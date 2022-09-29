ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
NOLA.com

Dennis Allen was asked about Andy Dalton's status after his Saints start. Here's what he said.

As of Monday afternoon, New Orleans Saints coach Dennis Allen did not have any injury updates on quarterback Jameis Winston (back and ankle), running back Alvin Kamara (rib) and wide receiver Michael Thomas (toe). All three offensive starters were inactive during the Saints’ 28-25 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in London this past Sunday for their Week 4 matchup.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

LeGarrette Blount apologizes after video shows him fighting with adults at youth football game

LeGarrette Blount apologized after video showed the former NFL running back throwing punches during a skirmish among adults at a youth football game. TMZ published video of the incident on Monday showing tensions surface during a postgame handshake line at a 12-and-under football game in Gilbert, Arizona. Two groups of adults were seen arguing after the game before the incident escalated into pushing and shoving. Blount, who was reportedly a coach at the game, lunged at and threw punches at a man in the opposing group after the man appeared to say something.
GILBERT, AZ
NOLA.com

The early betting line is in for Saints-Seahawks, and games across the NFL

For the third time this season, the New Orleans Saints are favored. Question is, can they finally cover? In NFL Week 4, the Black and Gold indeed covered a spread for the first time this season, but it depended on when you bet it, as it opened at 2½ and closed all the way up to 4½ in their 28-25 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

The Top 5: Catch up on today's top stories

What you missed at Fried Chicken Fest, a man wallows in a French Quarter pothole, Dennis Allen on Andy Dalton's Saints start and more. Also, have you played today's Clue Dat? Test your Louisiana knowledge here. Here's a look at today's top stories in New Orleans for Monday, Oct. 3,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Saints vs. Vikings: Our staff makes its predictions for Sunday's game in London

Our staff breaks down how they see Sunday playing out when the New Orleans Saints and Minnesota Vikings play in London. Jeff Duncan (Season record: 1-2) Saints 23, Vikings 21: The defense and running game will need to carry the load in this one, and I believe they can. If the defense can pressure Kirk Cousins in the pocket, he'll be prone to turnovers. The short fields will be just what the doctor ordered for new quarterback Andy Dalton and the Saints' injury-riddled offense.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

