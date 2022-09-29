Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
Questionable penalty on Saints DB Tyrann Mathieu leads to Vikings TD, sparks fury among fans
Stop me if you've heard this one before ... New Orleans Saints fans are angry at NFL referees. In the fourth quarter of Sunday's Vikings game, defensive back Tyrann Mathieu was called for illegal hands to the face on a play that appeared to be a third-down stop by the Saints defense.
NOLA.com
Silver lining in Saints loss to Vikings? Allen, Dalton, Mathieu reactions on ‘Dattitude,’ Ep. 98
All we asked last week on Dattitude was for the New Orleans Saints to show up in London. And although it took a little while, they did that, but it was a little too late in a 28-25, gut-wrenching, double-doink loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Now, at 1-3, this team...
NOLA.com
Three things we learned from the Saints' 28-25 loss to the Minnesota Vikings
LONDON — The Saints lost another heartbreaker to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday when Wil Lutz's potential game-tying 61-yard field goal attempt bounced off the left upright and crossbar as time expired. Three things we learned from the Saints' 28-25 loss:. Justin Jefferson is really good. The former LSU...
NOLA.com
Justin Jefferson gets the best of Marshon Lattimore in a huge day against his hometown team
LONDON — This game might’ve been played thousands of miles away from New Orleans in front of a kaleidoscope crowd wearing jerseys from all 32 NFL teams, but the folks across the pond got a glimpse of the culture. Unfortunately for the New Orleans Saints, who were technically...
NOLA.com
Dennis Allen was asked about Andy Dalton's status after his Saints start. Here's what he said.
As of Monday afternoon, New Orleans Saints coach Dennis Allen did not have any injury updates on quarterback Jameis Winston (back and ankle), running back Alvin Kamara (rib) and wide receiver Michael Thomas (toe). All three offensive starters were inactive during the Saints’ 28-25 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in London this past Sunday for their Week 4 matchup.
NOLA.com
Watch: Tyrann Mathieu intercepts Vikings QB Kirk Cousins for his first pick with the Saints
Little was going right for the New Orleans Saints against the Minnesota Vikings in the first quarter of Sunday's game, but Tyrann Mathieu stepped in to give his tea a lift. Mathieu intercepted Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins on the final play of the first quarter, giving the Saints a badly needed boost of momentum in London.
NOLA.com
Saints RB Alvin Kamara is ruled out vs. the Vikings. Here's who else is inactive in London.
LONDON — Already without its regular starting quarterback and their top receiver, the New Orleans Saints will also be without one of the NFL's premier playmakers Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings. Alvin Kamara (rib), who practiced in a limited capacity all week, will be inactive Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur...
LeGarrette Blount apologizes after video shows him fighting with adults at youth football game
LeGarrette Blount apologized after video showed the former NFL running back throwing punches during a skirmish among adults at a youth football game. TMZ published video of the incident on Monday showing tensions surface during a postgame handshake line at a 12-and-under football game in Gilbert, Arizona. Two groups of adults were seen arguing after the game before the incident escalated into pushing and shoving. Blount, who was reportedly a coach at the game, lunged at and threw punches at a man in the opposing group after the man appeared to say something.
NOLA.com
The Saints can't get out of their own way again in a gut-wrenching loss to the Vikings
LONDON — The problem with letting all those mistakes pile up is that an inch here or there can suddenly feel like a mile of distance between who you are and who you’re supposed to be, a harsh reality the New Orleans Saints encountered in their latest gut-wrenching loss.
NOLA.com
After strong game with the Saints, Latavius Murray is signing with the Denver Broncos
The New Orleans Saints gave Latavius Murray a chance to show what he could still do, and the Denver Broncos will benefit from that. After Denver's young running back Javonte Williams was lost for the season with a knee injury, the Broncos signed Murray off the Saints practice squad, according to an NFL Network report.
NOLA.com
The early betting line is in for Saints-Seahawks, and games across the NFL
For the third time this season, the New Orleans Saints are favored. Question is, can they finally cover? In NFL Week 4, the Black and Gold indeed covered a spread for the first time this season, but it depended on when you bet it, as it opened at 2½ and closed all the way up to 4½ in their 28-25 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.
NOLA.com
The Top 5: Catch up on today's top stories
What you missed at Fried Chicken Fest, a man wallows in a French Quarter pothole, Dennis Allen on Andy Dalton's Saints start and more. Also, have you played today's Clue Dat? Test your Louisiana knowledge here. Here's a look at today's top stories in New Orleans for Monday, Oct. 3,...
NOLA.com
Saints vs. Vikings: Our staff makes its predictions for Sunday's game in London
Our staff breaks down how they see Sunday playing out when the New Orleans Saints and Minnesota Vikings play in London. Jeff Duncan (Season record: 1-2) Saints 23, Vikings 21: The defense and running game will need to carry the load in this one, and I believe they can. If the defense can pressure Kirk Cousins in the pocket, he'll be prone to turnovers. The short fields will be just what the doctor ordered for new quarterback Andy Dalton and the Saints' injury-riddled offense.
NOLA.com
Who was the best prep football player in the New Orleans area in Week 5? Vote now.
Week 5 of the high school football season again provide plenty of strong individual performances in the New Orleans area. Here's your chance to make your vote count and choose the Player of the Week. The poll will wrap up at noon on Thursday. If you want to submit candidates...
