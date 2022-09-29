ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge man seriously injured after being struck by driver while skateboarding

By BringMeTheNews
 5 days ago
A 26-year-old Cambridge man is hospitalized in a serious condition after being struck by a driver while riding an electric skateboard on a road in Springvale Township early Thursday morning.

The driver of the vehicle, a 56-year-old township resident, is cooperating with the investigation, according to authorities.

The Isanti County Sheriff's Office said deputies were called to the area of Walbo Drive NW and 330th Lane NW around 5:45 a.m.

The Cambridge man was found lying in the center of the roadway with serious injuries, according to the sheriff's office. He was stabilized on-scene by paramedics and taken by helicopter to the Hennepin County Medical Center's level one trauma unit.

Authorities said preliminary information indicates the Cambridge man was operating an electric skateboard on Walbo Drive NW in the lane of traffic when he was hit from behind by the vehicle.

Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

