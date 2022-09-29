Read full article on original website
Related
Everyone's Making The Same Joke About Aaron Judge Today
It took Yankees slugger Aaron Judge a while to get from 60 to 61 home runs to tie Roger Maris' all-time AL record. Now, the baseball world is awaiting Judge's 62nd out-of-the-park blast. But it may take a while. Everyone is making the same joke about the New York Yankees...
MLB World Reacts To The Shohei Ohtani Contract News
Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani will remain in Anaheim for at least one more year. According to several reports, both sides agreed to terms on a $30 million contract to keep the two-time All-Star and MVP in a red Halos cap through 2023 to avoid arbitration. The MLB world reacted to...
Yankees Suffer Unfortunate Injury Blow Ahead Of Playoffs
The New York Yankees' bullpen suffered another blow today prior to the start of the American League playoffs. Relief pitcher Ron Marinaccio, who performed solidly in his rookie season in the Bronx, is going on the injured list with a stress reaction in his right shin. Marinaccio was removed from Sunday's game against the Baltimore Orioles due to the issue.
MLB World Reacts To Tony La Russa's Decision Monday
As Tony La Russa steps down from his post as White Sox manager, the soon-to-be 78-year-old Hall of Famer released on official statement on his health and his reason for choosing to walk away. La Russa cited having a pacemaker installed in his heart back in February, which later revealed...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Look: Chiefs Owner's Daughter Goes Viral In Tampa Bay
It's been a pretty good night for the Chiefs in Tampa Bay. Kansas City has looked dominant against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers, as they're leading the NFC South franchise, 31-17, early in the third quarter. Gracie Hunt, a former Miss Kansas USA and the daughter of the Chiefs owner,...
Tom Brady Had 6-Word Message For Patrick Mahomes After Game
Patrick Mahomes got the best of Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night. Kansas City topped Tampa Bay, 41-31, in a rematch of the 2020 season's Super Bowl. Mahomes and the Chiefs offense could not be stopped, handing Brady a very rare loss in which his offense scored more than 30 points. It's the first time Brady has lost while scoring 30 points since 2018.
NFL Kicker Released After Great Performance Sunday
Michael Badgley supplied all of the Chicago Bears' points in Sunday's 16-12 loss to the New York Giants. It still wasn't enough to earn him an extended stay on their roster. Signed Saturday and elevated from the practice squad to replace Cairo Santos, Badgley made all four field goal attempts in Week 4.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Joe Buck News
Longtime NFL announcer Joe Buck was trending for unfortunate reasons earlier this week. Buck, who's now calling "Monday Night Football" for ESPN, made a regrettable comment during the Cowboys' win over the Giants this past Monday night. The longtime NFL announcer referred to a Cowboys rookie as having an incredible...
RELATED PEOPLE
NFL World Reacts To Controversial Patrick Mahomes Family News
Patrick Mahomes' family is sparking a bit of a controversy on social media this week. Brittany Mahomes, the wife of the Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback, blasted the local newspaper for their letter to the editor column. In the column, which was written by a reader, not a staff member,...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Antonio Brown, Gisele Bundchen News
The Antonio Brown saga continues to get weirder and weirder on Sunday night. Earlier Sunday evening, Brown took to social media, sharing a photo of himself and Tom Brady's wife, Gisele Bundchen. "Put that S--- On," he captioned the photo, which has gone viral on social media. Earlier this weekend,...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Dak Prescott Purchase News
Dak Prescott might be sidelined from playing at the moment, but the paychecks are still clearing for the Dallas Cowboys quarterback. Last year, Prescott agreed to a $160 million contract extension with the NFC East franchise. That's a lot of money - deserved, of course - for the Pro Bowl quarterback.
NBA World Praying For Timberwolves Star Karl-Anthony Towns
On Sunday, Karl-Anthony Towns' girlfriend Jordyn Woods revealed the NBA star was hospitalized recently for an undisclosed illness. Towns is back with the Minnesota Timberwolves now, but he won't play in the team's upcoming preseason opener. From the sound of things, the three-time All-Star was pretty sick. Towns told reporters...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NFL World Reacts To Dolphins Quarterback Signing News
The Miami Dolphins needed to address their quarterback depth with Tua Tagovailoa unavailable for Week 5. They did that on Monday, signing Reid Sinnett to the practice squad. Sinnett and seventh-round rookie Skylar Thompson will be the quarterbacks backing up Teddy Bridgewater against the New York Jets on Sunday. Sinnett...
NBA World Reacts To Lakers Blockbuster Trade Rumor
The Lakers reportedly "seriously considered" a blockbuster trade on the verge of training camp. Los Angeles, which is coming off a disappointing 2021-22 season, reportedly considered sending Russell Westbrook away. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported the news on Monday morning. "The Lakers 'seriously considered' sending Russell Westbrook and their...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Mike Tomlin Daughter News
It's been a special weekend for Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin - and he hasn't even led his team to a win over the New York Jets yet (though he probably will shortly). On Saturday, Tomlin took to Twitter and announced that his daughter Harley has committed to Georgia....
Warriors Reportedly Cutting Notable Guard On Monday
The Golden State Warriors are making a roster cut on Monday afternoon. According to Shams Charania, the Warriors are releasing guard Mac McClung. They're making the move so that they can bring in former Virginia standout Ty Jerome on a training camp deal if he clears waivers. McClung spent time...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Giants Are Working Out Notable Quarterback On Tuesday
The New York Giants need to fortify their quarterback depth following injuries to Daniel Jones and Tyrod Taylor. Big Blue is reportedly working out a bunch of passers today, including one name that should be familiar to fans: Jake Fromm. Fromm appeared in three games and started two for the...
NFL World Reacts To Baker Mayfield Decision News
Baker Mayfield will remain the Carolina Panthers starting quarterback - for now, at least. Monday afternoon, Panthers head coach Matt Rhule announced that Mayfield, who was traded from Cleveland to Carolina, will remain the team's starting quarterback. Mayfield and the Panthers are coming off a home loss to the Cardinals....
NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady "Warning" News
If Gisele is hoping for Tom Brady to spend more time with her and the kids in retirement, broadcasting might not be the right choice for the legendary quarterback. Brady, 45, is set to join Fox Sports as its No. 1 NFL in-game analyst once he retires. Many believe that the 2022 season will be Brady's last at quarterback.
Look: Favorite Sideline Reporter 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos
Legendary swimsuit model Marisa Miller is best known for her work in front of the camera, but she's done it in more ways than one. Miller once served as a sideline reporter for Fox Sports, working with the NFL and college football. In fact, one of her sideline interviews with...
The Spun
Hoboken, NJ
622K+
Followers
78K+
Post
350M+
Views
ABOUT
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 0