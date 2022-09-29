ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

NOLA.com

Dennis Allen was asked about Andy Dalton's status after his Saints start. Here's what he said.

As of Monday afternoon, New Orleans Saints coach Dennis Allen did not have any injury updates on quarterback Jameis Winston (back and ankle), running back Alvin Kamara (rib) and wide receiver Michael Thomas (toe). All three offensive starters were inactive during the Saints’ 28-25 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in London this past Sunday for their Week 4 matchup.
NOLA.com

The early betting line is in for Saints-Seahawks, and games across the NFL

For the third time this season, the New Orleans Saints are favored. Question is, can they finally cover? In NFL Week 4, the Black and Gold indeed covered a spread for the first time this season, but it depended on when you bet it, as it opened at 2½ and closed all the way up to 4½ in their 28-25 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.
NOLA.com

The Top 5: Catch up on today's top stories

What you missed at Fried Chicken Fest, a man wallows in a French Quarter pothole, Dennis Allen on Andy Dalton's Saints start and more. Also, have you played today's Clue Dat? Test your Louisiana knowledge here. Here's a look at today's top stories in New Orleans for Monday, Oct. 3,...
