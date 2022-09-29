For the third time this season, the New Orleans Saints are favored. Question is, can they finally cover? In NFL Week 4, the Black and Gold indeed covered a spread for the first time this season, but it depended on when you bet it, as it opened at 2½ and closed all the way up to 4½ in their 28-25 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO