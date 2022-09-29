Our staff breaks down how they see Sunday playing out when the New Orleans Saints and Minnesota Vikings play in London. Jeff Duncan (Season record: 1-2) Saints 23, Vikings 21: The defense and running game will need to carry the load in this one, and I believe they can. If the defense can pressure Kirk Cousins in the pocket, he'll be prone to turnovers. The short fields will be just what the doctor ordered for new quarterback Andy Dalton and the Saints' injury-riddled offense.

