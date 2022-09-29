Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Poor officiating affects another Saints gameTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
The National Fried Chicken Festival is back in NOLA this weekend!Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
The Brutal Madame Delphine and Her House of HorrorsSam H ArnoldNew Orleans, LA
3 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasNew Orleans, LA
Only 4 weeks into the season and it is make or break time for the SaintsTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Related
NOLA.com
Silver lining in Saints loss to Vikings? Allen, Dalton, Mathieu reactions on ‘Dattitude,’ Ep. 98
All we asked last week on Dattitude was for the New Orleans Saints to show up in London. And although it took a little while, they did that, but it was a little too late in a 28-25, gut-wrenching, double-doink loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Now, at 1-3, this team...
NOLA.com
Three things we learned from the Saints' 28-25 loss to the Minnesota Vikings
LONDON — The Saints lost another heartbreaker to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday when Wil Lutz's potential game-tying 61-yard field goal attempt bounced off the left upright and crossbar as time expired. Three things we learned from the Saints' 28-25 loss:. Justin Jefferson is really good. The former LSU...
NOLA.com
Justin Jefferson gets the best of Marshon Lattimore in a huge day against his hometown team
LONDON — This game might’ve been played thousands of miles away from New Orleans in front of a kaleidoscope crowd wearing jerseys from all 32 NFL teams, but the folks across the pond got a glimpse of the culture. Unfortunately for the New Orleans Saints, who were technically...
NOLA.com
Dennis Allen was asked about Andy Dalton's status after his Saints start. Here's what he said.
As of Monday afternoon, New Orleans Saints coach Dennis Allen did not have any injury updates on quarterback Jameis Winston (back and ankle), running back Alvin Kamara (rib) and wide receiver Michael Thomas (toe). All three offensive starters were inactive during the Saints’ 28-25 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in London this past Sunday for their Week 4 matchup.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NOLA.com
Watch: Tyrann Mathieu intercepts Vikings QB Kirk Cousins for his first pick with the Saints
Little was going right for the New Orleans Saints against the Minnesota Vikings in the first quarter of Sunday's game, but Tyrann Mathieu stepped in to give his tea a lift. Mathieu intercepted Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins on the final play of the first quarter, giving the Saints a badly needed boost of momentum in London.
NOLA.com
Saints RB Alvin Kamara is ruled out vs. the Vikings. Here's who else is inactive in London.
LONDON — Already without its regular starting quarterback and their top receiver, the New Orleans Saints will also be without one of the NFL's premier playmakers Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings. Alvin Kamara (rib), who practiced in a limited capacity all week, will be inactive Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur...
NOLA.com
Jameis Winston is ruled out vs. the Vikings, and the Saints have made some other roster moves
The New Orleans Saints will start Andy Dalton at quarterback on Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings after the team announced Saturday that starter Jameis Winston has been ruled out for the game. This will be Dalton's first regular season action for the Saints after the team picked him up as...
NOLA.com
Rod Walker: Wil Lutz' roller coaster moment latest example of ball not bouncing Saints' way
LONDON — Wil Lutz kicked it from midfield, right smack dab in the middle of the NFL logo, which would have been a bit of poetic justice on this day. But sometimes, as the New Orleans Saints are learning the hard way this season, the ball just doesn’t always bounce your way.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NOLA.com
The Saints can't get out of their own way again in a gut-wrenching loss to the Vikings
LONDON — The problem with letting all those mistakes pile up is that an inch here or there can suddenly feel like a mile of distance between who you are and who you’re supposed to be, a harsh reality the New Orleans Saints encountered in their latest gut-wrenching loss.
NOLA.com
The early betting line is in for Saints-Seahawks, and games across the NFL
For the third time this season, the New Orleans Saints are favored. Question is, can they finally cover? In NFL Week 4, the Black and Gold indeed covered a spread for the first time this season, but it depended on when you bet it, as it opened at 2½ and closed all the way up to 4½ in their 28-25 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.
NOLA.com
After strong game with the Saints, Latavius Murray is signing with the Denver Broncos
The New Orleans Saints gave Latavius Murray a chance to show what he could still do, and the Denver Broncos will benefit from that. After Denver's young running back Javonte Williams was lost for the season with a knee injury, the Broncos signed Murray off the Saints practice squad, according to an NFL Network report.
NOLA.com
WATCH: Breaking down Saints' performance in London and LSU's comeback on 'Bayou Bets'
The New Orleans Saints didn't come away with a win on Sunday, but the level of panic was down on Monday's 'Bayou Bets' episode. That's because the Saints played much better than they did in Week 3, as they lost by only three points in front of the London crowd despite dealing with a slew of injuries.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NOLA.com
The Top 5: Catch up on today's top stories
What you missed at Fried Chicken Fest, a man wallows in a French Quarter pothole, Dennis Allen on Andy Dalton's Saints start and more. Also, have you played today's Clue Dat? Test your Louisiana knowledge here. Here's a look at today's top stories in New Orleans for Monday, Oct. 3,...
NOLA.com
Jeff Duncan: Reeling Saints are playing hard. Now they need to start playing better and smarter
LONDON – The losses are starting to mount for the New Orleans Saints. They are 1-3 after their heartbreaking setback to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. Raise your hand if you’ve read that sentence before. The loss was their third in a row since that uplifting season-opening win...
NOLA.com
Who was the best prep football player in the New Orleans area in Week 5? Vote now.
Week 5 of the high school football season again provide plenty of strong individual performances in the New Orleans area. Here's your chance to make your vote count and choose the Player of the Week. The poll will wrap up at noon on Thursday. If you want to submit candidates...
Comments / 0