4," the food critic notes on her website. "She would pull a stool over to the counter, I'd climb up, and help her make biscuits." In the nearly 40 years since first learning her way around a stove, Biegel has authored four cookbooks and now serves as a co-host for the Food Network's Emmy-nominated show, "The Kitchen." Biegel — who was previously married to rock legend Billy Joel — penned her first novel, "Groundswell," in 2012. "Groundswell" tells the story of Emma Guthrie, a production assistant and aspiring screenwriter whose life changes the moment she meets Hollywood star Garrett Walker. However, when their relationship goes south, Emma retreats to a small seaside town in Mexico. It's here, in her darkest moments, that she meets Ben, a kind-hearted a surfer who sets Emma back on track.
The Crown Has Begun Its Search For A Young Prince Harry
Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II last month, Netflix's "The Crown," a dramatized portrayal of the royal family, briefly paused production to pay tribute to the late monarch. Now, production crews for the show are back to work and filming the sixth season of the series, Daily Mail reports.
What Is An Italian Bob And How Can You Pull It Off?
The latest trending haircut, known as the Italian bob, is exploding in popularity. While you may recognize one particular style of a bob, there are in fact, a variety of bob haircuts with different looks and intentions. The Italian bob is an innovative haircut meant to be versatile and chic, often inspired by the aesthetics of the '60s as seen on Italian actress, Raffaella Carrà. "The Italian bob is popular for several reasons," U.K. editorial ambassador for L'Oréal Professionnel, Adam Reed, tells woman&home. "It's fun, dynamic, and chic, while being easy to style day-to-day."
